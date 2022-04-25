scorecardresearch
Monday, April 25, 2022
Karnataka Bengaluru Live Updates: Assistant professors exam question paper leaked; nine booked for assaulting tribal woman

Karnataka News Live: Karnataka Examination Authority executive director S Ramya has filed a complaint alleging that the Geography question paper was leaked hours before the exam began on March 14.

By: Express Web Desk | Bengaluru |
Updated: April 25, 2022 10:50:02 am
Police have taken a Mysuru student Sowmya R, who had received 18 questions on her WhatsApp number hours before the exam, into custody. (File photo)

Karnataka News Live: After the police sub-inspector (PSI) recruitment scam in the state, the Karnataka Examination Authority (KEA) has filed a complaint that the examination conducted to hire assistant professors held in March this year was compromised. KEA executive director S Ramya has filed a complaint alleging that the Geography question paper was leaked hours before the exam began on March 14. Authorities have found that a student Sowmya R had received 18 questions on her WhatsApp number hours before the exam.

Meanwhile, a 35-year-old tribal woman was allegedly stripped and assaulted by a group of miscreants in Karnataka over a land dispute. The incident came to light when a video, of the mob stripping the woman as dozens looked on, went viral. The incident took place on April 19 in Belthangady taluk in Dakshina Kannada district.

In other news, Karnataka recorded 60 fresh Covid-19 cases and zero fatalities on Sunday, taking the total infections in the state to 39,46,934. For almost a month, the fatalities have stood at 40,057 due to nil Covid-19 deaths.

Karnataka CM Basavaraj Bommai called the recent violence in Hubbali over an alleged social media post a 'big conspiracy' and said his government has taken the incident seriously

10:50 (IST)25 Apr 2022
BBMP to install speed regulators on garbage trucks to reduce accidents

In the aftermath of a recent road accident, where a scooter rider was killed by a speeding city garbage truck, the Bruhat Bengaluru Mahanagara Palike (BBMP), has decided to install speed regulators on 588 of its garbage compactors. 

The speed regulators (governors) will be installed to restrict the speed of vehicles to 35 kmph, BBMP officials have indicated. "To avoid similar mishaps in the future, we will be providing basic skill development training to drivers," said Parashuram Shinnalkar, BBMP joint commissioner for solid waste management.

"The speed governors will be installed in 588 garbage compactors. Traffic in Bengaluru is increasing on a regular basis and garbage trucks are heavy and complex to handle unlike other vehicles hence we will be starting training for drivers from April 24," the BBMP official said.

Apart from the speed regulators and training for drivers the BBMP plans to improve monitoring the condition of its vehicles and driver’s capabilities.

"Physical fitness, ability to control the speed, and eyesight of the truck drivers will be checked," the official said. "We’re hoping that this will reduce accidents," said Shinnalkar. 

Leading structural biologist M Vijayan, who laid the foundations of protein crystallography in India, breathed his last in Bengaluru on Sunday. Vijayan, a former president of the Indian National Science Academy (INSA), was 80. "Prof Vijayan was involved in the determination of Insulin structure at Oxford University along with Dorothy Hodgkin and her legendary group. Dorothy rightly used to refer to him as 'victory (translated from Vijayan) over Insulin', one of the first proteins ever crystallized," Council of Scientific and Industrial Research (CSIR) Director General Shekhar Mande said on Twitter.

Meanwhile, an 80-year-old woman, who has been seeking alms at the entrance of temples in Dakshina Kannada and Udupi districts of Karnataka, has donated Rs 1 lakh to the Rajarajeshwari temple near Mangaluru. Ashwathamma, who belongs to Kanchagodu village near Gangolli in Kundapur taluk of Udupi district, has been begging near various temples after the death of her husband 18 years back. The woman used only a small portion of her savings for her personal expenses and the balance was deposited in a bank to be used for donations to temples and charity.

