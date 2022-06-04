Karnataka Bengaluru Live Updates: Section 144 imposed in Srirangapatna ahead of march; heavy police presence in town

Karnataka Bangalore News Live Updates: Ahead of a ‘Srirangapatna Chalo’ march planned by a right-wing organisation, Section 144 CrPC has been imposed in the Srirangapatna town of Mandya district Saturday. News agency ANI reported that over 500 police personnel have been deployed and four check posts installed in the town.
A few right-wing Hindu organisations had given a call to perform pooja at Jamia mosque on June 4. They claimed that the mosque was built after demolishing a Hanuman temple. The Jamia mosque in Srirangapatna, 120km from Bengaluru, came up around 1782 during the rule of Tipu Sultan. It is a heritage site being maintained by Archaeological Survey of India (ASI).
In other news, Karnataka Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai on Friday said that the textbook review committee has been “disbanded” as its designated work was completed, and the government is open to further revision if there is any objectionable content. It has also been decided to make an appropriate revision to the chapter on 12th-century social reformer Basavanna, regarding which objections have been raised by several prominent personalities and seers. The Chief Minister issued a press statement late on Friday following a raging controversy over school textbooks that were recently revised.
Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai called upon the Karnataka Administrative Service officers to take the government's welfare programmes for the poor, weaker sections and women to their doors.
Addressing the newly-elected office-bearers of the KAS Officers Association who called on him on Friday, Bommai said that KAS officers have a greater awareness of the development of the State and show the diligence to deliver government schemes to the people.
The Chief Minister asked the officers to work with a passion to serve the people and bring a good name to the government. Newly elected President of KAS Officers Association Ravi Thirlapur and other office bearers were present.
In a report submitted to chief minister Basavarj Bommai, primary and secondary education minister BC Nagesh has stated that the textbook review committee has revised only the content that was found misleading and incorrect in Kannada and Social Science textbooks.
Here are the other key highlights:
➡️ With respect to the insult of Rashtrakavi Kuvempu, the report has stated although there is nothing insulting about Kuvempu in the textbook, action will definitely be taken against those who have parodied and insulted the state anthem in the Facebook post. The matter will be taken up by the cyber crime department to trace the creator of the message.
➡️ The textbook committee headed by Barguru Ramachandrappa has included only 7 poems of Kuvempu in their textbooks, while the new textbook committee has included 10 poems of Kuvempu.
➡️ The new textbook committee has also included a new chapter on Nadaprabhu Kempegowda, who is the founder of Bengaluru.
Direct flight services to the national capital New Delhi from Mangaluru will begin on July 1.
IndiGo airlines will start the service, with four non-stop flights per week, on Sunday, Monday, Wednesday and Friday. The two-hours-35-minutes non-stop flight will depart from Mangaluru International Airport at 10.45 am. The flight from Delhi to Mangaluru will depart at 7.40 am.
This flight service is a reintroduction of the direct daily flight that operated prior to the Covid-19 pandemic.
The Congress in Karnataka expressed its firm resolve and commitment to protect Muslims and Christians, fight the "cultural terrorism" unleashed by the ruling BJP, and come back to power in the State in the 2023 Assembly polls under a "collective leadership".
The principal opposition party in the State — Congress — which today adopted the "Karnataka Declaration" at the end of its two-day 'Nava Sankalpa Shibira' has decided to reserve 50 per cent tickets to leaders aged below 50 in the upcoming local body polls, and to consider extending it to the Assembly polls. The party, at its brainstorming session held on the lines of the party's recent Udaipur 'Chintan Shivir', also promises to introduce reservations in the private sector if it comes to power, and would try to bring in reservations in the government sector where there is outsourcing.
"The political affairs committee of the party has decided to go for Assembly elections under a collective leadership and come to power," Shivakumar told reporters in Bengaluru. (PTI)