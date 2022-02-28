Karnataka Bengaluru Live Updates: CM Bommai assures all residents of state stuck in Ukraine will be brought back safely

Karnataka Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai has assured that all measures are being taken to bring back students from the state who are still stranded in Ukraine. “We are in constant contact with the Union Minister for External Affairs to bring the remaining students back safely,” the CM said.
According to the Karnataka State Disaster Management Authority, 397 students from Karnataka were identified as having been stranded in Ukraine, of which 30 reached India on Sunday. The first batch of 12 students arrived in Karnataka via Mumbai and reached Bengaluru International Airport at 8.40 am on Sunday. The second batch of 13 students and a third batch of five from the state have reached Delhi and will arrive in Bengaluru on Sunday night. They have been accommodated in Karnataka Bhavan.
Meanwhile, Bangalore in expected to have clear skies today. The maximum and minimum temperatures are likely to be around 32 and 17 degree Celsius respectively.
People in Bangalore can enjoy the morning sun today as IMD predicts clear skies. The maximum and minimum temperatures are likely to be around 32 and 17 degree Celsius respectively.
Karnataka Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai laid the foundation of the Ambarish memorial at the Kanteerava Studio in Bengaluru on Sunday.
In his address after performing the Bhoomi Puja for the memorial, Bommai said, “Ours was a 40-year-old friendship. We used to eat and roam around together, doing usual things and also unusual things. Ambarish’s life is like an open book. He lived on his own terms. One who lives according to his own terms and his conscience is the real hero. Ambarish never compromised with his conscience… He was born with leadership qualities. Although he started his cinema career as a villain, he emerged as a superhero as he was a born hero.”
The Karnataka unit of the Congress on Sunday resumed the Mekedatu march or ‘walk for water’ which was halted on January 13 this year following a surge in Covid cases amid the third wave of the pandemic. The march will begin from Ramanagara on Sunday and will end at the National College grounds in Bengaluru, covering a distance of 50 km in five days. Karnataka Congress chief D K Shivakumar, former chief minister Siddaramaiah, All India Congress Committee (AICC) general secretary Randeep Surjewala and several other leaders will take part. During the march in January, multiple cases were filed against party leaders, including Shivakumar and Siddaramaiah. Read More
“The situation is horrifying and everyone is scared and clueless of what is happening. I was informed only 45 minutes before evacuation from Ukraine,” said Tushar Madhu, a Bengaluru native and student of medicine in the east European country, who reached Karnataka on Sunday.
With the Russian invasion of Ukraine leaving thousands of citizens and migrants stranded, 12 youths from Karnataka were among the first batch of students from India who evacuated from the war-torn nation. According to the Karnataka State Disaster Management Authority, 397 students from Karnataka were identified as having been stranded in Ukraine, of which 30 reached India on Sunday. Read More