Karnataka News Live Updates: Confusion over HC order on religious attire, PG students denied entry in college

Bengaluru News Live Updates: Despite oral clarifications over the Karnataka High Court’s interim order in the hijab row, confusion ensues across institutes in the state. Muslim girl students wearing the headscarf were turned away on Thursday from Mahatma Gandhi Memorial (MGM) College in the coastal town of Udupi. The postgraduate students said that they were not allowed to attend their classes or enter the college premises by the principal. The state Higher Education Minister CN Ashwath Narayan having clarified on multiple occasions that the HC order was not applicable to postgraduate students.
In another instance, attempts were reportedly made to dissuade a turbaned Sikh girl from attending classes at Mount Carmel College, a private-minority institution in Bengaluru, this week at the instance of the Karnataka Pre-University Education Department officials. She, however, was not stopped from attending classes. This, despite the Karnataka Advocate General telling the High Court that the state government is not interfering with uniforms in private-minority institutions.
Meanwhile, with at least 10 Kannadiga students stranded in Ukraine’s capital, Kyiv, in the middle of the Russian invasion, Karnataka Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai said, “Many Indian students are stranded in Ukraine as war broke out between Ukraine and Russia when they were headed to the airport. About 100 students are stranded in two buses. More than 10 of them are Kannadigas. We are in constant touch with the Indian Embassy in Ukraine.”
A similar incident was reported at Ullal where students wearing hijab were denied entry to the college. Later, a meeting was held with their parents and the students were allowed to sit while wearing hijab for a day. A meeting has been scheduled to discuss the matter. Read more
While the row over allowing hijab in educational institutions in Karnataka continues, a 17-year-old Amritdhari (baptised) Sikh girl was asked by her college to remove her turban in accordance with its dress code and the interim order of the Karnataka High Court. The court earlier had restrained students from “wearing saffron shawls, hijab and religious flags or the like in classrooms of colleges which have prescribed a uniform”.
The student of Mount Carmel PU College, Bengaluru, who is also the president of the students’ association, was politely asked to remove her turban for the first time on February 16 to which she refused. The college later spoke to her father stating they understood the importance of the turban for a Sikh but were bound by the High Court order.
The student’s father Gurcharan Singh responded, “Thanks for your mail, as mentioned in my earlier mail, I have gone through this order and this High court order does not mention anything about Sikh Turban, it should not be misunderstood. However I am also in touch with our community advocates and various organisations. I am sure none of us wants to spend time on such matters and we should focus on education and personality development which is the core objective of the institution. I hope you would consider this case and oblige by allowing her with her turban to attend the classes.” Read more
Karnataka on Thursday reported 588 fresh cases of Covid-19 and 19 related deaths. Of these, 353 were from Bengaluru Urban, which also saw 690 people being discharged and 14 related deaths, PTI reported.
After Bengaluru Urban, Mysuru recorded the second highest number of cases at 28, followed by Uttara Kannada and Dakshina Kannada (23), Belagavi (18), Kodagu and Udupi (15).
