scorecardresearch
Follow Us:
Monday, February 07, 2022
Must Read
Live now

Karnataka Bengaluru Live Updates: Follow dress code or explore other options, state minister says on hijab row

Bangalore Active Covid-19 Cases Live, Bengaluru, Karnataka Omicron News Latest Updates, Bangalore Curfew Today News, Bengaluru, Karnataka Lockdown Updates, Bangalore School, College Reopening News, Bengaluru Power Outage Today, 7 February: State education minister BC Nagesh appealed to the students not to become 'tools' in the hands of political parties.

By: Express Web Desk | Bengaluru |
February 7, 2022 10:13:40 am
A faculty member talks with the students wearing hijab, after the school authorities denied them entry for wearing hijab in Kundapura of Udupi district. (PTI)

Bangalore Live News: Amid the raging row over wearing ‘hijab’ in educational institutions in Karnataka, state Education Minister B C Nagesh said students who are unwilling to adhere to the uniform dress code are at liberty to explore other options.

“Just as rules are followed in the military, the same is to be done here (in educational institutions) as well. Options are open for those who are not willing to follow it, which they can make use of,” Nagesh told reporters in Mysuru. The minister appealed to the students not to become ‘tools’ in the hands of political parties.

More from Bangalore

Meanwhile, an appeal was made on Sunday to not politicise the ‘hijab’ (scarf) issue in pre-university colleges in Karnataka. In a statement, the president of the Muslim Central Committee and former MLC Haji K S Masood criticised the MLAs in the twin districts of Dakshina Kannada and Udupi for trying to derive political gains from the row. He said the principal of a college does not have the right to disallow students into class for wearing hijab.

Live Blog

Bangalore News Live: The president of the Muslim Central Committee and former MLC Haji K S Masood criticised the MLAs in the twin districts of Dakshina Kannada and Udupi for trying to derive political gains from the row; Follow Latest Updates here

Karnataka Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai said that the home department has been instructed to use police training schools to provide self defence training to women. Launching the "Obavva Art of Self Defence Training' organised by the social welfare department, the Chief Minister said soon self defence training would be provided to girl students in schools and colleges and police training schools will help impart it.

Meanwhile, the Karnataka government has announced a two-day mourning in honour of the doyen of Indian music and Bharat Ratna awardee Lata Mangeshkar, who passed away in Mumbai on Sunday. Karnataka Governor Thaawarchand Gehlot, Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai, former prime minister H D Deve Gowda and former chief ministers of the state joined millions of others to condole the demise of iconic playback singer.

  • The Indian Express website has been rated GREEN for its credibility and trustworthiness by Newsguard, a global service that rates news sources for their journalistic standards.