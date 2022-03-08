Karnataka Bengaluru News Live: Congress seeks CBI or NIA probe in bitcoin hacker case

Karnataka News Live: US agencies investigating an August 2016 hacking of the Bitfinex cryptocurrency exchange where $ 4.5 billion worth of bitcoin was stolen have not referred to any links to India or Karnataka despite claims by a hacker arrested in Bengaluru in November 2020 of involvement in the Bitfinex hacking, Karnataka’s home minister Araga Jnanendra told the state legislative council.

The Karnataka home minister was responding to a demand from members of the opposition Congress party for an investigation by a central agency into allegations of alleged corruption involving police officers, government officials, and politicians in the form of bribes from the hacker and his associates after their arrest in November 2020.

Meanwhile, Karnataka on Monday registered 155 fresh coronavirus cases and 5 fatalities thereby taking the total till date to 39,42,730 and 39,996 respectively. Of the new cases, 97 were from Bengaluru Urban. While there were 169 discharges were the city, there were 3 deaths, the bulletin said. Of the five deaths reported today, three are from Bengaluru Urban, followed by one each from Belagavi and Mandya.