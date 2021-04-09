scorecardresearch
Friday, April 09, 2021
Karnataka Bengaluru Live Updates: Test positivity rate up at 6.04%, 6570 new cases reported

Karnataka Bengaluru Coronavirus (Covid-19) Latest News Live Updates: The death toll rose to 12,767 to date as 36 more people succumbed to the infection.

By: Express Web Desk | Bengaluru |
Updated: April 9, 2021 8:37:10 am
A health worker administers the COVAXIN vaccine for COVID-19 to a woman at a government hospital in Bengaluru, India, Thursday, April 1, 2021. (AP Photo/Aijaz Rahi)

Karnataka Bengaluru Coronavirus News Live Updates: Karnataka reported 6570 new Covid-19 cases on Thursday from across the state. Of these, 4422 new cases were reported from Bengaluru Urban alone as the daily test positivity rate across the state rose to 6.04 per cent. The death toll rose to 12,767 to date as 36 more people succumbed to the infection.

Other districts that reported most cases are Kalaburagi (240), Mysuru (216), and Tumkur (183). At the same time, 2393 others recovered from the infection while 1,74,728 people were inoculated across the state.

Meanwhile, the Karnataka government Thursday announced a night curfew for 10 days beginning April 10 in several parts of the state, including Bengaluru and Mysuru.

Catch the latest news in Bengaluru and Karnataka as we bring you live updates on COVID-19, COVID-19 vaccination, lockdown 6.0 and phase 6 of the unlock across the state and more throughout the day.

08:37 (IST)09 Apr 2021
Bidar police station adjuged best in Karnataka by MHA

The Market Police Station in Bidar district was picked as the best police station in Karnataka by the Union Ministry of Home Affairs. The government had recently announced the Annual Ranking of Police Stations for 2020. "Congratulations to #TeamBidar," DG & IGP Praveen Sood tweeted with the official certificate issued by the MHA.

In the overall nationwide rankings, the station secured the 22nd spot. Other stations from the state had got top positions were Yeragera in Raichur district (Rank 53), and Women's Police Station in Davangere (Rank 67).

08:22 (IST)09 Apr 2021
Night curfew imposed in parts of Karnataka

Amid a surge in Covid-19 cases, the Karnataka government Thursday announced a night curfew for 10 days beginning April 10 in several parts of the state. 

“Night curfew from 10 pm to 5 am every day from April 10 to April 20 will be imposed in Bengaluru, Mysore, Mangalore, Kalaburagi, Bidar, Tumkur and Udupi-Manipal,” Chief Minister B S Yediyurappa said. “We will see its effectiveness and decide on extending it. Essential services will function. This is on a trial basis,” he said.

Karnataka has seen over 5,000 Covid-19 cases over the last few days with the majority of them in Bengaluru.

08:16 (IST)09 Apr 2021
Welcome to today's live blog

Good morning!
Welcome to the live blog from Bengaluru where we bring to you the latest updates on COVID-19 vaccination drive, COVID-19, lockdown 6.0, unlock phase 6, BBMP and more across Bengaluru and Karnataka. Follow the blog to stay up to date with the state in real time. 

15 to 20 interspersed bee boxes have been set up in each of the four locations around the village in Kodagu, in passageways of elephant-human conflict zones. (Source: KVIC)

Meanwhile, more states in India are likely to install fences of honeybees in areas prone to human-elephant conflict, after a pilot initiative in Karnataka’s Kodagu was found to be successful in the past month.

At the same time, the Karnataka government recently revised taxi fares across the state following a recent protest by various driver associations in Bengaluru pointing out mismatches in the tariff offered for rides by private online cab aggregators like Ola and Uber.

Here are a few contacts that might come in handy for you in emergency situations:

COVID-19 related queries / emergencies / clarifications: 104 (toll free); +91-80-4684-8600/6669-2000 | Find your nearest fever clinic and testing Covid-19 facility here | Home Quarantine-related queries: Telegram messenger/WhatsApp - +91 97777 77684, Voice call - 080 45451111 | BBMP control room: 080-22221188 | In case of power disruptions, contact BESCOM: 1912. If the water supply is hit in your area, contact BWSSB: 1916

