Karnataka Bengaluru Live Updates: CM Bommai assures all residents of state stuck in Ukraine will be brought back safely

Monday, February 28, 2022
By: Express Web Desk | Bengaluru |
Updated: February 28, 2022 10:33:36 am
Karnataka youths who were evacuated from war-torn Ukraine. They reached their home state on Sunday.

Karnataka Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai has assured that all measures are being taken to bring back students from the state who are still stranded in Ukraine. “We are in constant contact with the Union Minister for External Affairs to bring the remaining students back safely,” the CM said.

According to the Karnataka State Disaster Management Authority, 397 students from Karnataka were identified as having been stranded in Ukraine, of which 30 reached India on Sunday. The first batch of 12 students arrived in Karnataka via Mumbai and reached Bengaluru International Airport at 8.40 am on Sunday. The second batch of 13 students and a third batch of five from the state have reached Delhi and will arrive in Bengaluru on Sunday night. They have been accommodated in Karnataka Bhavan.

Meanwhile, Bangalore in expected to have clear skies today. The maximum and minimum temperatures are likely to be around 32 and 17 degree Celsius respectively.

Karnataka Bengaluru News: Bangalore in expected to have clear skies today; Congress resumes 'Mekedatu' padayatra; Follow this space for latest news and updates:

10:33 (IST)28 Feb 2022
☀️ Weather Update!

People in Bangalore can enjoy the morning sun today as IMD predicts clear skies. The maximum and minimum temperatures are likely to be around 32 and 17 degree Celsius respectively.

10:18 (IST)28 Feb 2022
Chief Minister lays foundation for Ambarish memorial

Karnataka Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai laid the foundation of the Ambarish memorial at the Kanteerava Studio in Bengaluru on Sunday.

In his address after performing the Bhoomi Puja for the memorial, Bommai said, “Ours was a 40-year-old friendship. We used to eat and roam around together, doing usual things and also unusual things. Ambarish’s life is like an open book. He lived on his own terms. One who lives according to his own terms and his conscience is the real hero. Ambarish never compromised with his conscience… He was born with leadership qualities. Although he started his cinema career as a villain, he emerged as a superhero as he was a born hero.”

09:59 (IST)28 Feb 2022
Congress resumes Mekedatu march, party leaders head towards Bengaluru

The Karnataka unit of the Congress on Sunday resumed the Mekedatu march or ‘walk for water’ which was halted on January 13 this year following a surge in Covid cases amid the third wave of the pandemic. The march will begin from Ramanagara on Sunday and will end at the National College grounds in Bengaluru, covering a distance of 50 km in five days. Karnataka Congress chief D K Shivakumar, former chief minister Siddaramaiah, All India Congress Committee (AICC) general secretary Randeep Surjewala and several other leaders will take part. During the march in January, multiple cases were filed against party leaders, including Shivakumar and Siddaramaiah. Read More

09:42 (IST)28 Feb 2022
‘Was informed just 45 minutes before evacuation’: Karnataka student

“The situation is horrifying and everyone is scared and clueless of what is happening. I was informed only 45 minutes before evacuation from Ukraine,” said Tushar Madhu, a Bengaluru native and student of medicine in the east European country, who reached Karnataka on Sunday.

With the Russian invasion of Ukraine leaving thousands of citizens and migrants stranded, 12 youths from Karnataka were among the first batch of students from India who evacuated from the war-torn nation. According to the Karnataka State Disaster Management Authority, 397 students from Karnataka were identified as having been stranded in Ukraine, of which 30 reached India on Sunday. Read More

Members of Vishwa Hindu Parishad and Hindu Jagarana Vedike stage a protest in Bengaluru. (Photo: PTI)

Karnataka Bajrang Dal activist murder: Probe points to local rivalries

The murder of a 27-year-old Bajrang Dal activist Harsha Hindu in the city of Shivamogga in Karnataka by a gang of armed men on February 20 is being currently viewed by police as a localised crime stemming from a long-standing communal rivalry, even as investigations are looking closely at how the gang of 10 people who have been arrested so far assembled to carry out the murder. All the arrested individuals have been sent to police custody till March 7 by a local court.

The timing of the murder of the right-wing activist, who has antagonised Muslims in the region in the past with derogatory remarks against Islam on social media, amid the ongoing protests over restrictions on wearing the hijab by Muslim girls in schools and colleges is also under police scrutiny.

