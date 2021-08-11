Karnataka Bengaluru Live Updates: State reports 1,338 new Covid cases, 31 deaths

Karnataka Bengaluru Live Updates: Karnataka has reported 1,338 new cases of COVID-19 and 31 deaths, taking the total number of infections to 29,21,049 and death toll to 36,848, the Health department said on Tuesday.
The day also saw 1,947 discharges, taking the total number of recoveries in the state so far to 28,61,499. Out of 1,338 new cases reported on Tuesday, 315 were from Bengaluru Urban, as the city saw 492 discharges and 3 deaths.
Total number of active cases in the state stood at 22,676. While the positivity rate for the day stood at 1.05 per cent, case fatality rate (CFR) was at 2.31 per cent. Out of the 31 deaths reported on Tuesday, 8 were from Dakshina Kannada followed by Uttara Kannada (4), Bengaluru Urban and Hassan (3), Kolar and Mysuru (2), followed by others.
Among the districts where the new cases were reported, Dakshina Kannada accounted for 378, followed by Bengaluru Urban (315), Chikkamagaluru (93), Udupi (92) and others. Bengaluru Urban district tops the list of positive cases, with a total of 12,31,097, followed by Mysuru 1,74,081 and Tumakuru 1,18,343.
The Chamarajanagar district administration has now made it mandatory for travellers from Tamil Nadu to furnish negative Covid-19 reports that are not older than 72 hours at the time of arrival.
The decision comes after fresh cases rising in the neighbouring state. The negative report mandatory for travellers from Tamil Nadu will start from Sunday.
Chamarajanagar district administration has intensified screening of people at Punajanur checkpost, Naal Road near Ardhanipura and the checkpost at Palar in Hanur taluk on the Karnataka-Tamil Nadu border.
In a case involving a notorious computer hacker and his gang, who are accused of stealing Rs 11.5 crore in 2019 from the e-procurement cell of Karnataka’s Centre for E-governance, the Enforcement Directorate (ED) has attached Rs 1.44 crore found in accounts linked to a firm in Bulandshahr, Uttar Pradesh.
The Rs 1.44 crore found lying in 14 accounts linked to Nimmi Enterprises, which has been attached by the ED, as part of a money laundering probe in the 2019 hacking and robbery case, is suspected to be part of the Rs 11.5 crore stolen from the Karnataka government by 25-year-old hacker Srikrishna Ramesh alias Sriki and his gang from Bengaluru.
Srikrishna is accused in multiple crimes in Bengaluru ranging from purchase of drugs via the darknet using bitcoins, theft of bitcoins, hacking of poker gaming sites, cheating people by promising crypto currency profits and also a 2018 case of assault.
Wipro Enterprises, to set up its global headquarters, Wipro House at Koramangala in the city according to Wipro.
Wipro enterprises is the non-IT business of Wipro, the campus will house business offices of Wipro Infrastructure Engineering, Wipro Consumer Care & Lighting and corporate office of Wipro Enterprises, Wipro said in a statement.
The seven-floor building was inaugurated by Azim Premji, Chairman of Wipro Enterprises, on Tuesday.