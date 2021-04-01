Karnataka Bengaluru Live Updates: 26 deaths, 4225 new Covid-19 cases reported in last 24 hours

Bengaluru: An MCD worker sprays disinfectant inside a classroom. (PTI)

Karnataka Bengaluru Coronavirus News Live Updates: Karnataka reported 4225 new Covid-19 cases on Wednesday from across the state as the state witnessed its largest single-day spike in 2021.

Of these, 2928 new cases were reported from Bengaluru Urban alone as the daily test positivity rate across the state rose to 3.89 per cent, the highest this year. The death toll also recorded the most witnessed on a single-day this year as 26 more people succumbed to the infection.

Other districts that reported most cases are Mysuru (142), Tumkur (138), and Kalaburagi (137). At the same time, 1492 others recovered from the infection while 60,520 people were inoculated across the state.