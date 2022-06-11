Karnataka Bengaluru Live Updates: State breaches 500-mark in daily Covid cases; positivity rate at 2.3%

Karnataka Bangalore News Live Updates: Karnataka breached the 500-mark in daily Covid cases on Friday, recording 525 new infections, of which Bengaluru registered 494 cases. The total active cases in the state stood at 3,177 of which Bengaluru shares the maximum with 3,061 cases. The positivity rate for the day was 2.31 per cent.

Meanwhile, the ruling BJP in Karnataka won all the three Rajya Sabha seats it had contested in, out of a total of four from the state, that went for polls on Friday, while the Congress managed to win only one of the two seats to which it had fielded its candidates. The JD(S) which had fielded one candidate despite not having enough votes, failed to win any, as Congress did not accept its request for support in the name of secularism.

In other news, Karnataka BJP MLA Aravind Limbavali’s daughter Renuka Limbavali was on Thursday accused of misbehaving with the traffic police after they fined her for overspeeding in Bengaluru city. However, State Home Minister Araga Jnanendra dismissed it as a case of rash driving. “Her friend was driving the car, they paid a fine and went,” he told news agency ANI.