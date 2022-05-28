scorecardresearch
Saturday, May 28, 2022
Karnataka Bengaluru News Live Updates: Mangalore University bans hijab in classrooms after students protest

Karnataka Bengaluru News Live Updates: The BJP government in Karnataka has chosen the senior-most IAS officer in the state bureaucracy, Vandita Sharma, to be the new chief secretary of the state

Updated: May 28, 2022 9:50:07 am
Students of Mangaluru University College stage a protest urging the college authorities to ban wearing of hijab inside classrooms. (Screengrab)

Karnataka Bengaluru News Live Updates:  Mangalore University, which had earlier allowed headscarves matching the colour of uniforms, has decided that the Karnataka High Court order upholding the hijab ban in pre-university colleges will apply to degree colleges as well and that religious attire will therefore not be allowed inside classrooms.

Meanwhile, the BJP government in Karnataka has chosen the senior-most IAS officer in the state bureaucracy, Vandita Sharma, to be the new chief secretary of the state when the incumbent chief secretary P Ravikumar leaves office on May 31. Vandita Sharma, 58, is a 1986-batch IAS officer, who is currently an additional chief secretary to the government and development commissioner, was among nine senior IAS officers shortlisted by the government to be appointed as the chief secretary.

In other news, targeting the Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh, senior Karnataka Congress leader Siddaramaiah on Friday questioned whether those who belonged to the outfit were “native Indians”, “Dravidians” or “Aryans”. The Leader of Opposition in the Karnataka Assembly also blamed the lack of unity within Indian society for the invasion of Mughals and British and their rule for a long period. Angered by comments against their ideological parent organisation, several BJP leaders have sharply reacted and have hit o

Karnataka Bengaluru News Live Updates: Mangalore University bans hijab in classrooms after students protest

09:49 (IST)28 May 2022
Know your city: A Pele statue and Bengaluru’s forgotten ‘goals’

Education may be a far-fetched goal in Gowthamapuram but not football. That is how Ravikumar, a football coach, who grew up in Gowthamapuram, describes the football vibe in the region.

While the area houses a lot of football talent, it is also a home for a statue of the legendary Brazilian footballer Pele. Ravikumar believes that it was during the run-up to the FIFA world cup in 2002 that the fans of football and footballers of Gowthamapuram had gathered together to pay tribute to Pele, which in itself holds a unique significance in Bengaluru’s football scene. “Back in the days, Ronaldo and Messi were not big names.

It was Pele who ruled the football scene by being the top goal scorer. Brazil are also 5-time World Cup champions hence, all the residents of Gowthamapuram decided to build a statue of Pele as a tribute to the player and to the football playing country. It is a cement structure which is five feet high and cost around Rs 50,000,” says Ravikumar, who comes from a family of footballers. Read more.

Union Defence Minister Rajnath Singh boards INS Khanderi during his visit to Karwar Naval Base, in Karnataka. (PTI Photo)

