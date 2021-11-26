Karnataka Bengaluru Live: 66 students test Covid positive at Dharwad medical college, 33 in Whitefield boarding school

Bangalore Live News: At least 66 students have tested Covid-19 positive at a medical college in Dharwad. Deputy Commissioner Nitesh Patil said all cases were “breakthrough infections”, meaning the patients had received both doses of a vaccine. At the same time, 33 students below the age of 18 and a staffer have tested positive at a private boarding school in Dommasandra in Whitefield.
Karnataka reported 306 infections and two deaths on Thursday. The state’s positivity rate is 0.36 per cent, while case fatality rate is 0.65 per cent. Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai has instructed officials to step up vaccinations to improve the state’s coverage of second dose. “The state has achieved 90 per cent coverage of the first dose and the extent of coverage of the second dose stands at 57 per cent. The second dose coverage should touch 70 per cent by the end of December,” Bommai was quoted as saying by news agency PTI.
In other news, Bommai has ordered a probe into alleged kickback charges across the state following a letter by contractors to Prime Minister Narendra Modi over the issue. The association said they are made to give around 25-30 per cent of the tender amount to elected representatives and others before starting work.
Meanwhile, the Anti-Corruption Bureau has unearthed unaccounted assets worth over Rs 72 crore while raiding state government officials. In the two-day searches, the department has seized cash, gold ornaments, investment documents, shares, bonds, land and other property details.
As many as 33 students, aged below 18, and a staffer at a private boarding school at Dommasandra in Bengaluru’s Whitefield have tested positive for Covid-19.
Bengaluru Urban Deputy Commissioner J Manjunath told The Indian Express that all those who have tested positive are asymptomatic. “The students are from The International School, Bangalore. The staff member who tested positive has taken both doses of the vaccine. We have tested 497 people, which includes 297 students and 200 staff members. The test reports of the others will come today (Friday). We have deployed medical teams at the school. Senior doctors are visiting the premises every two hours. There is no cause for worry,” he said. Read more here
Samyukta Kisan Morcha, an umbrella body of farmer unions in Karnataka, will stage a rasta roko across the state and block traffic on the State and National Highways on Friday demanding that the government repeal amendments to the APMC Act and the Karnataka Land Reforms Act.
Kurubur Shanthakumar of the Federation of Farmers’ Associations said, "After Prime Minister Narendra Modi announced repeal of the three farm laws, the Centre is to announce its stand on our demand for a law to guarantee Minimum Support Price. I also urge the state government to immediately repeal the APMC and Land Reforms Acts and revise the Fair and Remunerative Price (FRP) for sugarcane."
The state government had amended the APMC Act to facilitate implementation of the central Act, which is now being repealed.
The district administration has sealed two hostels and ordered RT-PCR tests for everyone at SDM College of Medical Sciences and Hospital in Dharwad after 66 students tested positive for Covid-19. As per Deputy Commissioner Nitesh Patil, all cases were “breakthrough infections” among those who had already received both doses of a vaccine. He explained that most of them were asymptomatic, while some had mild symptoms. Read more here