Karnataka Bengaluru Live Updates: Test positivity rate up at 6.04%, 6570 new cases reported

A health worker administers the COVAXIN vaccine for COVID-19 to a woman at a government hospital in Bengaluru, India, Thursday, April 1, 2021. (AP Photo/Aijaz Rahi)

Karnataka Bengaluru Coronavirus News Live Updates: Karnataka reported 6570 new Covid-19 cases on Thursday from across the state. Of these, 4422 new cases were reported from Bengaluru Urban alone as the daily test positivity rate across the state rose to 6.04 per cent. The death toll rose to 12,767 to date as 36 more people succumbed to the infection.

Other districts that reported most cases are Kalaburagi (240), Mysuru (216), and Tumkur (183). At the same time, 2393 others recovered from the infection while 1,74,728 people were inoculated across the state.

Meanwhile, the Karnataka government Thursday announced a night curfew for 10 days beginning April 10 in several parts of the state, including Bengaluru and Mysuru.