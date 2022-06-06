Bengaluru News Live: Karnataka records 301 new Covid-19 infections, one death

Karnataka, Bengaluru news live updates: Karnataka on Sunday reported 301 fresh COVID-19 infections and one fatality, according to the state’s health department said. The 301 new cases, as against the 222 on Saturday, took the overall virus tally in the state to 39,53,359. The infections include 291 in Bengaluru Urban district, three in Mysuru, and two in Dakshina Kannada. There were zero infections and fatalities in 23 districts of the state.

Prithvi Reddy has again been appointed as the Aam Aadmi Party’s (AAP) Karnataka state president while retired IPS officer and former Bengaluru police Commissioner Bhaskar Rao and Vijay Sharma are the state vice-presidents.

“As directed by AAP’s National Leader and Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal, Dileep Pandey who is the party’s election in-charge, reconstituted the office-bearers’ team in the state,” the party said in a statement.

Meanwhile, some Veerashaiva-Lingayat seers on Sunday appealed to Karnataka Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai to survey the ‘Peer Pasha Bangla’ in Basavakalyan in Bidar district, claiming that it was the original ‘Anubhava Mantapa’, the sacred seat of the founder of Lingayat sect and 12th century social reformer Basaveshwara.