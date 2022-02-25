scorecardresearch
Friday, February 25, 2022
Karnataka News Live Updates: Confusion over HC order on religious attire, PG students denied entry in college

Bangalore News Today Updates, Karnataka Hijab Controversy News, Bengaluru, Karnataka News Live, 25 Feb: Karnataka on Thursday reported 588 fresh cases of coronavirus and 19 virus-related fatalities.

By: Express Web Desk | Bengaluru |
Updated: February 25, 2022 9:34:27 am
The state Higher Education Minister CN Ashwath Narayan having clarified on multiple occasions that the HC order was not applicable to postgraduate students. (File/Reuters)

Bengaluru News Live Updates: Despite oral clarifications over the Karnataka High Court’s interim order in the hijab row, confusion ensues across institutes in the state. Muslim girl students wearing the headscarf were turned away on Thursday from Mahatma Gandhi Memorial (MGM) College in the coastal town of Udupi. The postgraduate students said that they were not allowed to attend their classes or enter the college premises by the principal. The state Higher Education Minister CN Ashwath Narayan having clarified on multiple occasions that the HC order was not applicable to postgraduate students.

In another instance, attempts were reportedly made to dissuade a turbaned Sikh girl from attending classes at Mount Carmel College, a private-minority institution in Bengaluru, this week at the instance of the Karnataka Pre-University Education Department officials. She, however, was not stopped from attending classes. This, despite the Karnataka Advocate General telling the High Court that the state government is not interfering with uniforms in private-minority institutions.

Meanwhile, with at least 10 Kannadiga students stranded in Ukraine’s capital, Kyiv, in the middle of the Russian invasion, Karnataka Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai said, “Many Indian students are stranded in Ukraine as war broke out between Ukraine and Russia when they were headed to the airport. About 100 students are stranded in two buses. More than 10 of them are Kannadigas. We are in constant touch with the Indian Embassy in Ukraine.”

Bengaluru News: Confusion over HC order on hijab row as PG students denied entry in college, Sikh girl asked to remove turban; Follow this space for latest updates

09:34 (IST)25 Feb 2022
Postgraduate students in hijab stopped from entering Udupi college campus

Even as an interim order of the Karnataka High Court on not wearing hijab is restricted only to pre-university colleges running class 11 and 12 courses, postgraduate Muslim girl students wearing the headscarf were turned away on Thursday from Mahatma Gandhi Memorial (MGM) College in the coastal town of Udupi.

The postgraduate students said that they were not allowed to attend their classes or enter the college premises by the principal, which was in violation of the HC order.

A similar incident was reported at Ullal where students wearing hijab were denied entry to the college. Later, a meeting was held with their parents and the students were allowed to sit while wearing hijab for a day. A meeting has been scheduled to discuss the matter. Read more

08:32 (IST)25 Feb 2022
Sikh girl asked to remove turban by college authorities, father says HC order being misunderstood

While the row over allowing hijab in educational institutions in Karnataka continues, a 17-year-old Amritdhari (baptised) Sikh girl was asked by her college to remove her turban in accordance with its dress code and the interim order of the Karnataka High Court. The court earlier had restrained students from “wearing saffron shawls, hijab and religious flags or the like in classrooms of colleges which have prescribed a uniform”.

The student of Mount Carmel PU College, Bengaluru, who is also the president of the students’ association, was politely asked to remove her turban for the first time on February 16 to which she refused. The college later spoke to her father stating they understood the importance of the turban for a Sikh but were bound by the High Court order.

The student’s father Gurcharan Singh responded, “Thanks for your mail, as mentioned in my earlier mail, I have gone through this order and this High court order does not mention anything about Sikh Turban, it should not be misunderstood. However I am also in touch with our community advocates and various organisations. I am sure none of us wants to spend time on such matters and we should focus on education and personality development which is the core objective of the institution. I hope you would consider this case and oblige by allowing her with her turban to attend the classes.” Read more

08:12 (IST)25 Feb 2022
Karnataka reports 588 fresh Covid cases, 19 related deaths

Karnataka on Thursday reported 588 fresh cases of Covid-19 and 19 related deaths. Of these, 353 were from Bengaluru Urban, which also saw 690 people being discharged and 14 related deaths, PTI reported.

After Bengaluru Urban, Mysuru recorded the second highest number of cases at 28, followed by Uttara Kannada and Dakshina Kannada (23), Belagavi (18), Kodagu and Udupi (15).

08:10 (IST)25 Feb 2022
Welcome to our live blog!

Good morning and welcome to our live blog!

Stay tuned as we bring you the latest updates from Karnataka.

Congress leader Rahul Gandhi with senior Congress leaders of Karnataka during a meeting, in New Delhi, Thursday, Feb. 24, 2022. (PTI Photo)

Rahul Gandhi discusses with Karnataka leaders preparation for next year's Assembly polls

Ahead of the Assembly elections in the state next year, Congress leader Rahul Gandhi on Thursday met senior party leaders from Karnataka and discussed the political situation in the state, news agency PTI reported.

AICC general secretary in charge for Karnataka Randeep Surjewala said the party would launch its 100-km 'Mekedatu Yatra' in the state from February 27. The party has also decided to launch a series of agitations highlighting unemployment, price rise, corruption and scams in the state, he said.

"We had a detailed discussion on the state of political affairs in Karnataka. How the (Basavaraj) Bommai government is mired in deep-rooted corruption, it is a 40 per cent tender commission government and how the crypto-currency scam has reached the highest echelons of power and the government being completely mum," Surjewala told reporters.

Bengaluru Metro significantly contributed to reduction of carbon emission, finds study

A study carried out by Bangalore University’s Department of Environmental Science stated that the air quality at six locations of the Phase-II Bangalore Metro Rail Corporation (BMRCL) improved in the period between 2017 and 2021, thereby showing a positive impact of the Metro project.

The study carried out under the guidance of Dr Nandini N, Professor and Principal Investigator with the Department of Environmental Science at Bangalore University, said Metro trains significantly contributed to the reduction of carbon emission.

