Monday, June 13, 2022
Karnataka Bengaluru News Live: Legislative council polls to be held for 4 seats; Shakti Kapoor’s son detained for alleged ‘drug use’

Karnataka News Live: A total of 2.84 lakh voters are eligible to participate in the Legislative Council polls that will be held across 607 polling stations. The counting will take place on June 15.

By: Express Web Desk | Bengaluru |
Updated: June 13, 2022 11:17:27 am
The outcome of this poll is crucial for the ruling BJP, to maintain its majority in the 75-member upper house. (Representational image)

Karnataka Bengaluru News Live Updates: The Karnataka Legislative Council biennial election for two graduate and two teacher constituency seats will be held Monday. There are 49 candidates in the fray, including four women, officials said. The polling will be held between 8 am and 5 pm Monday. A total of 2.84 lakh voters are eligible to participate in the polls that will be held across 607 polling stations. The counting will take place on June 15.

The ruling BJP and the principal opposition Congress have fielded one candidate each in all the four constituencies: North-West Graduates’, South Graduates’, North-West Teachers’, and West Teachers’. While the JD(S) has candidates in the fray in three constituencies other than the North-West Graduates’ constituency, the remaining candidates are all either independents or from unrecognised parties.

Meanwhile, the police in Bengaluru have detained Bollywood actor Shakti Kapoor’s son Siddhanth Kapoor and four others for allegedly consuming drugs at a party Sunday night, said a senior official Monday. Officials said the police raided a five-star hotel in Bengaluru based on a tip-off and 35 guests present at the party were taken into custody. All the guests were then subjected to a medical test.

Karnataka Bengaluru News Live Updates: The ruling BJP and the principal opposition Congress have fielded one candidate each in all the four constituencies going to MLC polls; Follow this space for Latest Updates

11:17 (IST)13 Jun 2022
MLC polls: Voting underway in graduates and teachers constituencies

Voting is underway in the biennial election to the Karnataka Legislative Council from two graduates' and an equal number of teachers' constituencies on Monday, which is witnessing an intense contest.

The polling which began at 8 AM will go on till 5 PM, poll officials said. A total of 49 candidates are in the fray for the polls, including four women.

The ruling BJP and the principal opposition Congress have fielded one candidate each in all the four constituencies: North-West Graduates', South Graduates', North-West Teachers', and West Teachers'.

11:15 (IST)13 Jun 2022
Shakti Kapoor’s son Siddhanth Kapoor detained in Bengaluru for alleged drug consumption

The police in Bengaluru have detained Bollywood actor Shakti Kapoor’s son Siddhanth Kapoor and four others for allegedly consuming drugs at a party Sunday night, said a senior official Monday.

Officials said the police raided a five-star hotel in Bengaluru based on a tip-off and 35 guests present at the party were taken into custody. All the guests were then subjected to a medical test. Deputy commissioner of police (East) Bheemashankar S Guled said that the medical test showed that Siddhanth Kapoor had consumed drugs. Read more

11:04 (IST)13 Jun 2022
From a sex worker to a pioneer in decriminalising homosexuality, here’s the story of Akkai Padmashali

From being a pioneer in entering the marriage institution as a transwoman to being in the forefront of the campaign against Section 377 (consensual sexual intercourse between same sex people as an “unnatural offence” which is “against the order of nature), Bengaluru-based transgender activist and author Akkai Padmashali’s journey has become an identity to the LGBTQ community. In fact, she is also the author of her autobiography titled Karunegondu Savalu which chronicles her journey from a youngster to an activist fighting for the rights of sexual minorities.

The LGBTQ community sees ‘Akkai’ as a ‘movement’ who can support them with hope and help them get rid of the menial jobs they do. Read more

While inclusivity is still far cry for the queer community, Bengaluru-based transgender activist and author Akkai Padmashali is on a pursuit to reduce the gap. From being a pioneer in entering the marriage institution as a transwoman to being in the forefront of the campaign against Section 377 (consensual sexual intercourse between same sex people as an “unnatural offence” which is “against the order of nature), Padmashali’s journey has become an identity to the LGBTQ community. In fact, she is also the author of her autobiography titled Karunegondu Savalu, which chronicles her journey from a youngster to an activist fighting for the rights of sexual minorities.

Meanwhile, the operations against illegal Bangladeshi immigrants have gained focus in Karnataka again after nine people, including a software engineer and a pharmacist of Bruhat Bengaluru Mahanagara Palike (BBMP), were arrested on Friday. The arrested have been identified as Shaik Ismail, Sydull Akhoon, Mohammed Abdul Alim, Ayesha, Syed Mansoor, Ameen Sair, Rakesh H, a software engineer, Istiaq Pasha, a contract-based pharmacist at BBMP healthcare in Tavarekere in Bengaluru, and Mohammed Idayat and Suhail Ahmed, who run a cyber-café in the city.

In other news,

Following the derogatory remarks of expelled BJP leader Nupur Sharma, Karnataka CM said he had issued directions to take precautionary measures. Speaking at Hubballi, he said: “A high-level meeting has been held with police top brass to take precautionary measures in the backdrop of violence in Delhi and Uttar Pradesh. Currently the situation is peaceful in the state. The police have been instructed to deploy forces in sensitive areas.

