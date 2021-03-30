Karnataka Bengaluru Live Updates: 2792 new cases reported in Karnataka, 1742 in Bengaluru alone

A volunteer testing a two-year old baby in Bengaluru’s Bommanahalli Zone. (Express photo)

Karnataka Bengaluru Coronavirus News Live Updates: Bengaluru Urban reported 1742 new cases of Covid-19 out of the total 2799 from across the state on Monday. Meanwhile, 16 more deaths in the last few days were linked to the pandemic by the Department of Health and Family Welfare Services on March 29, 2021.

Other districts that reported most cases are Bidar (247), Kalaburagi (118), and Mysuru (110). At the same time, 1964 others recovered from the infection while 56,374 people were inoculated across the state.

Meanwhile, even as the daily test positivity rate breached the 3 per cent mark for the first time in 2021,Chief Minister B S Yediyurappa Monday reiterated that there will be “no lockdown” in the state.