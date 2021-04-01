Karnataka Bengaluru Live Updates: 26 deaths, 4225 new Covid-19 cases reported in last 24 hours

Karnataka Bengaluru Coronavirus News Live Updates: Karnataka reported 4225 new Covid-19 cases on Wednesday from across the state as the state witnessed its largest single-day spike in 2021.
Of these, 2928 new cases were reported from Bengaluru Urban alone as the daily test positivity rate across the state rose to 3.89 per cent, the highest this year. The death toll also recorded the most witnessed on a single-day this year as 26 more people succumbed to the infection.
Other districts that reported most cases are Mysuru (142), Tumkur (138), and Kalaburagi (137). At the same time, 1492 others recovered from the infection while 60,520 people were inoculated across the state.
The Karnataka High Court Wednesday permitted investigation against Chief Minister B S Yediyurappa in a criminal case registered against him for allegedly trying to poach an MLA from Janata Dal (Secular) with the offer of money and a ministerial berth, in 2019.
An interim order pronounced by Justice John Michael Cunha on Wednesday vacated the earlier order (dated February 2019) which had stayed probe into the case. Sharanagouda Kandakur, son of JD(S) MLA Naganagouda Kandakur, had allegedly recorded a conversation that took place between him and Yediyurappa at Yadgir Circuit House on the night of February 7, 2019.
As 26 more deaths people succumbed to coronavirus infection from across the state, Karnataka witnessed its highest single-day death toll on Wednesday. While 18 fatalities were reported from Bengaluru Urban, two each of the deceased were from Kalaburagi and Tumkur districts.
As many as 18 people who died of the infection were aged 60 or above. The youngest among them was a 25-year-old male patient who was diagnosed with Influenza-like Illness (ILI) at a private hospital in Bengaluru.
To date, 12,567 have died since the pandemic broke out. Out of this, 210 were recorded in March 2021 alone.
Bruhat Bengaluru Mahanagara Palike (BBMP), the municipal body governing the Karnataka capital, will have a new commissioner and an administrator from April 1, as the city is witnessing a steady daily growth in new Covid-19 cases during what is being considered by many to be a second wave of the pandemic.
Senior bureaucrat Gaurav Gupta will replace N Manjunatha Prasad as the commissioner. Gupta, a 1990-batch IAS officer, had taken over as the administrator of BBMP in September last year after the term of the council came to an end.
