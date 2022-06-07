Karnataka, Bengaluru Live Updates: CM indicates decision on Covid control measures likely, says no need to panic

Karnataka, Bangalore News Live Updates: Karnataka Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai on Monday indicated that his government is likely to take a decision on imposing certain Covid-19 control measures in a couple of days, aimed at containing the uptick in daily cases. The Chief Minister, however, said that there is no need for any unnecessary panic or worry, as the government has already put in place certain regulatory measures.

Meanwhile, President Ramnath Kovind will be on a two-day official visit to Karnataka from June 13, State Information Department said on Monday. The President will reach Bengaluru on the morning of June 13 and participate in the platinum jubilee celebrations of ‘Rashtriya Military School.’ He will make a night-halt at Raj Bhavan, an official release said. On the following day, he will attend the dedication ceremony of an ISKON Temple at Vaikunta Hill at Doddakallasandra here, and leave for Delhi that afternoon, it added.

In other news, the India Meteorological Department has forecast fairly widespread rainfall with thunderstorm and lightning over Karnataka, Kerala, Mahe and Lakshadweep over the next five days under the influence of westerly winds from the Arabian Sea over peninsular India.