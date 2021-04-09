Karnataka Bengaluru Live Updates: Test positivity rate up at 6.04%, 6570 new cases reported

Karnataka Bengaluru Coronavirus News Live Updates: Karnataka reported 6570 new Covid-19 cases on Thursday from across the state. Of these, 4422 new cases were reported from Bengaluru Urban alone as the daily test positivity rate across the state rose to 6.04 per cent. The death toll rose to 12,767 to date as 36 more people succumbed to the infection.
Other districts that reported most cases are Kalaburagi (240), Mysuru (216), and Tumkur (183). At the same time, 2393 others recovered from the infection while 1,74,728 people were inoculated across the state.
Meanwhile, the Karnataka government Thursday announced a night curfew for 10 days beginning April 10 in several parts of the state, including Bengaluru and Mysuru.
The Market Police Station in Bidar district was picked as the best police station in Karnataka by the Union Ministry of Home Affairs. The government had recently announced the Annual Ranking of Police Stations for 2020. "Congratulations to #TeamBidar," DG & IGP Praveen Sood tweeted with the official certificate issued by the MHA.
In the overall nationwide rankings, the station secured the 22nd spot. Other stations from the state had got top positions were Yeragera in Raichur district (Rank 53), and Women's Police Station in Davangere (Rank 67).
“Night curfew from 10 pm to 5 am every day from April 10 to April 20 will be imposed in Bengaluru, Mysore, Mangalore, Kalaburagi, Bidar, Tumkur and Udupi-Manipal,” Chief Minister B S Yediyurappa said. “We will see its effectiveness and decide on extending it. Essential services will function. This is on a trial basis,” he said.
Karnataka has seen over 5,000 Covid-19 cases over the last few days with the majority of them in Bengaluru.
Good morning!
Welcome to the live blog from Bengaluru where we bring to you the latest updates on COVID-19 vaccination drive, COVID-19, lockdown 6.0, unlock phase 6, BBMP and more across Bengaluru and Karnataka. Follow the blog to stay up to date with the state in real time.