Karnataka Bengaluru News Live: Legislative council polls to be held for 4 seats; Shakti Kapoor’s son detained for alleged ‘drug use’

The outcome of this poll is crucial for the ruling BJP, to maintain its majority in the 75-member upper house. (Representational image)

Karnataka Bengaluru News Live Updates: The Karnataka Legislative Council biennial election for two graduate and two teacher constituency seats will be held Monday. There are 49 candidates in the fray, including four women, officials said. The polling will be held between 8 am and 5 pm Monday. A total of 2.84 lakh voters are eligible to participate in the polls that will be held across 607 polling stations. The counting will take place on June 15.

The ruling BJP and the principal opposition Congress have fielded one candidate each in all the four constituencies: North-West Graduates’, South Graduates’, North-West Teachers’, and West Teachers’. While the JD(S) has candidates in the fray in three constituencies other than the North-West Graduates’ constituency, the remaining candidates are all either independents or from unrecognised parties.

Meanwhile, the police in Bengaluru have detained Bollywood actor Shakti Kapoor’s son Siddhanth Kapoor and four others for allegedly consuming drugs at a party Sunday night, said a senior official Monday. Officials said the police raided a five-star hotel in Bengaluru based on a tip-off and 35 guests present at the party were taken into custody. All the guests were then subjected to a medical test.