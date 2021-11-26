scorecardresearch
Follow Us:
Friday, November 26, 2021
MUST READ
Live now

Karnataka Bengaluru Live: 66 students test Covid positive at Dharwad medical college, 33 in Whitefield boarding school

🔴 Bangalore Rain Alert Today, Bengaluru News Latest Updates, Bangalore Covid-19 Cases Live: Karnataka reported 306 infections and two deaths on Thursday. The state's positivity rate is 0.36 per cent, while case fatality rate is 0.65 per cent.

By: Express Web Desk | Bengaluru |
Updated: November 26, 2021 10:41:34 am
Bangalore Today Live Update, News Bangalore LiveKarnataka reported 306 infections and two deaths on Thursday. (PTI Photo/File)

Bangalore Live News: At least 66 students have tested Covid-19 positive at a medical college in Dharwad. Deputy Commissioner Nitesh Patil said all cases were “breakthrough infections”, meaning the patients had received both doses of a vaccine. At the same time, 33 students below the age of 18 and a staffer have tested positive at a private boarding school in Dommasandra in Whitefield.

Karnataka reported 306 infections and two deaths on Thursday. The state’s positivity rate is 0.36 per cent, while case fatality rate is 0.65 per cent. Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai has instructed officials to step up vaccinations to improve the state’s coverage of second dose. “The state has achieved 90 per cent coverage of the first dose and the extent of coverage of the second dose stands at 57 per cent. The second dose coverage should touch 70 per cent by the end of December,” Bommai was quoted as saying by news agency PTI.

In other news, Bommai has ordered a probe into alleged kickback charges across the state following a letter by contractors to Prime Minister Narendra Modi over the issue. The association said they are made to give around 25-30 per cent of the tender amount to elected representatives and others before starting work.

Click here for more

Meanwhile, the Anti-Corruption Bureau has unearthed unaccounted assets worth over Rs 72 crore while raiding state government officials. In the two-day searches, the department has seized cash, gold ornaments, investment documents, shares, bonds, land and other property details.

Live Blog

Karnataka Bangalore News Live Updates: 306 Covid-19 cases in state; 66 test positive in Dharwad medical college, 33 in Whitefield boarding school; CM Basavaraj Bommai asks authorities to step up vaccination; ACB raids detect Rs 72 crore in unaccounted assets. Follow latest news and updates below

10:31 (IST)26 Nov 2021
33 students, 1 staff member test Covid-19 positive at Whitefield boarding school

As many as 33 students, aged below 18, and a staffer at a private boarding school at Dommasandra in Bengaluru’s Whitefield have tested positive for Covid-19.

Bengaluru Urban Deputy Commissioner J Manjunath told The Indian Express that all those who have tested positive are asymptomatic. “The students are from The International School, Bangalore. The staff member who tested positive has taken both doses of the vaccine. We have tested 497 people, which includes 297 students and 200 staff members. The test reports of the others will come today (Friday). We have deployed medical teams at the school. Senior doctors are visiting the premises every two hours. There is no cause for worry,” he said. Read more here

10:19 (IST)26 Nov 2021
Karnataka: Farmers to stage 'rasta roko' today

Samyukta Kisan Morcha, an umbrella body of farmer unions in Karnataka, will stage a rasta roko across the state and block traffic on the State and National Highways on Friday demanding that the government repeal amendments to the APMC Act and the Karnataka Land Reforms Act.

Kurubur Shanthakumar of the Federation of Farmers’ Associations said, "After Prime Minister Narendra Modi announced repeal of the three farm laws, the Centre is to announce its stand on our demand for a law to guarantee Minimum Support Price. I also urge the state government to immediately repeal the APMC and Land Reforms Acts and revise the Fair and Remunerative Price (FRP) for sugarcane."

The state government had amended the APMC Act to facilitate implementation of the central Act, which is now being repealed.

10:18 (IST)26 Nov 2021
66 students test positive for Covid-19 at medical college in Dharwad

The district administration has sealed two hostels and ordered RT-PCR tests for everyone at SDM College of Medical Sciences and Hospital in Dharwad after 66 students tested positive for Covid-19. As per Deputy Commissioner Nitesh Patil, all cases were “breakthrough infections” among those who had already received both doses of a vaccine. He explained that most of them were asymptomatic, while some had mild symptoms. Read more here

Bangalore Today Live Update, News Bangalore Live Civil engineers and engineering students hold placards during a walkathon for the awareness on building safety, in Bengaluru, Thursday, Nov. 25, 2021. (PTI Photo/Shailendra Bhojak)

Bangalore Today News:

Meet Karnataka's billionaire election candidate with Rs 1,744 cr assets

He is a former scrap dealer who claims his luck changed after finding gold in the Kolar fields. Now, Yusuf Sharif is the wealthiest candidate in the forthcoming Council elections in Karnataka — and in the state’s electoral history — declaring assets worth Rs 1,744 crore. Sharif, also known as Scrap Babu and Gujuri Babu, is the Congress MLC candidate for Bengaluru Urban. The assets declared by the 54-year-old realtor far outstrip those of the other 121 candidates for the 25 seats heading to the polls.

Govt school students to get boiled eggs, bananas to fight malnutrition

To help children tackle malnutrition, anaemia, and protein deficiency, the Karnataka government has decided to include boiled eggs and bananas in mid-day meal scheme in government schools in six districts. According to a recent circular issued by the department of public instruction, students aged 6-15 from Bidar, Raichur, Kalaburagi, Yadgir, Koppal, Ballari, Vijayapura, and Dharwad will be the beneficiaries of the scheme, beginning December 1.

The department estimates that 14,44,322 students studying in classes 1 to 8 will benefit from the scheme till March 2022. While vegetarians will be given 10 bananas per month, others will be given as many eggs.

 

  • The Indian Express website has been rated GREEN for its credibility and trustworthiness by Newsguard, a global service that rates news sources for their journalistic standards.
© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd