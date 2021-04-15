scorecardresearch
Thursday, April 15, 2021
Karnataka Bengaluru Live Updates: Cumulative caseload breaches 5 lakh, 8155 new cases reported in Bengaluru

Karnataka Bengaluru Coronavirus (Covid-19) Latest News Live Updates: The active caseload in the state rose to 85,480 with 506 patients admitted to Intensive Care Units of designated hospitals.

By: Express Web Desk | Bengaluru |
Updated: April 15, 2021 8:32:19 am
Bengaluru. Bangalore, COVID-19, COVID-19 testA health worker in protective suit collects mouth swab of a traveler to test for COVID-19 outside a train station in Bengaluru. (AP Photo/Aijaz Rahi)

Karnataka Bengaluru Coronavirus News Live Updates: The cumulative caseload in Bengaluru surpassed the 5 lakh-mark on Wednesday with 8,155 new infections. As many as 23 more people died in the Karnataka capital alone, as 15 others from various districts also succumbed to the infection.

As the state reported 11,265 new cases in total, other districts that reported most cases were Kalaburagi (376), Mysuru (356), Bidar (290), Tumakuru (245), and Ballari (159). Meanwhile, seven more districts — namely Dakshina Kannada, Hassan, Dharwad, Vijayapura, Kolar, Udupi and Belagavi — also reported over a hundred cases.

At the same time, the active caseload in the state rose to 85,480 with 506 patients admitted to Intensive Care Units of designated hospitals. As many as 4,364 people recovered from the infection on Wednesday.

Also read Chennai Hyderabad news

08:32 (IST)15 Apr 2021
As Bengaluru battles Covid spike, 280 crematorium workers unpaid for a year

At a time when Bengaluru is driving the second wave of Covid-19 in Karnataka with an explosion of cases and rising fatalities, especially over the last few days, as many as 280 workers at a crematorium in the state capital run by the civic body have alleged that haven’t been paid over the last one year.

A Suresh, Karnataka general secretary of Dr BR Ambedkar Dalita Samithi, a body representing the staffers of the crematorium run by Bruhat Bengaluru Mahanagara Palike(BBMP), said the workers who are toiling every day to bury or cremate Covid 19 infected bodies are even considered front line workers. “Apart from this and more importantly, the civic body has not paid about 280 workers for more than a year,” Suresh told indianexpress.com

We met all the officials concerned and staged many protests. They have only given assurances while the workers keep going unpaid,” he added.

08:30 (IST)15 Apr 2021
Mangalore University exams to resume today

Undergraduate students pursuing odd semesters at Mangalore University will resume attending exams from Thursday after a brief break due to the ongoing bus strike in the state. 

The exams, originally scheduled to be held from April 8 to April 12 will resume from April 15 (Thursday), university officials informed. "The university has decided to go ahead with the undergraduate examinations. The schedule as fixed originally will continue," Registrar (Evaluation) PL Dharma said in a statement. 

Further, the varsity has also made a public appeal seeking "support in whatever manner they" to help students attend the examinations. The exams had begun on April 1.

Also Read | Conducting online exams not possible: Karnataka Deputy CM says amid Covid-19 second wave

08:24 (IST)15 Apr 2021
Cumulative Covid-19 caseload in Bengaluru breaches 5 lakh-mark

The cumulative Covid-19 caseload in Bengaluru surpassed the 5 lakh-mark on Wednesday with 8,155 new infections. As many as 23 more people died in the Karnataka capital alone, as 15 others from various districts also succumbed to the infection. 

Meanwhile, the state reported 11,265 new cases in total as the active caseload in the state rose to 85,480. Of these, 506 patients admitted to Intensive Care Units of designated hospitals. 

At the same time, 4,364 people recovered from the infection from across 30 districts in the state during the last 24 hours.

08:17 (IST)15 Apr 2021
Welcome to the live blog from Bengaluru where we bring to you the latest updates on COVID-19 vaccination drive, COVID-19, lockdown 6.0, unlock phase 6, BBMP and more across Bengaluru and Karnataka. Follow the blog to stay up to date with the state in real time. 

BBMP-pourakarmikas-sweepers-bengaluru-new-uniform BBMP pourakarmikas deployed for sweeping duties in the city will wear a bright dual-coloured uniform from now. Express Photo

Meanwhile, a day after three fishermen drowned to death and nine others went missing after a fishing boat capsized off Mangaluru coast on Tuesday, the search was intensified for the others with the Indian Navy deploying its surface and air assets.

READ | Mangaluru sea accident: Navy deployed as search for 9 missing fishermen intensifies

At the same time, Karnataka Chief Minister B S Yediyurappa Wednesday distributed safety vests, new uniforms and equipment to sanitation workers of Bruhat Bengaluru Mahanagara Palike (BBMP) in front of the B R Ambedkar’s statue in Bengaluru’s Vidhana Soudha as part of an event to commemorate the late leader’s 130th birth anniversary

READ | Karnataka CM Yediyurappa distributes new uniforms, protective equipments to sanitation workers on Ambedkar Jayanti

Here are a few contacts that might come in handy for you in emergency situations:

Karnataka Bengaluru Coronavirus April 14 Highlights

