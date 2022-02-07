Karnataka Bengaluru Live Updates: Follow dress code or explore other options, state minister says on hijab row

A faculty member talks with the students wearing hijab, after the school authorities denied them entry for wearing hijab in Kundapura of Udupi district. (PTI)

Bangalore Live News: Amid the raging row over wearing ‘hijab’ in educational institutions in Karnataka, state Education Minister B C Nagesh said students who are unwilling to adhere to the uniform dress code are at liberty to explore other options.

“Just as rules are followed in the military, the same is to be done here (in educational institutions) as well. Options are open for those who are not willing to follow it, which they can make use of,” Nagesh told reporters in Mysuru. The minister appealed to the students not to become ‘tools’ in the hands of political parties.

Meanwhile, an appeal was made on Sunday to not politicise the ‘hijab’ (scarf) issue in pre-university colleges in Karnataka. In a statement, the president of the Muslim Central Committee and former MLC Haji K S Masood criticised the MLAs in the twin districts of Dakshina Kannada and Udupi for trying to derive political gains from the row. He said the principal of a college does not have the right to disallow students into class for wearing hijab.