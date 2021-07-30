Karnataka Bengaluru Live Updates: CM Bavaraj Bommai to meet BJP high command, senior leaders today

Karnataka CM Bommai inspects damages caused by heavy rains and floods in Uttara Kannada. (Express Photo)

Karnataka Bangalore Live News Updates: Karnataka Chief Minister Basaravaj Bommai said he would go to Delhi today to meet the high command and senior leaders of the Bharatiya Janata Party. “I will visit Delhi tomorrow (Friday) to get the blessings of the PM (Narendra Modi), Home Minister (Amit Shah), Rajnath Singh and J P Nadda. Within two-three days after that, I will meet them again after taking their appointment. We will discuss cabinet formation after which ministers will be picked,” he said in Hubballi on Thursday.

Indicating that expansion of his Cabinet may take some time, Karnataka Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai on Thursday said he will discuss it with the party’s central leadership. Ministerial aspirants, meanwhile, have continued lobbying to secure a berth in the new cabinet. Senior BJP leader K S Eshwarappa Thursday said he was ready to join the Basavaraj Bommai-led cabinet as either Deputy CM or a minister. Eshwarappa, who held the Rural Development and Panchayat Raj (RDPR) portfolio in the previous Yediyurappa-led cabinet, said: “I am ready to handle either the post of Deputy Chief Minister or for a ministerial berth. I will not make a decision like how Shettar has done. I will go by the party’s decision.”