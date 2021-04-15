Karnataka Bengaluru Live Updates: Cumulative caseload breaches 5 lakh, 8155 new cases reported in Bengaluru

Karnataka Bengaluru Coronavirus News Live Updates: The cumulative caseload in Bengaluru surpassed the 5 lakh-mark on Wednesday with 8,155 new infections. As many as 23 more people died in the Karnataka capital alone, as 15 others from various districts also succumbed to the infection.
As the state reported 11,265 new cases in total, other districts that reported most cases were Kalaburagi (376), Mysuru (356), Bidar (290), Tumakuru (245), and Ballari (159). Meanwhile, seven more districts — namely Dakshina Kannada, Hassan, Dharwad, Vijayapura, Kolar, Udupi and Belagavi — also reported over a hundred cases.
At the same time, the active caseload in the state rose to 85,480 with 506 patients admitted to Intensive Care Units of designated hospitals. As many as 4,364 people recovered from the infection on Wednesday.
At a time when Bengaluru is driving the second wave of Covid-19 in Karnataka with an explosion of cases and rising fatalities, especially over the last few days, as many as 280 workers at a crematorium in the state capital run by the civic body have alleged that haven’t been paid over the last one year.
A Suresh, Karnataka general secretary of Dr BR Ambedkar Dalita Samithi, a body representing the staffers of the crematorium run by Bruhat Bengaluru Mahanagara Palike(BBMP), said the workers who are toiling every day to bury or cremate Covid 19 infected bodies are even considered front line workers. “Apart from this and more importantly, the civic body has not paid about 280 workers for more than a year,” Suresh told indianexpress.com
We met all the officials concerned and staged many protests. They have only given assurances while the workers keep going unpaid,” he added.
Undergraduate students pursuing odd semesters at Mangalore University will resume attending exams from Thursday after a brief break due to the ongoing bus strike in the state.
The exams, originally scheduled to be held from April 8 to April 12 will resume from April 15 (Thursday), university officials informed. "The university has decided to go ahead with the undergraduate examinations. The schedule as fixed originally will continue," Registrar (Evaluation) PL Dharma said in a statement.
Further, the varsity has also made a public appeal seeking "support in whatever manner they" to help students attend the examinations. The exams had begun on April 1.
