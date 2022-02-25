Karnataka News Live Updates: Confusion over HC order on religious attire, PG students denied entry in college

Sikh girl asked to remove turban by college authorities, father says HC order being misunderstood

While the row over allowing hijab in educational institutions in Karnataka continues, a 17-year-old Amritdhari (baptised) Sikh girl was asked by her college to remove her turban in accordance with its dress code and the interim order of the Karnataka High Court. The court earlier had restrained students from “wearing saffron shawls, hijab and religious flags or the like in classrooms of colleges which have prescribed a uniform”.



The student of Mount Carmel PU College, Bengaluru, who is also the president of the students’ association, was politely asked to remove her turban for the first time on February 16 to which she refused. The college later spoke to her father stating they understood the importance of the turban for a Sikh but were bound by the High Court order.



The student’s father Gurcharan Singh responded, “Thanks for your mail, as mentioned in my earlier mail, I have gone through this order and this High court order does not mention anything about Sikh Turban, it should not be misunderstood. However I am also in touch with our community advocates and various organisations. I am sure none of us wants to spend time on such matters and we should focus on education and personality development which is the core objective of the institution. I hope you would consider this case and oblige by allowing her with her turban to attend the classes.” Read more