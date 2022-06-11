Karnataka Bengaluru Live Updates: State breaches 500-mark in daily Covid cases; positivity rate at 2.3%

Karnataka Bangalore News Live Updates: Karnataka breached the 500-mark in daily Covid cases on Friday, recording 525 new infections, of which Bengaluru registered 494 cases. The total active cases in the state stood at 3,177 of which Bengaluru shares the maximum with 3,061 cases. The positivity rate for the day was 2.31 per cent.
Meanwhile, the ruling BJP in Karnataka won all the three Rajya Sabha seats it had contested in, out of a total of four from the state, that went for polls on Friday, while the Congress managed to win only one of the two seats to which it had fielded its candidates. The JD(S) which had fielded one candidate despite not having enough votes, failed to win any, as Congress did not accept its request for support in the name of secularism.
In other news, Karnataka BJP MLA Aravind Limbavali’s daughter Renuka Limbavali was on Thursday accused of misbehaving with the traffic police after they fined her for overspeeding in Bengaluru city. However, State Home Minister Araga Jnanendra dismissed it as a case of rash driving. “Her friend was driving the car, they paid a fine and went,” he told news agency ANI.
In the second such incident in Bengaluru city in the last month, a 36-year-old man attacked a 32-year-old woman by throwing diluted acid on her face after she refused to marry him. The incident took place on Friday morning around 9.30 am at the busy Sarakki junction near Kumaraswamy Layout police station.
While the man, identified as Ahmed, was arrested, the woman, a divorcee and mother of three children, is reportedly out of danger. Police said Ahmed, a Bengaluru resident, and the woman, a resident of Ilyas Nagar, knew each other for three years as they worked in the same incense stick factory. (Read more)
Inspired by Rakshit Shetty's new movie '777 Charlie', Karnataka police has named the new sniffer officer by the same name. The Kannada movie, which has emerged as a winner at the box office, tells the story of a heart-warming human-pet equation. (Read full review)
Karnataka is on high alert over derogatory remarks of expelled BJP leader Nupur Sharma. The Chief Minister of Karnataka Basavaraj Bommai on Friday held a meeting with senior police officials and directed them to look into law and order issues in the state.
Meanwhile, an effigy of Nupur Sharma was found hanging in the Ford road area of Belagavi of Karnataka. It was brought down after one of the local corporators brought it to the notice of the police. However, the police are yet to ascertain who did it.
Karnataka in recent days has witnessed hate speeches by right-wing Hindu and Muslim leaders.
Cynthia Menezes, Dean, Faculty of Commerce, has been appointed acting Vice Chancellor of Bangalore University.
She took charge from the outgoing Vice Chancellor, Prof. Venugopal KR, on Friday evening.
K Srinivasa Gowda, JD(S) MLA from Kolar, Friday told reporters that he voted for the Congress party in the Rajya Sabha polls. This comes amid remarks by the party chief H D Kumaraswamy that Congress leader Siddaramaiah had asked JD(S) MLAs to not vote for their own party but for the grand old party.
“I have voted for Congress because I love it,” Gowda said.
Along with Gowda, another JD(S) MLA S R Srinivas from Gubbi voted for Congress. (Read more)
The incident took place when she was driving with a friend. The traffic police flagged the car — a white BMW — for overspeeding. Enraged, the woman, who, in a later video is seen in the driver’s seat, stepped out of the vehicle and engaged in an altercation with the police, during which she stated that she is the daughter of MLA Aravind Limbavali and instructed the police to release the vehicle.
In a video which went viral, the woman is heard saying: “You are filing a case for overtaking an ACP [Assistant Commissioner of Police] vehicle. This is an MLA vehicle. For your information, this is an MLA vehicle. I have not driven my vehicle rashly.” (Read more)
Good morning Bengaluru!
Welcome to the live blog from Bengaluru where we bring to you the latest updates on Basavaraj Bommai, Karnataka politics, Covid-19, BBMP and more across Bengaluru and Karnataka. Follow the blog and @IEBengaluru to stay up to date with the state in real time.