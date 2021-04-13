Karnataka Bengaluru Live Updates: 52 more deaths reported, test positivity rate up at 8.24%

Karnataka Health and Medical Education Minister Dr. K Sudhakar poses with doctors at Shri Atal Bihari Vajpayee Medical College & Research Institute in Bengaluru during a Covid-19 vaccination drive. Express Photo

Karnataka Bengaluru Coronavirus News Live Updates: Karnataka reported 9579 new Covid-19 cases on Thursday from across the state. Of these, 6387 new cases were reported from Bengaluru Urban alone as the daily test positivity rate across the state rose to 8.24 per cent. The death toll rose to 12,941 to date as 52 more people succumbed to the infection.

Other districts that reported most cases are Bidar (465), Mysuru (362), Kalaburagi (335), and Tumkur (239). At the same time, 2767 others recovered from the infection while 82,240 people were inoculated across the state.