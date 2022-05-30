Bengaluru News Live: Nirmala Sitharaman to contest RS poll for BJP from Karnataka; state logs 241 new Covid-19 cases

CM Basavaraj Bommai launches health, wellness app AAYU

Karnataka Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai on Sunday launched a new health and wellness app AAYU to address and help heal chronic diseases and lifestyle disorders through yoga and meditation.

The app has been developed by Swami Vivekananda Yoga Anusandhana Samsthana (S-VYASA) in partnership with RESET TECH, an AI-driven integrated health-tech platform.

"The app will aim to address and help heal chronic diseases and lifestyle disorders through right approach to yoga and meditation. It will effectively provide users with personalised wellness solutions and offer doctor consultations based on individual's personal history and monitor its progress enabling them to accelerate healing and recovery," the developers of the app said in a statement. The app is available in multiple languages and aims to reach and impact over five million chronic disease patients within a span of five years, the app developers said. (PTI)