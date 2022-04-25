Karnataka Bengaluru Live Updates: Assistant professors exam question paper leaked; nine booked for assaulting tribal woman

Karnataka News Live: After the police sub-inspector (PSI) recruitment scam in the state, the Karnataka Examination Authority (KEA) has filed a complaint that the examination conducted to hire assistant professors held in March this year was compromised. KEA executive director S Ramya has filed a complaint alleging that the Geography question paper was leaked hours before the exam began on March 14. Authorities have found that a student Sowmya R had received 18 questions on her WhatsApp number hours before the exam.
Meanwhile, a 35-year-old tribal woman was allegedly stripped and assaulted by a group of miscreants in Karnataka over a land dispute. The incident came to light when a video, of the mob stripping the woman as dozens looked on, went viral. The incident took place on April 19 in Belthangady taluk in Dakshina Kannada district.
In other news, Karnataka recorded 60 fresh Covid-19 cases and zero fatalities on Sunday, taking the total infections in the state to 39,46,934. For almost a month, the fatalities have stood at 40,057 due to nil Covid-19 deaths.
In the aftermath of a recent road accident, where a scooter rider was killed by a speeding city garbage truck, the Bruhat Bengaluru Mahanagara Palike (BBMP), has decided to install speed regulators on 588 of its garbage compactors.
The speed regulators (governors) will be installed to restrict the speed of vehicles to 35 kmph, BBMP officials have indicated. "To avoid similar mishaps in the future, we will be providing basic skill development training to drivers," said Parashuram Shinnalkar, BBMP joint commissioner for solid waste management.
"The speed governors will be installed in 588 garbage compactors. Traffic in Bengaluru is increasing on a regular basis and garbage trucks are heavy and complex to handle unlike other vehicles hence we will be starting training for drivers from April 24," the BBMP official said.
Apart from the speed regulators and training for drivers the BBMP plans to improve monitoring the condition of its vehicles and driver’s capabilities.
"Physical fitness, ability to control the speed, and eyesight of the truck drivers will be checked," the official said. "We’re hoping that this will reduce accidents," said Shinnalkar.