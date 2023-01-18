Bengaluru News Live Updates: PM Modi to visit Karnataka tomorrow; Tejasvi Surya criticised for opening plane’s ’emergency exit’

Bengaluru, Karnataka News Live Updates: Prime Minister Narendra Modi is scheduled to visit Karnataka’s Kodekal on Thursday and lay the foundation of a drinking water scheme under the Jal Jeevan Mission. This will be the PM’s second visit to poll-bound Karnataka in January.

Meanwhile, Tejasvi Surya, national president of the BJP Yuva Morcha and the party’s MP from Bengaluru South, was criticised for allegedly opening the emergency exit door of an IndiGo aircraft before takeoff, at the Chennai airport on December 10 last year. The airline released a statement on Tuesday without mentioning the MP by name following some media reports on it. According to sources, Surya gave a written apology to the airline.

In other news, India Post inaugurated Bengaluru’s first evening post office on Monday. Situated on Museum Road, the post office offers services ranging from speed post to Aadhaar. The office will be open six days a week from 1 pm to 9 pm, offering services of speed post, parcel booking, parcel packing, Aadhaar services, picture postcards and stamp services. This initiative was introduced mainly for working professionals, making access to services easier for them.