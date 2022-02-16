Karnataka hijab row Live Updates: Indian secularism ‘positive’, wearing hijab not a display of religious jingoism, argue Muslim girls in Karnataka HC

The Muslim girls who have moved the Karnataka High Court against a ban on hijab on Tuesday argued that the Indian brand of secularism was a ‘positive’ one, unlike that of Turkey, and submitted that wearing the headscarf was an innocent practice of faith and not a display of religious jingoism. They contended before a three-judge bench that secularism in India was not like ‘Turkey secularism’ but a positive one where all religions are recognised as true.
The Muslim girls have challenged the Karnataka government’s February 5 order which restricted students from wearing cloths that could disturb peace, harmony and law and order. The court adjourned to Wednesday further hearing of the case.
In other news, Karnataka Tuesday reported 1,405 new cases of Covid-19 and 26 fatalities, taking the tally to 39,29,642 and death toll to 39,691. Of the new cases, 765 were from Bengaluru Urban. The total number of active cases across the state is now 26,832. While the positivity rate for the day stood at 1.91 per cent, the case fatality rate (CFR) was 1.85 per cent.
The police in Agra stopped members of right-wing outfits from entering the Taj Mahal premises and reciting 'Hanuman Chalisa' there as a mark of protest over the 'hijab' row that continued to simmer in Karnataka.
The protesters demanded that people be restrained from wearing dresses according to their faith in schools and colleges and sought strict action against those creating ruckus in the name of 'hijab'.
Asheesh Arya, the vice-president of Vishwa Hindu Parishad's Braj region said, "We had announced to chant 'Hanuman Chalisa' in the Taj Mahal as we consider it as 'Tejo Mahalay' (Shiva temple) while wearing saffron clothes. But the police stopped us." (PTI)
The BJP Tuesday tweeted the identity and other details of students who have approached Karnataka High Court against the ban on hijab in classrooms, to allege that the opposition Congress was using minors to stay relevant in politics.
The tweet, which received severe criticism as the minors were identified and their addresses shared, was later taken down by Twitter for violating its rules.
In its tweet, the BJP said that five of the students involved in hijab row were minors. “Don’t Congress leaders Sonia, Rahul & Priyanka have any guilt for using minor girls to stay relevant in politics? How low will they stoop to win elections? Is this what ‘ladki hoon lad sakti hoon’ means,” it said, tagging Congress general secretary Priyanka Gandhi Vadra as well. (Read more)
Bengaluru city is likely to see a maximum temperature of 29.2 degree Celsius and a minimum temperature of 16.8 degree Celsius, according to an 8.30 am update from the Meteorological Centre in Bengaluru. The humidity is set to be 80%. No rainfall has been predicted.
Here's the local forecast:
For 24 hrs: Partly cloudy sky. Mist very likely during early morning hours in some areas. Maximum and minimum temperatures very likely to be around 29 and 17 degrees Celsius respectively.
For 48 hrs: Partly cloudy sky. Mist very likely during early morning hours in some areas. Maximum and minimum temperatures very likely to be around 29 and 17 degrees Celsius respectively.
Here's a quick look at the key numbers from the latest Covid-19 report issued by the Karnataka health department.
➡️ New cases in the state: 1,405
➡️ New cases in Bengaluru: 765
➡️ Positivity rate in state: 1.91%
➡️ Active cases in the state: 26,832
➡️ Deaths in the state: 26
The Hijab row continued to simmer in Karnataka on Tuesday over alleged denial of entry for girl students into schools with their headscarves on in some places, as one such girl announced boycotting her exam in response to the diktat.
Scenes of angry parents of such children arguing with police and school authorities and an instance of a student trying to flaunt a saffron scarf as an apparent retaliation were also reported. The Karnataka High Court, in its interim order last week restrained all the students from wearing saffron shawls, scarves, hijab and any religious flag within the classroom. (PTI)
