Karnataka Bengaluru News Live: CM Bommai indicates measures like surveillance at airports and border districts if Covid-19 cases increase

In the backdrop of rising complaints of pre-wedding shoots inside the Lalbagh in Bengaluru, the Karnataka horticulture department has imposed a ban on carrying digital cameras inside the park. The authorities say another major reason behind the ban was that the flash of the cameras distract the bees. The violation of the new norm attracts a fine of Rs 500.

Deputy director of horticulture (Lalbagh) Kusuma G told The Indian Express that the order was passed more than two years ago. “It is only now that this is being highlighted. The major reason was that the bees get distracted due to the flash of the camera. Moreover, the pre-wedding shoots inside the park used to put other visitors at discomfort and we had received several complaints in this regard. So, the issue was put before the advisory committee which gave a green light to the banning of digital cameras. Security personnel have been asked to check the cameras since many try to sneak them in.”

The January 2021 notification by the state labour department, which allows commercial establishments employing 10 or more employees to function 24×7, has been derided by the resident welfare associations (RWA) of Bengaluru.

“The notification not only poses multiple dangers to citizens but will also infringe on the Fundamental Rights. To the best of our knowledge, this has been passed without any public consultation. The labour department under Section 12 of the Karnataka Shops and Commercial Establishment Act has the right to change Opening/Closing timings of the establishment and not to make a decision that has far reaching impact on this city. While we understand the need for medical establishments to be open 24×7, it does not make sense for all commercial establishments, especially restaurants, bars, delivery aggregators and supermarkets,” said Sneha Nandihal, co-founder of I Change Indiranagar, a federation of RWAs in Indiranagar.