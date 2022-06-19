Karnataka Bengaluru News Live: Congress leader’s house attacked over alleged ‘derogatory’ remarks on Hindu Gods

Karnataka Bengaluru News Live: Unidentified miscreants attacked the house of Congress IT cell secretary V Shylaja Amarnath at Puttur in Dakshina Kannada district in protest against the ‘derogatory’ remarks on Hindu Gods allegedly made by her through social media, police said. The miscreants who vandalised the house of Shylaja, smashed the window panes and sprayed black ink on the walls on Saturday.

The lawyer has lodged a complaint with the police in this connection. Based on a complaint from Hindu organisations, the police have registered a case against the leader for making the comments with the intention of creating enmity between religions and breaching peace in society. Police reached Shylaja’s house and conducted an inspection. Investigation is on, the sources said.

Meanwhile, former Prime Minister and Janata Dal (Secular) leader H D Deve Gowda and state Karnataka Congress chief D K Shivakumar shared the stage on Saturday to participate in a protest called by civil rights groups, writers, and religious seers to seek the withdrawal of new school textbooks introduced by the state government.