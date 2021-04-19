Karnataka Bengaluru Live Updates: Active cases in Bengaluru near a lakh, state capital reports 24,197 new infections, 103 deaths over weekend

Karnataka Bengaluru Coronavirus News Live Updates: As Bengaluru reported a total of 24,197 cases during the weekend, active cases in the Karnataka capital rose to nearly a lakh on Sunday (97,897). Meanwhile, 103 more people succumbed to the same on Saturday and Sunday.
At the same time, Karnataka reported 36,556 new Covid-19 cases over the weekend, as the total tally rose to over 11.61 lakh since March 8 last year. The death toll rose by 161 in the last two days.
Other districts that reported most cases during the weekend were Mysuru (1588), Kalaburagi (1231), Bidar (828), and Tumakuru (1001). As many as 8634 people recovered from the infection in the last 48 hours.
India's first-ever international women's hockey referee Anupama Puchimanda passed away due to the Covid in Madikeri on Sunday .
As referee, Anupama had officiated in 88 international hockey matches including World Junior Hockey, Asian Games, and Commonwealth Games.
Expressing Hockey India's (HI) condolences to the bereaved family, its President Gyanendro Ningombam said, "This (Sunday) morning we woke up to the very sad news about Anupama Punchimanda's demise in Bengaluru. She was one of the first few women in India to umpire at very reputed international tournaments. We at Hockey India share the grief of her family and friends and we extend our deepest condolences to Anupama's family members."
Karnataka Yakshagana Academy president, scholar and author M A Hegde died in Bengaluru early on Sunday. He was 73. Hegde is survived by wife, son and a daughter.
Hegde breathed his last while being taken to a hospital in the morning after developing breathing difficulties caused by coronavirus infection.
Karnataka Minister for Muzrai and Backward Classes Welfare Kota Srinivas Poojary has urged Chief Minister B S Yediyurappa to relax the conditions of the ban imposed on religious programmes in the wake of increasing Covid-19 cases.
In a letter to the Chief Minister, Poojary, who is also DK district-in-charge Minister, said religious events in the coastal districts have been badly affected with the ban and sought concessions in the rules.
Poojary said ‘Yakshagana’ performances to meet the religious vows of devotees, Nemotsavas, consecration of idols and Brahmakalashotsava have been severely hit as permission was not being given to hold them even in a symbolic manner.
