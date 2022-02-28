Karnataka Bengaluru Live Updates: CM Bommai assures all residents of state stuck in Ukraine will be brought back safely

Karnataka youths who were evacuated from war-torn Ukraine. They reached their home state on Sunday.

Karnataka Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai has assured that all measures are being taken to bring back students from the state who are still stranded in Ukraine. “We are in constant contact with the Union Minister for External Affairs to bring the remaining students back safely,” the CM said.

According to the Karnataka State Disaster Management Authority, 397 students from Karnataka were identified as having been stranded in Ukraine, of which 30 reached India on Sunday. The first batch of 12 students arrived in Karnataka via Mumbai and reached Bengaluru International Airport at 8.40 am on Sunday. The second batch of 13 students and a third batch of five from the state have reached Delhi and will arrive in Bengaluru on Sunday night. They have been accommodated in Karnataka Bhavan.

