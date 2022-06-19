scorecardresearch
Sunday, June 19, 2022
Karnataka Bengaluru News Live: Congress leader’s house attacked over alleged ‘derogatory’ remarks on Hindu Gods

Karnataka Bengaluru News Live: Police have registered a case against the leader for making the comments with the intention of creating enmity between religions and breaching peace in society.

By: Express News Service | Bengaluru |
Updated: June 19, 2022 12:46:07 pm
Advocate V Shylaja Amarnath. (@AdvShylaja/Twitter screen grab))

Karnataka Bengaluru News Live: Unidentified miscreants attacked the house of Congress IT cell secretary V Shylaja Amarnath at Puttur in Dakshina Kannada district in protest against the ‘derogatory’ remarks on Hindu Gods allegedly made by her through social media, police said. The miscreants who vandalised the house of Shylaja, smashed the window panes and sprayed black ink on the walls on Saturday.

The lawyer has lodged a complaint with the police in this connection. Based on a complaint from Hindu organisations, the police have registered a case against the leader for making the comments with the intention of creating enmity between religions and breaching peace in society. Police reached Shylaja’s house and conducted an inspection. Investigation is on, the sources said.

Meanwhile, former Prime Minister and Janata Dal (Secular) leader H D Deve Gowda and state Karnataka Congress chief D K Shivakumar shared the stage on Saturday to participate in a protest called by civil rights groups, writers, and religious seers to seek the withdrawal of new school textbooks introduced by the state government.

Karnataka News Live: Right wing outfits VHP and Bajrang Dal strongly condemned the leader's alleged remarks on Sri Rama, Lord Hanuman and Goddess Sita through the Clubhouse platform in a programme on June 16.

12:46 (IST)19 Jun 2022
Start identifying BJP as caste, JP Nadda tells party workers

BJP national president JP Nadda has called on party workers in Karnataka to start identifying their caste as BJP. “Our identity should be BJP,” Nadda said at a meeting of the state BJP’s OBC unit.

The BJP president was on a one-day visit to Karnataka and addressed village-level leaders in Chitradurga and the OBC morcha near Bengaluru. The remarks by Nadda came at a time when opposition Congress and Janata Dal (Secular) are harping on local identities, said political pundits. Read more

12:44 (IST)19 Jun 2022
Karnataka PSI exam scam: Gravity of wrongs more serious than crimes punishable with death: court

The gravity of wrongdoings in the recruitment of police Sub-Inspectors in Karnataka is more serious than the crimes punishable with death or life imprisonment, a Karnataka court has observed.

The Sessions Court in Kalaburagi where the scam was unearthed in April this year made the remarks while rejecting the bail plea of former BJP functionary Divya Hagaragi, one of the key accused in the case. Read more

Meanwhile, BJP national president JP Nadda has called on party workers in Karnataka to start identifying their caste as BJP. “Our identity should be BJP,” Nadda said at a meeting of the state BJP’s OBC unit Saturday.

In other news, the Bruhat Bengaluru Mahanagara Palike (BBMP) had earlier this year announced that it will restore 54 lakes within the municipal limits. Spread in an extent of 9.57 acre, the Gowdanapalya Lake or the Gowdanakere, located in Bengaluru South, is under the process of being rejuvenated by the civic body this year.

