Karnataka Bengaluru News Live: CM Bommai indicates measures like surveillance at airports and border districts if Covid-19 cases increase

Karnataka News Live Updates: Amid fresh Covid-19 concerns in different parts of the country and apprehensions of a possible fourth wave of the pandemic, Karnataka Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai on Tuesday indicated that precautionary and surveillance measures may be reintroduces at airports and border districts of the state, depending on the Centre’s advisory. He appealed to people to follow precautionary measures like wearing masks and maintaining social distance to control the spread of virus.
“Everyone has to follow the precautionary measures, there is no need for worry as hospitalisations have not increased, but still we have taken certain precautionary measures,” Bommai told reporters. Meanwhile, the National Commission for Protection of Child Rights (NCPCR) has sought a report from the district administration after a Hindu outfit alleged that a school in Bengaluru has made parents sign an undertaking during admission that they would not object to their children carrying the Bible to school.
In other news, the Kempegowda International Airport in Bengaluru recorded its highest-ever cargo tonnage in fiscal year (FY) 2022, Bangalore International Airport Limited (BIAL) said in a release Tuesday. Also, using the FASTag system, Karnataka Police arrested an interstate gang which allegedly robbed Rs 1 crore from employees of a private finance firm last month, officers said on Monday.
