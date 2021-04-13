Karnataka Bengaluru Live Updates: 52 more deaths reported, test positivity rate up at 8.24%

Karnataka Bengaluru Coronavirus News Live Updates: Karnataka reported 9579 new Covid-19 cases on Thursday from across the state. Of these, 6387 new cases were reported from Bengaluru Urban alone as the daily test positivity rate across the state rose to 8.24 per cent. The death toll rose to 12,941 to date as 52 more people succumbed to the infection.
Other districts that reported most cases are Bidar (465), Mysuru (362), Kalaburagi (335), and Tumkur (239). At the same time, 2767 others recovered from the infection while 82,240 people were inoculated across the state.
The Bruhat Bengaluru Mahanagara Palike (BBMP), the municipal body governing the Karnataka capital, has identified 36 areas within city limits in total as active micro-containment zones, as on Monday.
Among them, Yelahanka zone has the most (14) followed by BBMP East (10), Dasarahalli (7), BBMP South (3), and RR Nagar (2) zones. BBMP West zone, Mahadevapura and Bommanahalli zones have no such areas earmarked to micromanage Covid-19 clusters as the second wave continues.
Karnataka Governor Vajubhai Vala summoned top bureaucrats — Chief Secretary P Ravikumar and Additional Chief Secretary (Health & Family Welfare) Jawaid Akhtar — on Monday to review the Covid-19 situation in the state.
According to sources at the Karnataka Raj Bhavan, the senior bureaucrats submitted a detailed report of the ongoing second wave and apprised the Governor of the facilities in place to mitigate the same.
The state has reported 1,23,618 new cases and 610 deaths since March 1, 2021. Karnataka is also fourth among all states and union territories in India with the highest active caseload (75,985) as on Monday, behind Maharashtra, Chhattisgarh, and Uttar Pradesh.
With the demand to conduct online exams rising from various stakeholders including students of different universities amid an ongoing second wave, Karnataka Deputy Chief Minister C N Ashwathnarayan has confirmed online exams will not be a viable option in the state.
"It would not be possible to conduct online exams in the present system. Examinations will be conducted in offline mode as conducting them online is not possible in the government setup. Only a few deemed universities may be able to conduct exams online," he said in Bengaluru.
However, Ashwathnarayan — also in charge of the Higher Education portfolio — admitted that there was a demand from some students and parents to conduct examinations using the online mode.
Stating that lockdown is not being considered “for now”, Karnataka Chief Minister B S Yediyurappa on Monday said that it may be considered if the situation in the state, and specifically Bengaluru, worsens over the next week.
Covid-19 cases touched 10,250 with 40 deaths – 7,584 in Bengaluru with 27 deaths – on Sunday (daily positivity rate of 7.72 percent) and 9,579 cases with 52 deaths (6,387 in Bengaluru with 40 deaths) on Monday (daily positivity rate at a new high of 8.24 percent).
“We have night curfew now and if the situation worsens we will discuss with the Prime Minister and decide. No lockdown is being considered for now. We will see the situation after a week and decide,” Yediyurappa said amid speculation that a state technical advisory committee for the pandemic has recommended a brief lockdown in parts of the state to curb the surge.
