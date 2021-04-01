scorecardresearch
Thursday, April 01, 2021
Karnataka Bengaluru Live Updates: 26 deaths, 4225 new Covid-19 cases reported in last 24 hours

Karnataka Bengaluru Coronavirus (Covid-19) Latest News Live Updates: The death toll also recorded the most witnessed on a single-day this year as 26 more people succumbed to the infection.

By: Express Web Desk | Bengaluru |
Updated: April 1, 2021 9:27:50 am
Bengaluru: An MCD worker sprays disinfectant inside a classroom. (PTI)

Karnataka Bengaluru Coronavirus News Live Updates: Karnataka reported 4225 new Covid-19 cases on Wednesday from across the state as the state witnessed its largest single-day spike in 2021.

Of these, 2928 new cases were reported from Bengaluru Urban alone as the daily test positivity rate across the state rose to 3.89 per cent, the highest this year. The death toll also recorded the most witnessed on a single-day this year as 26 more people succumbed to the infection.

Also Read |Karnataka Covid wrap: BBMP clarifies RT-PCR not mandatory ‘for all’ entering Bengaluru

Other districts that reported most cases are Mysuru (142), Tumkur (138), and Kalaburagi (137). At the same time, 1492 others recovered from the infection while 60,520 people were inoculated across the state.

Catch the latest news in Bengaluru and Karnataka as we bring you live updates on COVID-19, COVID-19 vaccination, lockdown 6.0 and phase 6 of the unlock across the state and more throughout the day. Also read Chennai Hyderabad news

09:27 (IST)01 Apr 2021
Audio clip case: Karnataka HC allows probe against CM Yediyurappa for ‘trying to poach MLA’

The Karnataka High Court Wednesday permitted investigation against Chief Minister B S Yediyurappa in a criminal case registered against him for allegedly trying to poach an MLA from Janata Dal (Secular) with the offer of money and a ministerial berth, in 2019.

An interim order pronounced by Justice John Michael Cunha on Wednesday vacated the earlier order (dated February 2019) which had stayed probe into the case. Sharanagouda Kandakur, son of JD(S) MLA Naganagouda Kandakur, had allegedly recorded a conversation that took place between him and Yediyurappa at Yadgir Circuit House on the night of February 7, 2019.

09:27 (IST)01 Apr 2021
Karnataka reports highest single-day death toll in 2021

As 26 more deaths people succumbed to coronavirus infection from across the state, Karnataka witnessed its highest single-day death toll on Wednesday. While 18 fatalities were reported from Bengaluru Urban, two each of the deceased were from Kalaburagi and Tumkur districts. 

As many as 18 people who died of the infection were aged 60 or above. The youngest among them was a 25-year-old male patient who was diagnosed with Influenza-like Illness (ILI) at a private hospital in Bengaluru.

To date, 12,567 have died since the pandemic broke out. Out of this, 210 were recorded in March 2021 alone.

08:35 (IST)01 Apr 2021
Bengaluru municipal body gets new chief amid second wave of the pandemic

Bruhat Bengaluru Mahanagara Palike (BBMP), the municipal body governing the Karnataka capital, will have a new commissioner and an administrator from April 1, as the city is witnessing a steady daily growth in new Covid-19 cases during what is being considered by many to be a second wave of the pandemic.

Senior bureaucrat Gaurav Gupta will replace N Manjunatha Prasad as the commissioner. Gupta, a 1990-batch IAS officer, had taken over as the administrator of BBMP in September last year after the term of the council came to an end.

08:28 (IST)01 Apr 2021
Welcome to today's live blog

Good morning!
Welcome to the live blog from Bengaluru where we bring to you the latest updates on COVID-19 vaccination drive, COVID-19, lockdown 6.0, unlock phase 6, BBMP and more across Bengaluru and Karnataka. Follow the blog to stay up to date with the state in real time. 

K S Eshwarappa, K S Eshwarappa writes to governor, karnataka BJP minister complain yediyurappa, Eshwarappa Yediyurappa, dk shivakumar Eshwarappa letter, karnataka BJP, indian express K S Eshwarappa said he had written to Yediyurappa, pointing out that such actions were in violation of rules, but to "no avail." (Photo: Twitter/@ikseshwarappa)

Meanwhile, a Karnataka BJP minister has submitted a formal complaint against Chief Minister B S Yediyurappa to Governor Vajubhai Vala, accusing him of “serious lapses” and of running the administration in an “authoritarian way”.

READ | Karnataka minister complains to Guv against CM Yediyurappa: ‘Serious lapses, authoritarian’

At the same time, the Karnataka High Court Wednesday permitted investigation against Chief Minister B S Yediyurappa in a criminal case registered against him for allegedly trying to poach an MLA from Janata Dal (Secular) with the offer of money and a ministerial berth, in 2019.

READ | Audio clip case: Karnataka HC allows probe against CM Yediyurappa for ‘trying to poach MLA’

Here are a few contacts that might come in handy for you in emergency situations:

COVID-19 related queries / emergencies / clarifications: 104 (toll free); +91-80-4684-8600/6669-2000 | Find your nearest fever clinic and testing Covid-19 facility here | Home Quarantine-related queries: Telegram messenger/WhatsApp - +91 97777 77684, Voice call - 080 45451111 | BBMP control room: 080-22221188 | In case of power disruptions, contact BESCOM: 1912. If the water supply is hit in your area, contact BWSSB: 1916

Karnataka Bengaluru Coronavirus March 31 Highlights

