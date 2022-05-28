Karnataka Bengaluru News Live Updates: Mangalore University bans hijab in classrooms after students protest

Know your city: A Pele statue and Bengaluru’s forgotten ‘goals’

Education may be a far-fetched goal in Gowthamapuram but not football. That is how Ravikumar, a football coach, who grew up in Gowthamapuram, describes the football vibe in the region.

While the area houses a lot of football talent, it is also a home for a statue of the legendary Brazilian footballer Pele. Ravikumar believes that it was during the run-up to the FIFA world cup in 2002 that the fans of football and footballers of Gowthamapuram had gathered together to pay tribute to Pele, which in itself holds a unique significance in Bengaluru’s football scene. “Back in the days, Ronaldo and Messi were not big names.

It was Pele who ruled the football scene by being the top goal scorer. Brazil are also 5-time World Cup champions hence, all the residents of Gowthamapuram decided to build a statue of Pele as a tribute to the player and to the football playing country. It is a cement structure which is five feet high and cost around Rs 50,000,” says Ravikumar, who comes from a family of footballers. Read more.