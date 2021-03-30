scorecardresearch
Follow Us:
Tuesday, March 30, 2021
Latest news
Live now

Karnataka Bengaluru Live Updates: 2792 new cases reported in Karnataka, 1742 in Bengaluru alone

Karnataka Bengaluru Coronavirus (Covid-19) Latest News Live Updates: At the same time, 1964 others recovered from the infection while 56,374 people were inoculated across the state.

By: Express Web Desk | Bengaluru |
Updated: March 30, 2021 8:45:55 am
Bengaluru, COVID-19 Testing, Coronavirus Test, Door to door testingA volunteer testing a two-year old baby in Bengaluru’s Bommanahalli Zone. (Express photo)

Karnataka Bengaluru Coronavirus News Live Updates: Bengaluru Urban reported 1742 new cases of Covid-19 out of the total 2799 from across the state on Monday. Meanwhile, 16 more deaths in the last few days were linked to the pandemic by the Department of Health and Family Welfare Services on March 29, 2021.

Other districts that reported most cases are Bidar (247), Kalaburagi (118), and Mysuru (110). At the same time, 1964 others recovered from the infection while 56,374 people were inoculated across the state.

Click here for more
Also Read |Karnataka Covid-19 wrap: No lockdown in Bengaluru; rallies, protests, parties prohibited

Meanwhile, even as the daily test positivity rate breached the 3 per cent mark for the first time in 2021,Chief Minister B S Yediyurappa Monday reiterated that there will be “no lockdown” in the state.

Live Blog

Catch the latest news in Bengaluru and Karnataka as we bring you live updates on COVID-19, COVID-19 vaccination, lockdown 6.0 and phase 6 of the unlock across the state and more throughout the day. Also read Chennai Hyderabad news

08:45 (IST)30 Mar 2021
Bengaluru: 10 out of 29 active containment zones linked to educational institutions

As many as 10 out of the total 29 active containment zones identified by the local municipal body in Bengaluru are schools, colleges or student hostels. These include Arya Eediga Girls Hostel (BBMP West), Kiran High School, Shankareshwara Government School, SBM English High School (all three in Dasarahalli Zone), Sambhram Academy of Management Studies (Yelahanka), Ashoka Polytechnic (Dasarahalli), RV Girls Nursing Hostel (BBMP South), BBMP Boys High School (BBMP East), and Government High School (Dasarahalli Zone). 

However, when asked whether the government would decide to shut down institutions, CM Yediyurappa said that children were more "disciplined" at schools than at home. He explained, "Children will follow social distancing, will wear masks and use sanitisers when at home. If they are at home, there are more chances of them mingling with other children while playing putting them at a higher risk of getting infected." 

Meanwhile, several private schools have decided to move all classes back to only online mode in the wake of the second wave.

08:05 (IST)30 Mar 2021
Welcome to today's live blog

Good morning!
Welcome to the live blog from Bengaluru where we bring to you the latest updates on COVID-19 vaccination drive, COVID-19, lockdown 6.0, unlock phase 6, BBMP and more across Bengaluru and Karnataka. Follow the blog to stay up to date with the state in real time. 

India's first AC railway terminal in Bengaluru to be inaugurated 'soon' by PM Modi Officials hinted that the inauguration is now likely to take place before the end of April or by the first week of May. (Twitter/@PiyushGoyal)

Meanwhile, Sir M Visvesvaraya Railway Terminal, situated in Bengaluru’s Baiyappanahalli is set to be inaugurated by Prime Minister Modi, Chairman and Chief Executive Officer of the Railway Board Suneet Sharma confirmed after an inspection held at soon-to-be India’s first centralised air-conditioned railway terminal.

READ | India’s first AC railway terminal in Bengaluru to be inaugurated ‘soon’ by PM Modi

At the same time, Karnataka Deputy Chief Minister Laxman Savadi Monday appealed to the road transport employees’ union in the state to cancel the plan of going on an indefinite strike from April 7.

READ | Karnataka Deputy CM Laxman Savadi appeals to transport workers to cancel plan of indefinite strike from April 7

Here are a few contacts that might come in handy for you in emergency situations:

COVID-19 related queries / emergencies / clarifications: 104 (toll free); +91-80-4684-8600/6669-2000 | Find your nearest fever clinic and testing Covid-19 facility here | Home Quarantine-related queries: Telegram messenger/WhatsApp - +91 97777 77684, Voice call - 080 45451111 | BBMP control room: 080-22221188 | In case of power disruptions, contact BESCOM: 1912. If the water supply is hit in your area, contact BWSSB: 1916

Karnataka Bengaluru Coronavirus March 29 Highlights

  • The Indian Express website has been rated GREEN for its credibility and trustworthiness by Newsguard, a global service that rates news sources for their journalistic standards.
© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd
X
x