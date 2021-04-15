Karnataka Bengaluru Live Updates: Cumulative caseload breaches 5 lakh, 8155 new cases reported in Bengaluru

A health worker in protective suit collects mouth swab of a traveler to test for COVID-19 outside a train station in Bengaluru. (AP Photo/Aijaz Rahi)

Karnataka Bengaluru Coronavirus News Live Updates: The cumulative caseload in Bengaluru surpassed the 5 lakh-mark on Wednesday with 8,155 new infections. As many as 23 more people died in the Karnataka capital alone, as 15 others from various districts also succumbed to the infection.

As the state reported 11,265 new cases in total, other districts that reported most cases were Kalaburagi (376), Mysuru (356), Bidar (290), Tumakuru (245), and Ballari (159). Meanwhile, seven more districts — namely Dakshina Kannada, Hassan, Dharwad, Vijayapura, Kolar, Udupi and Belagavi — also reported over a hundred cases.

At the same time, the active caseload in the state rose to 85,480 with 506 patients admitted to Intensive Care Units of designated hospitals. As many as 4,364 people recovered from the infection on Wednesday.