Karnataka Bengaluru Live Updates: Active cases surpass 25K, 70% in Bengaluru alone

Karnataka Bengaluru Coronavirus News Live Updates: As Karnataka continued to report a surge in new Covid-19 cases, the number of active cases across the state rose to 25,541 on Tuesday. Of these, nearly 70 per cent are in Bengaluru alone.

Meanwhile, Bengaluru Urban reported 1984 new cases of Covid-19 out of the total 2975 from across the state. The state also reported 21 deaths in the last 24 hours, the highest in a single day this year.

Other districts that reported most cases are Kalaburagi (156), Mysuru (111), and Bidar (102).