Karnataka, Bengaluru Live Updates: CM indicates decision on Covid control measures likely, says no need to panic

Karnataka, Bangalore News Live Updates: Karnataka Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai on Monday indicated that his government is likely to take a decision on imposing certain Covid-19 control measures in a couple of days, aimed at containing the uptick in daily cases. The Chief Minister, however, said that there is no need for any unnecessary panic or worry, as the government has already put in place certain regulatory measures.
Meanwhile, President Ramnath Kovind will be on a two-day official visit to Karnataka from June 13, State Information Department said on Monday. The President will reach Bengaluru on the morning of June 13 and participate in the platinum jubilee celebrations of ‘Rashtriya Military School.’ He will make a night-halt at Raj Bhavan, an official release said. On the following day, he will attend the dedication ceremony of an ISKON Temple at Vaikunta Hill at Doddakallasandra here, and leave for Delhi that afternoon, it added.
In other news, the India Meteorological Department has forecast fairly widespread rainfall with thunderstorm and lightning over Karnataka, Kerala, Mahe and Lakshadweep over the next five days under the influence of westerly winds from the Arabian Sea over peninsular India.
Karnataka recorded 230 new Covid-19 cases on June 6, as per the state health department bulletin. No new deaths were reported.
Here's a look at the latest Covid numbers in Karnataka compared to the previous day's.
After several years of delay, Prime Minister Narendra Modi would lay the foundation stone for the much-anticipated Bengaluru Suburban Rail project on June 20.
"Narendra Modi would lay the foundation stone for the Rs 15,000 crore Bengaluru Suburban Rail project on June 20. It is a major step in realising the long pending dream of Bengalureans," Karnataka Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai said on Monday. The project aims to connect Bengaluru with its suburbs via a rail-based rapid-transit system that has been a dream of the state governments since 1983.
The Chief Minister said, "Bengaluru would be developed into a mega city with all international level amenities. An efficient team of ministers and legislators is working with me for the development of Bengaluru. A Best Bengaluru would be built with the most modern amenities."
"Plans have been drawn up for developing major storm water drains at a cost of Rs1500 cr, Metro, Suburban Rail, 12 Signal-free corridors and other projects are being taken up," he added.
Health minister K Sudhakar said that the Karnataka government is seeking precautionary measures regarding the global spread of monkeypox.
In the wake of rising monkeypox cases around the world, the Karnataka government has taken various measures including reserving beds in all districts, screening for symptoms and establishing procedural arrangements for infected patients and precautionary measures at airports, he said.
President Ramnath Kovind will be on a two-day official visit to Karnataka from June 13, State Information Department said. The President will reach Bengaluru on the morning of June 13 and participate in the platinum jubilee celebrations of 'Rashtriya Military School.' He will make a night-halt at Raj Bhavan, an official release said.
On the following day, he will attend the dedication ceremony of an ISKON Temple at Vaikunta Hill at Doddakallasandra here, and leave for Delhi that afternoon, it added. (PTI)
Karnataka Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai indicated that his government is likely to take a decision on imposing certain Covid control measures in a couple of days, aimed at containing the uptick in daily cases.
The Chief Minister, however, said that there is no need for any unnecessary panic or worry, as the government has already put in place certain regulatory measures.
On Sunday, Karnataka reported 301 fresh Covid infections and one death. This was up from 222 cases on Saturday. In response to a question, Bommai said compensation has been given to the victims of Covid second wave and if there were any specific incidents about someone not getting it, the government will consider, if brought to its notice. (PTI)