Karnataka Bengaluru Live Updates: Active cases surpass 25K, 70% in Bengaluru alone

The state also reported 21 deaths in the last 24 hours, the highest in a single day this year. Express Photo: Prashant Nadkar
Karnataka Bengaluru Coronavirus News Live Updates: As Karnataka continued to report a surge in new Covid-19 cases, the number of active cases across the state rose to 25,541 on Tuesday. Of these, nearly 70 per cent are in Bengaluru alone.
Meanwhile, Bengaluru Urban reported 1984 new cases of Covid-19 out of the total 2975 from across the state. The state also reported 21 deaths in the last 24 hours, the highest in a single day this year.
Other districts that reported most cases are Kalaburagi (156), Mysuru (111), and Bidar (102).
Ramesh Jarkiholi
Meanwhile, appearing in public for the first time since she went missing on March 2, the woman in the purported video involving former Karnataka minister Ramesh Jarkiholi Tuesday appeared before the Chief Metropolitan Court in Bengaluru to record her statement in the ongoing sex-for-job case.
At the same time, the Central Bureau of Investigation on Tuesday confirmed the arrest of a Central Excise & Central Tax (GST) officer from Karnataka’s Uttara Kannada district in connection with a case where he is accused of demanding bribes.
Here are a few contacts that might come in handy for you in emergency situations:
COVID-19 related queries / emergencies / clarifications: 104 (toll free); +91-80-4684-8600/6669-2000 | Find your nearest fever clinic and testing Covid-19 facility here | Home Quarantine-related queries: Telegram messenger/WhatsApp - +91 97777 77684, Voice call - 080 45451111 | BBMP control room: 080-22221188 | In case of power disruptions, contact BESCOM: 1912. If the water supply is hit in your area, contact BWSSB: 1916
According to her lawyer K N Jagadish Kumar, the court granted her permission to record the statement under Sector 164 of the Code of Criminal Procedure (CrPC). Earlier, Kumar had mentioned in his submission that the woman faced trust issues with the Special Investigation Team (SIT) probing the case which led to her wanting to appear before the magistrate.
