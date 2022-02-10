Karnataka hijab controversy Live Updates: Three-judge panel to hear hijab row petitions; section 144 imposed in Bengaluru city

Saffron flag may become national flag some time in future, claims Karnataka BJP leader

Senior BJP leader and Karnataka Minister for Rural Development and Panchayat Raj K S Eshwarappa Wednesday claimed 'Bhagwa dhwaj' (saffron flag), may become the national flag some time in the future.

He, however, said the tricolour is the national flag now, and it should be respected by everyone.

The tricolor has been constitutionally accepted as the national flag & it should be respected. Those who do not respect it will be anti-nationals...'Hindu dharma' will prevail in the country sometime in the future.Then we'll hoist the saffron flag at Red Fort: KS Eshwarappa (9.2) pic.twitter.com/Vg3JztvWqO — ANI (@ANI) February 9, 2022

"Hundreds of years ago the chariots of Sri Ramachandra and Maruthi had saffron flags on them. Was the tricolour flag there in our country then? Now it (tricolour) is fixed as our national flag, what respect it has to be given, should be given by every person who takes food in this country, there is no question about it," Eshwarappa said. Responding to a question by reporters, whether the saffron flag can be hoisted on the red fort, he said, "not today, some day in the future." (PTI)