Karnataka hijab row Live Updates: Indian secularism ‘positive’, wearing hijab not a display of religious jingoism, argue Muslim girls in Karnataka HC

Parents of female Muslim students talk to school officials and police after the students were asked to take off 'hijab' before entering the school campus, at a government school at Indavara, near Chikmagalur, February 15, 2022. (PTI)

The Muslim girls who have moved the Karnataka High Court against a ban on hijab on Tuesday argued that the Indian brand of secularism was a ‘positive’ one, unlike that of Turkey, and submitted that wearing the headscarf was an innocent practice of faith and not a display of religious jingoism. They contended before a three-judge bench that secularism in India was not like ‘Turkey secularism’ but a positive one where all religions are recognised as true.

The Muslim girls have challenged the Karnataka government’s February 5 order which restricted students from wearing cloths that could disturb peace, harmony and law and order. The court adjourned to Wednesday further hearing of the case.

