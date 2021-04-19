Karnataka Bengaluru Live Updates: Active cases in Bengaluru near a lakh, state capital reports 24,197 new infections, 103 deaths over weekend

A health worker in protective suit collects nasal swab of a traveler to test for COVID-19 outside a train station in Bengaluru. (AP Photo/Aijaz Rahi)

Karnataka Bengaluru Coronavirus News Live Updates: As Bengaluru reported a total of 24,197 cases during the weekend, active cases in the Karnataka capital rose to nearly a lakh on Sunday (97,897). Meanwhile, 103 more people succumbed to the same on Saturday and Sunday.

At the same time, Karnataka reported 36,556 new Covid-19 cases over the weekend, as the total tally rose to over 11.61 lakh since March 8 last year. The death toll rose by 161 in the last two days.

Other districts that reported most cases during the weekend were Mysuru (1588), Kalaburagi (1231), Bidar (828), and Tumakuru (1001). As many as 8634 people recovered from the infection in the last 48 hours.