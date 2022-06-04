Karnataka Bengaluru Live Updates: Section 144 imposed in Srirangapatna ahead of march; heavy police presence in town

Karnataka Bangalore News Live Updates: Ahead of a ‘Srirangapatna Chalo’ march planned by a right-wing organisation, Section 144 CrPC has been imposed in the Srirangapatna town of Mandya district Saturday. News agency ANI reported that over 500 police personnel have been deployed and four check posts installed in the town.

A few right-wing Hindu organisations had given a call to perform pooja at Jamia mosque on June 4. They claimed that the mosque was built after demolishing a Hanuman temple. The Jamia mosque in Srirangapatna, 120km from Bengaluru, came up around 1782 during the rule of Tipu Sultan. It is a heritage site being maintained by Archaeological Survey of India (ASI).

In other news, Karnataka Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai on Friday said that the textbook review committee has been “disbanded” as its designated work was completed, and the government is open to further revision if there is any objectionable content. It has also been decided to make an appropriate revision to the chapter on 12th-century social reformer Basavanna, regarding which objections have been raised by several prominent personalities and seers. The Chief Minister issued a press statement late on Friday following a raging controversy over school textbooks that were recently revised.