Monday, May 30, 2022
Bengaluru News Live: Nirmala Sitharaman to contest RS poll for BJP from Karnataka; state logs 241 new Covid-19 cases

Bangalore News Today Updates, Karnataka Weather News, Bengaluru, Karnataka Rain Today News Live, 30 May: State recorded a spike in COVID-19 cases with 241 fresh infections reported on Sunday

By: Express News Service | Bengaluru |
Updated: May 30, 2022 9:20:24 am
Karnataka Bengaluru News Live: The BJP has chosen Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman and Kannada comedian Jaggesh, from the dominant Vokkaliga community, as its candidates for the two guaranteed seats to the Rajya Sabha from Karnataka in polls to be held on June 10. The BJP, which has a total of 121 MLAs in the Assembly, can win two of the four vacant seats in the Upper House of Parliament.

Karnataka saw a spike in Covid-19 cases with 241 fresh infections reported on Sunday taking the total number of affected people to 39,51,739, according to the state health department data. There were zero fatalities due to Covid-19 in the state during the last 24 hours. Of the new infections, Bengaluru urban district contributed 232, while Dakshina Kannada reported four, Tumakuru three and Belagavi two cases.

In other news, Karnataka Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai on Sunday launched a new health and wellness app AAYU to address and help heal chronic diseases and lifestyle disorders through yoga and meditation. The app has been developed by Swami Vivekananda Yoga Anusandhana Samsthana (S-VYASA) in partnership with RESET TECH, an AI-driven integrated health-tech platform.

Live Blog

Karnataka Bengaluru News Updates: Bengaluru urban district recorded 232 fresh Covid-19 cases; follow for latest news updates

09:20 (IST)30 May 2022
Karnataka records 241 new Covid-19 cases, zero deaths

Karnataka saw a spike in Covid-19 cases with 241 fresh infections reported on Sunday taking the total number of affected people to 39,51,739, according to the state health department data. There were zero fatalities due to Covid-19 in the state during the last 24 hours. Of the new infections, Bengaluru urban district contributed 232, while Dakshina Kannada reported four, Tumakuru three and Belagavi two cases. (PTI)

09:19 (IST)30 May 2022
CM Basavaraj Bommai launches health, wellness app AAYU

Karnataka Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai on Sunday launched a new health and wellness app AAYU to address and help heal chronic diseases and lifestyle disorders through yoga and meditation.

The app has been developed by Swami Vivekananda Yoga Anusandhana Samsthana (S-VYASA) in partnership with RESET TECH, an AI-driven integrated health-tech platform.

"The app will aim to address and help heal chronic diseases and lifestyle disorders through right approach to yoga and meditation. It will effectively provide users with personalised wellness solutions and offer doctor consultations based on individual's personal history and monitor its progress enabling them to accelerate healing and recovery," the developers of the app said in a statement. The app is available in multiple languages and aims to reach and impact over five million chronic disease patients within a span of five years, the app developers said. (PTI)

Mangaluru students and officials a worried lot as hijab row rears its head again

“I am the daughter of a fishmonger and a first-generation college girl from my family. Now the college authorities are afraid of a piece of cloth that I wear,” said Fathima Shazma, a first-year journalism student at University College in Mangaluru.

While the hijab controversy was raging in coastal Karnataka’s Udupi district, the constituent college of Mangalore University was never affected as the students were allowed to wear headscarves matching the colour of the uniform. But last week, after protesters backed by the ABVP, the RSS’s student wing, threatened to wear saffron shawls if headscarves are allowed in classrooms, the situation has changed.

Karnataka seer Nirmalananda seeks action against ‘those who disrespected state anthem’

Nirmalananda Swamy of the Adichunchanagiri Mutt has written to Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai to take action against those who “disrespected” Kuvempu and his works on social media.

In a letter addressed to the Bommai, the seer said, “If someone is distorting the state anthem and disrespecting it, it is equal to disrespecting the national anthem itself and it is a clear violation of the law of the land. I hope the chief minister and the government will initiate action against such individuals under the cybercrime law. The government must send out a clear message that such insults and attacks will not be tolerated.”

