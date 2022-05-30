Bengaluru News Live: Nirmala Sitharaman to contest RS poll for BJP from Karnataka; state logs 241 new Covid-19 cases

Karnataka Bengaluru News Live: The BJP has chosen Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman and Kannada comedian Jaggesh, from the dominant Vokkaliga community, as its candidates for the two guaranteed seats to the Rajya Sabha from Karnataka in polls to be held on June 10. The BJP, which has a total of 121 MLAs in the Assembly, can win two of the four vacant seats in the Upper House of Parliament.
Karnataka saw a spike in Covid-19 cases with 241 fresh infections reported on Sunday taking the total number of affected people to 39,51,739, according to the state health department data. There were zero fatalities due to Covid-19 in the state during the last 24 hours. Of the new infections, Bengaluru urban district contributed 232, while Dakshina Kannada reported four, Tumakuru three and Belagavi two cases. (PTI)
Karnataka Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai on Sunday launched a new health and wellness app AAYU to address and help heal chronic diseases and lifestyle disorders through yoga and meditation.
The app has been developed by Swami Vivekananda Yoga Anusandhana Samsthana (S-VYASA) in partnership with RESET TECH, an AI-driven integrated health-tech platform.
"The app will aim to address and help heal chronic diseases and lifestyle disorders through right approach to yoga and meditation. It will effectively provide users with personalised wellness solutions and offer doctor consultations based on individual's personal history and monitor its progress enabling them to accelerate healing and recovery," the developers of the app said in a statement. The app is available in multiple languages and aims to reach and impact over five million chronic disease patients within a span of five years, the app developers said. (PTI)