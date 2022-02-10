scorecardresearch
Thursday, February 10, 2022
Karnataka hijab controversy Live Updates: Three-judge panel to hear hijab row petitions; section 144 imposed in Bengaluru city

Udupi, Karnataka Hijab Controversy Live Updates, Bangalore Today Updates, 10 February: Section 144 imposed against protests within 200-metre radius from the gates of educational insitutions in Bengaluru City.

By: Express Web Desk | Bengaluru |
Updated: February 10, 2022 8:29:46 am
Bangalore Today Live Update, News Bangalore LiveFile photo of students protesting being denied to wear a hijab at a government Pre-University College in Udupi district of Karnataka.

Bangalore news live updates: The Chief Justice of the Karnataka High Court Ritu Raj Awasthi Wednesday constituted a full bench comprising himself, Justice Krishna S Dixit and Justice J M Khazi which will look into the hijab issue Thursday. The state cabinet, which met earlier before the HC order came in, decided to await the verdict before taking any decision on the issue which has snowballed into a major row.

Meanwhile, the Bengaluru police commissioner Kamal Pant has promulgated prohibitory orders under section 144 of the CrPC against any gathering, agitation, or protests of any type within the area of 200-metre radius from the gates of the schools, pre-university colleges, degree colleges or other similar educational institutions in Bengaluru City for a period of two weeks from Wednesday till February 22.

In other news, Karnataka reported 5,339 new cases of Covid-19 and 48 fatalities Wednesday, taking the tally to 39,12,100 and toll to 39,495. Of the new cases, 2,161 were from Bengaluru Urban, according to the state health bulletin. The total number of active cases across the state is now 60,956. While the positivity rate for the day stood at 4.14 per cent, the case fatality rate was 0.89 per cent.

Catch the latest news in Bengaluru and Karnataka as we bring you live updates on the political developments, Covid-19, weather and more in the state. Follow for the latest updates.

08:29 (IST)10 Feb 2022
Saffron flag may become national flag some time in future, claims Karnataka BJP leader

Senior BJP leader and Karnataka Minister for Rural Development and Panchayat Raj K S Eshwarappa Wednesday claimed 'Bhagwa dhwaj' (saffron flag), may become the national flag some time in the future.

He, however, said the tricolour is the national flag now, and it should be respected by everyone.

"Hundreds of years ago the chariots of Sri Ramachandra and Maruthi had saffron flags on them. Was the tricolour flag there in our country then? Now it (tricolour) is fixed as our national flag, what respect it has to be given, should be given by every person who takes food in this country, there is no question about it," Eshwarappa said. Responding to a question by reporters, whether the saffron flag can be hoisted on the red fort, he said, "not today, some day in the future." (PTI)

08:14 (IST)10 Feb 2022
Opinion | In Karnataka hijab row, a need for constitutionalism

WHERE was the “hijab issue” just a few months ago? Why has it suddenly erupted? These are important questions that we need to address as it’s unfortunate and of great concern that young men and women are being divided along religious lines. A dispute over uniforms has been blown out of proportion by being politicised and communalised. A matter between the administrators of educational institutions and the community should not be turned into a mandir-masjid kind of a wrangle. We have seen enough of them and they have sapped a lot of the nation’s energy.

Justice Krishna S Dixit of the Karnataka High Court has rightly emphasised that the court will have to decide the issue early as it is not a happy scene to see students marching on the roads every day. He has underlined the primacy of the Constitution over hot-headed emotions. Voices of sanity and reason must get primacy over those advocating an impassioned approach. (Read more)

08:03 (IST)10 Feb 2022
Covid-19: Karnataka records over 5,000 new cases

Karnataka recorded 5,339 new daily Covid-19 infections Wednesday and recorded a positivity rate of 4.14%. Here are the key figures from the state health ministry's daily bulletin. 

➡️ New cases in state: 5,339
➡️ State positivity rate: 4.14%
➡️ Active cases in the state: 60,956
➡️ Deaths in the state: 48 

07:58 (IST)10 Feb 2022
Hijab row: Three-judge panel comprising CJ Ritu Raj Awasthi formed

The Chief Justice of Karnataka High Court Wednesday constituted a three-judge bench, including himself, to hear a batch of petitions questioning a ban on the use of hijabs in a few pre-university colleges in the state after a single-judge bench of the court had decided to refer the pleas to a larger bench saying the case involved larger Constitutional issues.

Headed by Chief Justice Ritu Raj Awasthi, the three-judge bench, referred to as a full bench of the High Court, will also include Justice Krishna S Dixit, who referred the matter to a larger bench, and Justice Khazi Jaibunnisa Mohiuddin. Justice Mohiuddin is a woman judge who took oath as an additional judge of the High Court in March last year.

The special bench will hear Thursday a total of five petitions on the hijab row on behalf of 18 girls from colleges in the Udupi region. (Read more)

2.5 lakh hectare forest land yet to be declared reserve forest in Karnataka, shows data

As much as 2.5 lakh hectare forest land in Karnataka is yet to be declared as reserve forest by the state government, shows data. Most of these forest lands, as pointed out by senior officials of the Forest department, have been lost to encroachments.

According to the Karnataka Forest Act, 1963, whenever it is decided to declare any land a reserved forest, the state government has to issue a notification under Section 4 of the Karnataka Forest Act specifying, as nearly as possible, the extent and limits of such land.

