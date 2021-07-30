scorecardresearch
Friday, July 30, 2021
Karnataka Bengaluru Live Updates: CM Bavaraj Bommai to meet BJP high command, senior leaders today

Karnataka Bangalore Latest News Live Updates: Bommai also said that the Prime Minister spoke to him over phone on Wednesday and wished him all the best, as he also expressed hopes of good administration under his leadership.

By: Express Web Desk | Bengaluru |
Updated: July 30, 2021 8:12:59 am
Karnataka CM Bommai inspects damages caused by heavy rains and floods in Uttara Kannada. (Express Photo)

Karnataka Bangalore Live News Updates: Karnataka Chief Minister Basaravaj Bommai said he would go to Delhi today to meet the high command and senior leaders of the Bharatiya Janata Party. “I will visit Delhi tomorrow (Friday) to get the blessings of the PM (Narendra Modi), Home Minister (Amit Shah), Rajnath Singh and J P Nadda. Within two-three days after that, I will meet them again after taking their appointment. We will discuss cabinet formation after which ministers will be picked,” he said in Hubballi on Thursday.

Also Read |Karnataka CM Basavaraj Bommai visits flood-hit Uttara Kannada, inspects relief activities

Indicating that expansion of his Cabinet may take some time, Karnataka Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai on Thursday said he will discuss it with the party’s central leadership. Ministerial aspirants, meanwhile, have continued lobbying to secure a berth in the new cabinet. Senior BJP leader K S Eshwarappa Thursday said he was ready to join the Basavaraj Bommai-led cabinet as either Deputy CM or a minister. Eshwarappa, who held the Rural Development and Panchayat Raj (RDPR) portfolio in the previous Yediyurappa-led cabinet, said: “I am ready to handle either the post of Deputy Chief Minister or for a ministerial berth. I will not make a decision like how Shettar has done. I will go by the party’s decision.”

Live Blog

Catch the latest news in Bengaluru and Karnataka as we bring you live updates on the political developments, Covid-19, weather and more in the state. Follow for the latest updates.

08:12 (IST)30 Jul 2021
Welcome to today's live blog

Good morning Bengaluru!
Welcome to the live blog from Bengaluru where we bring to you the latest updates on Basavaraj Bommai, Karnataka politics, Covid-19, BBMP and more across Bengaluru and Karnataka. Follow the blog to stay up to date with the state in real time. 

Fresh Covid-19 cases (2,052) continued to outnumber recoveries (1,332) in Karnataka as the trend reversed for the second consecutive day. The state had been reporting more recoveries than new cases on a daily basis since mid-May when the effect of the second wave waned.

READ | More fresh Covid cases than recoveries in Karnataka for second consecutive day

Over 1.59 lakh children from rural areas of Karnataka are not going to school, an ongoing survey conducted by the Department of Rural Development and Panchayat Raj (RDPR) revealed. This, according to the tentative statistics, includes 33,344 children from the age group 6 to 18 and another 1,26,245 aged between three and six.

READ | Over 1.59 lakh children in rural Karnataka do not go to schools: Survey

Here are a few contacts that might come in handy for you in emergency situations:

COVID-19 related queries / emergencies / clarifications: 104 (toll free); +91-80-4684-8600/6669-2000 | Home Quarantine-related queries: Telegram messenger/WhatsApp - +91 97777 77684, Voice call - 080 45451111 | BBMP control room: 080-22221188 | In case of power disruptions, contact BESCOM: 1912. If the water supply is hit in your area, contact BWSSB: 1916

Karnataka Bengaluru News July 29 Highlights

