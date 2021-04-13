scorecardresearch
Tuesday, April 13, 2021
Karnataka Bengaluru Live Updates: 52 more deaths reported, test positivity rate up at 8.24%

Karnataka Bengaluru Coronavirus (Covid-19) Latest News Live Updates: The death toll rose to 12,941 to date as 52 more people succumbed to the infection.

By: Express Web Desk | Bengaluru |
Updated: April 13, 2021 8:38:52 am
COVID-19 vaccine, Bengaluru, Dr. K SudhakarKarnataka Health and Medical Education Minister Dr. K Sudhakar poses with doctors at Shri Atal Bihari Vajpayee Medical College & Research Institute in Bengaluru during a Covid-19 vaccination drive. Express Photo

Karnataka Bengaluru Coronavirus News Live Updates: Karnataka reported 9579 new Covid-19 cases on Thursday from across the state. Of these, 6387 new cases were reported from Bengaluru Urban alone as the daily test positivity rate across the state rose to 8.24 per cent. The death toll rose to 12,941 to date as 52 more people succumbed to the infection.

Other districts that reported most cases are Bidar (465), Mysuru (362), Kalaburagi (335), and Tumkur (239). At the same time, 2767 others recovered from the infection while 82,240 people were inoculated across the state.

Catch the latest news in Bengaluru and Karnataka as we bring you live updates on COVID-19, COVID-19 vaccination, lockdown 6.0 and phase 6 of the unlock across the state and more throughout the day. Also read Chennai Hyderabad news

08:38 (IST)13 Apr 2021
Bengaluru: 36 active micro-containment zones, most within Yelahanka, BBMP East

The Bruhat Bengaluru Mahanagara Palike (BBMP), the municipal body governing the Karnataka capital, has identified 36 areas within city limits in total as active micro-containment zones, as on Monday. 

Among them, Yelahanka zone has the most (14) followed by BBMP East (10), Dasarahalli (7), BBMP South (3), and RR Nagar (2) zones. BBMP West zone, Mahadevapura and Bommanahalli zones have no such areas earmarked to micromanage Covid-19 clusters as the second wave continues.

08:38 (IST)13 Apr 2021
08:34 (IST)13 Apr 2021
IN PICS | Karnataka Guv summons top bureaucrats to review Covid-19 situation

Karnataka Governor Vajubhai Vala summoned top bureaucrats — Chief Secretary P Ravikumar and Additional Chief Secretary (Health & Family Welfare) Jawaid Akhtar — on Monday to review the Covid-19 situation in the state. 

According to sources at the Karnataka Raj Bhavan, the senior bureaucrats submitted a detailed report of the ongoing second wave and apprised the Governor of the facilities in place to mitigate the same. 

The state has reported 1,23,618 new cases and 610 deaths since March 1, 2021. Karnataka is also fourth among all states and union territories in India with the highest active caseload (75,985) as on Monday, behind Maharashtra, Chhattisgarh, and Uttar Pradesh.

08:26 (IST)13 Apr 2021
Conducting online exams not possible in govt setup: Karnataka Dy CM

With the demand to conduct online exams rising from various stakeholders including students of different universities amid an ongoing second wave, Karnataka Deputy Chief Minister C N Ashwathnarayan has confirmed online exams will not be a viable option in the state. 

"It would not be possible to conduct online exams in the present system. Examinations will be conducted in offline mode as conducting them online is not possible in the government setup. Only a few deemed universities may be able to conduct exams online," he said in Bengaluru. 

However, Ashwathnarayan — also in charge of the Higher Education portfolio — admitted that there was a demand from some students and parents to conduct examinations using the online mode.

08:26 (IST)13 Apr 2021
Karnataka CM: Lockdown not an option now; only if situation worsens

Stating that lockdown is not being considered “for now”, Karnataka Chief Minister B S Yediyurappa on Monday said that it may be considered if the situation in the state, and specifically Bengaluru, worsens over the next week.

Covid-19 cases touched 10,250 with 40 deaths – 7,584 in Bengaluru with 27 deaths – on Sunday (daily positivity rate of 7.72 percent) and 9,579 cases with 52 deaths (6,387 in Bengaluru with 40 deaths) on Monday (daily positivity rate at a new high of 8.24 percent).

“We have night curfew now and if the situation worsens we will discuss with the Prime Minister and decide. No lockdown is being considered for now. We will see the situation after a week and decide,” Yediyurappa said amid speculation that a state technical advisory committee for the pandemic has recommended a brief lockdown in parts of the state to curb the surge.

08:19 (IST)13 Apr 2021
Welcome to today's live blog

Good morning!
Welcome to the live blog from Bengaluru where we bring to you the latest updates on COVID-19 vaccination drive, COVID-19, lockdown 6.0, unlock phase 6, BBMP and more across Bengaluru and Karnataka. Follow the blog to stay up to date with the state in real time. 

Karnataka budget, BS Yediyurappa, Karnataka Chief Minister Karnataka Chief Minister B S Yediyurappa. (Photo: CMO)

Meanwhile, Karnataka Chief Minister B S Yediyurappa on Monday said the state government could impose lockdown if the necessity arises.

Karnataka CM says lockdown could be imposed if need arises

At the same time, the police have taken 130 people into custody for allegedly participating in a rave party at an estate on the outskirts of Alur taluk in the district, official sources said on Sunday.

Karnataka: 130 taken into custody for rave party in Hassan district

Here are a few contacts that might come in handy for you in emergency situations:

COVID-19 related queries / emergencies / clarifications: 104 (toll free); +91-80-4684-8600/6669-2000 | Find your nearest fever clinic and testing Covid-19 facility here | Home Quarantine-related queries: Telegram messenger/WhatsApp - +91 97777 77684, Voice call - 080 45451111 | BBMP control room: 080-22221188 | In case of power disruptions, contact BESCOM: 1912. If the water supply is hit in your area, contact BWSSB: 1916

Karnataka Bengaluru Coronavirus April 12 Highlights

