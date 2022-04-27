Karnataka Bengaluru News Live: CM Bommai indicates measures like surveillance at airports and border districts if Covid-19 cases increase

scorecardresearch
Wednesday, April 27, 2022
Updated: April 27, 2022 8:40:08 am
Bengaluru: BBMP municipality marshals make announcements on a microphone for social distancing and wearing of masks, amid spread of coronavirus, at a city market in Bengaluru, Tuesday, April 26, 2022. (PTI Photo)

Karnataka News Live Updates: Amid fresh Covid-19 concerns in different parts of the country and apprehensions of a possible fourth wave of the pandemic, Karnataka Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai on Tuesday indicated that precautionary and surveillance measures may be reintroduces at airports and border districts of the state, depending on the Centre’s advisory. He appealed to people to follow precautionary measures like wearing masks and maintaining social distance to control the spread of virus.

“Everyone has to follow the precautionary measures, there is no need for worry as hospitalisations have not increased, but still we have taken certain precautionary measures,” Bommai told reporters. Meanwhile, the National Commission for Protection of Child Rights (NCPCR) has sought a report from the district administration after a Hindu outfit alleged that a school in Bengaluru has made parents sign an undertaking during admission that they would not object to their children carrying the Bible to school.

In other news, the Kempegowda International Airport in Bengaluru recorded its highest-ever cargo tonnage in fiscal year (FY) 2022, Bangalore International Airport Limited (BIAL) said in a release Tuesday. Also, using the FASTag system, Karnataka Police arrested an interstate gang which allegedly robbed Rs 1 crore from employees of a private finance firm last month, officers said on Monday.

Catch the latest news in Bengaluru and Karnataka on political developments, Covid-19, weather and more in the state.

08:40 (IST)27 Apr 2022
08:35 (IST)27 Apr 2022
Welcome to today's blog

Hello and welcome to today's live blog. We bring to you the latest updates from across Bangalore and Karnataka. Stay tuned!

In the backdrop of rising complaints of pre-wedding shoots inside the Lalbagh in Bengaluru, the Karnataka horticulture department has imposed a ban on carrying digital cameras inside the park. The authorities say another major reason behind the ban was that the flash of the cameras distract the bees. The violation of the new norm attracts a fine of Rs 500.

Deputy director of horticulture (Lalbagh) Kusuma G told The Indian Express that the order was passed more than two years ago. “It is only now that this is being highlighted. The major reason was that the bees get distracted due to the flash of the camera. Moreover, the pre-wedding shoots inside the park used to put other visitors at discomfort and we had received several complaints in this regard. So, the issue was put before the advisory committee which gave a green light to the banning of digital cameras. Security personnel have been asked to check the cameras since many try to sneak them in.”

READ | Bengaluru: Authorities put ban on digital cameras inside Lalbagh, officials say flashes affect bees, visitors

The January 2021 notification by the state labour department, which allows commercial establishments employing 10 or more employees to function 24×7, has been derided by the resident welfare associations (RWA) of Bengaluru.

“The notification not only poses multiple dangers to citizens but will also infringe on the Fundamental Rights. To the best of our knowledge, this has been passed without any public consultation. The labour department under Section 12 of the Karnataka Shops and Commercial Establishment Act has the right to change Opening/Closing timings of the establishment and not to make a decision that has far reaching impact on this city. While we understand the need for medical establishments to be open 24×7, it does not make sense for all commercial establishments, especially restaurants, bars, delivery aggregators and supermarkets,” said Sneha Nandihal, co-founder of I Change Indiranagar, a federation of RWAs in Indiranagar.

READ | Bengaluru: Resident Welfare Associations object to nod given to commercial establishments to run 24X7

