Bengaluru malls yet to pay Rs 69 crore property tax: Karnataka CM Bommai

Several malls in Bengaluru have failed to pay property tax worth Rs 69 crore to the civic body, said Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai.

While responding to a query raised by MLC N Ravikumar during the Question Hour in the state Legislative Council on Thursday, Bommai said that the city has 43 malls, out of which nine malls have not paid their property taxes.

According to the data provided by Bommai, Lulu Hyper Market (Rs 18.66 crore), Mantri Mall (Rs 20.33 crore), GT World mall (Rs 3.85 crore), Gopalan Arcade on Mysuru Road (Rs 9.86 lakh), VR Mall (Rs 3.90 crore), Total Mall in Mahadevapura (Rs 85 lakh), Rockline mall (Rs 6.64 crore), Royal Meenakshi Mall (Rs 14.96 crore) and Virginia Mall (Rs 64.95 lakh) have not paid taxes to the Bruhat Bengaluru Mahanagara Palike (BBMP). In the last three years, the BBMP has collected Rs 160.38 crore as property tax from the malls.

Notably, the BBMP had set a target of collecting Rs 3,780 crore property tax for the financial year 2021-22 but has collected only Rs 2,845 crore till March 8. The civic body is likely to present its budget at the end of this month.

A BBMP official said that while ignorance about collecting property tax is largely responsible for the situation, property tax is often undervalued owing to corruption by a section of officials.

In a recent raid conducted by the Anti-Corruption Bureau (ACB) on 27 BBMP offices across Bengaluru, it was found that some civic officers had helped private parties evade taxes incurring a loss of more than Rs 230 crore to the exchequer.