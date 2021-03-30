Karnataka Bengaluru Live Updates: 2792 new cases reported in Karnataka, 1742 in Bengaluru alone

Karnataka Bengaluru Coronavirus News Live Updates: Bengaluru Urban reported 1742 new cases of Covid-19 out of the total 2799 from across the state on Monday. Meanwhile, 16 more deaths in the last few days were linked to the pandemic by the Department of Health and Family Welfare Services on March 29, 2021.
Other districts that reported most cases are Bidar (247), Kalaburagi (118), and Mysuru (110). At the same time, 1964 others recovered from the infection while 56,374 people were inoculated across the state.
Meanwhile, even as the daily test positivity rate breached the 3 per cent mark for the first time in 2021,Chief Minister B S Yediyurappa Monday reiterated that there will be “no lockdown” in the state.
As many as 10 out of the total 29 active containment zones identified by the local municipal body in Bengaluru are schools, colleges or student hostels. These include Arya Eediga Girls Hostel (BBMP West), Kiran High School, Shankareshwara Government School, SBM English High School (all three in Dasarahalli Zone), Sambhram Academy of Management Studies (Yelahanka), Ashoka Polytechnic (Dasarahalli), RV Girls Nursing Hostel (BBMP South), BBMP Boys High School (BBMP East), and Government High School (Dasarahalli Zone).
However, when asked whether the government would decide to shut down institutions, CM Yediyurappa said that children were more "disciplined" at schools than at home. He explained, "Children will follow social distancing, will wear masks and use sanitisers when at home. If they are at home, there are more chances of them mingling with other children while playing putting them at a higher risk of getting infected."
Meanwhile, several private schools have decided to move all classes back to only online mode in the wake of the second wave.
Good morning!
Welcome to the live blog from Bengaluru where we bring to you the latest updates on COVID-19 vaccination drive, COVID-19, lockdown 6.0, unlock phase 6, BBMP and more across Bengaluru and Karnataka. Follow the blog to stay up to date with the state in real time.