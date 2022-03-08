scorecardresearch
Tuesday, March 08, 2022
Karnataka Bengaluru News Live: Congress seeks CBI or NIA probe in bitcoin hacker case

Karnataka News Live: State home minister Araga Jnanendra told the state council that the state police had no clues regarding any involvement of the hacker Srikrishna in international crimes.

By: Express Web Desk | Bengaluru |
Updated: March 8, 2022 11:04:10 am
File photo of Karnataka home minister Araga Jnanendra. (Twitter/@JnanendraAraga)

Karnataka News Live: US agencies investigating an August 2016 hacking of the Bitfinex cryptocurrency exchange where $ 4.5 billion worth of bitcoin was stolen have not referred to any links to India or Karnataka despite claims by a hacker arrested in Bengaluru in November 2020 of involvement in the Bitfinex hacking, Karnataka’s home minister Araga Jnanendra told the state legislative council.

The Karnataka home minister was responding to a demand from members of the opposition Congress party for an investigation by a central agency into allegations of alleged corruption involving police officers, government officials, and politicians in the form of bribes from the hacker and his associates after their arrest in November 2020.

Meanwhile, Karnataka on Monday registered 155 fresh coronavirus cases and 5 fatalities thereby taking the total till date to 39,42,730 and 39,996 respectively. Of the new cases, 97 were from Bengaluru Urban. While there were 169 discharges were the city, there were 3 deaths, the bulletin said. Of the five deaths reported today, three are from Bengaluru Urban, followed by one each from Belagavi and Mandya.

11:04 (IST)08 Mar 2022
Light rain likely in city over 24 hours

Bengaluru city recorded manimum and minimum temperatures of 27.2 and 18 degrees Celcius at 8.30 am on Tuesday.

Over the next 24 hours, generally cloudy sky and light rain is likely, while surface winds are likely to be strong and gusty at times.

10:34 (IST)08 Mar 2022
155 new COVID-19 cases, 5 deaths in Karnataka

10:21 (IST)08 Mar 2022
Cases against MPs, MLAs: Karnataka HC seeks details of all pleas for withdrawal

With the Karnataka government submitting that only four cases against MLAs and MPs have been withdrawn in the state since September 16, 2020, the Karnataka High Court has sought details of all applications filed for similar relief.

In August 2021, the Supreme Court had barred states from dropping cases against MLAs and MPs without the respective high court’s clearance. Read more

10:20 (IST)08 Mar 2022
Congress seeks CBI or NIA probe in Karnataka bitcoin hacker case

US agencies investigating an August 2016 hacking of the Bitfinex cryptocurrency exchange where $ 4.5 billion worth of bitcoin was stolen have not referred to any links to India or Karnataka despite claims by a hacker arrested in Bengaluru in November 2020 of involvement in the Bitfinex hacking, Karnataka’s home minister Araga Jnanendra told the state legislative council

“American agencies have arrested two US nationals a few days ago and have recovered the entire amount that was hacked from the Bitfinex exchange. The US agencies have not referred to any links to India or Karnataka,” the Karnataka home minister said. Read more

More than 2.5 acres of the Bandipur Tiger Reserve in Karnataka’s Chamarajanagar district was burnt in a fire that broke out on Sunday afternoon, said forest officials. The fire was brought under control and no wildlife was affected, added officials.

The fire was noticed by the staffers in the Moolapur Betta forest of the Bandipur range around 2.30 pm. The forest department has deployed 400 additional forest guards after the fire.

Meanwhile, with the Karnataka government submitting that only four cases against MLAs and MPs have been withdrawn in the state since September 16, 2020, the Karnataka High Court has sought details of all applications filed for similar relief. In August 2021, the Supreme Court had barred states from dropping cases against MLAs and MPs without the respective high court’s clearance.

