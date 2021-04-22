Karnataka Bengaluru Live Updates: State reports 23,558 fresh cases, 116 fatalities; Active cases over 1.76L now

Karnataka Bengaluru Coronavirus News Live Updates: Karnataka has reported another biggest single day spike of 23,558 new COVID-19 cases and 116 related fatalities, taking the total caseload 12.22 lakh and the toll to 13,762, the health department said on Wednesday. The state had previously reported its biggest single day spike of 21,794 cases on Tuesday.
Bengaluru Urban alone accounted for 13,640 of the total number of cases. The day also saw 6,412 patients getting discharged after
recovery. Cumulatively 12,22,202 COVID-19 positive cases have been confirmed in Karnataka, which includes 13,762 deaths and 10,32,233 discharges, the Health department said in a bulletin.
Out of 1,76,188 active cases, 1,75,284 patients are stable and in isolation at designated hospitals, while 904 are in Intensive Care Units. While the positivity rate for the day stood at 15.47 per cent, the case fatality rate (CFR) was 0.49 per cent.
Among 116 deaths reported on Wednesday, 70 were from Bengaluru Urban, Kalaburagi (8), Mysuru (7), Bidar (5), Ballari (4), Hassan (3), followed by others. Behind Bengaluru in the number of new cases reported was Tumakuru 1,176, Mysuru 975, Ballari 792, Kalaburagi 757, Bengaluru Rural 544, followed by others.
A total of over 2,40,16,635 samples have been tested so far, out of which 1,52,281 were on Wednesday alone. (PTI)
The four state-run Road Transport corporation workers called off their two-week-long strike on Wednesday, a day after the Karnataka High Court observed that the workers had chosen the "worst time to go on a strike", citing the pandemic.
Kodihalli Chandrashekar, president, Karnataka Rajya Raitha Sangha, who is leading the strike, said: “We have decided to temporarily withdraw the strike respecting the high court order.”
The workers of Bangalore Metropolitan Transport Corporation (BMTC), Karnataka State Road Transport Corporation (KSRTC), North Western Karnataka Road Transport Corporation (NWKRTC), and North Eastern Karnataka Road Transport Corporation (NEKRTC), under the banner of Karnataka State Road Transport Employees League, had called for an indefinite strike starting from April 7, demanding that the government implement a salary system as per the 6th Pay Commission for workers of state transport undertakings.
During the strike, 119 buses were damaged. These include KSRTC (73), BMTC (6), NWKRTC (13) and NEKRTC (27). According to officials, revenue loss to four transport corporations is around Rs 287 crore. This includes KSRTC (Rs 122.5 crore), BMTC (Rs 45 crore), NWKRTC (Rs 57.5 crore) NEKRTC (Rs 62 crore).
Karnataka government Wednesday permitted cremation/burial of dead bodies at private lands owned by individuals, in the wake of the unprecedented rise in Covid-19-related deaths burdening crematoriums and burial grounds in the state.
As per a government order issued by Revenue Secretary N Manjunatha Prasad, burial or cremation of the deceased should be strictly in compliance with the guidelines issued by the Health Department to do so.
The government has clarified that the decision was taken after the kin of the deceased made several requests to allow them to cremate or bury the body in properties owned by them or their relatives.
Private hospitals in Bengaluru have begun offering home care packages to Covid-19 patients with mild symptoms, who are eligible for home isolation as there are no beds available at city hospitals due to a relentless surge in Covid-19 cases during the prevailing second wave of the pandemic.
City hospitals are offering various packages to patients, ranging from Rs 5,000 to Rs 17,000. They are providing special home quarantine kits to patients who are availing this offer. These include vitals monitoring kit that contains a digital thermometer, an oximeter for measuring oxygen levels in blood and a digital BP measuring machine.
Apart from this, a few hospitals are also offering patients consultations over phone or video, with doctors and nurses calling up patients twice a day for vital monitoring, follow-ups and feedback.
