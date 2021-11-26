Karnataka Bengaluru Live: 66 students test Covid positive at Dharwad medical college, 33 in Whitefield boarding school

Karnataka reported 306 infections and two deaths on Thursday. (PTI Photo/File)

Bangalore Live News: At least 66 students have tested Covid-19 positive at a medical college in Dharwad. Deputy Commissioner Nitesh Patil said all cases were “breakthrough infections”, meaning the patients had received both doses of a vaccine. At the same time, 33 students below the age of 18 and a staffer have tested positive at a private boarding school in Dommasandra in Whitefield.

Karnataka reported 306 infections and two deaths on Thursday. The state’s positivity rate is 0.36 per cent, while case fatality rate is 0.65 per cent. Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai has instructed officials to step up vaccinations to improve the state’s coverage of second dose. “The state has achieved 90 per cent coverage of the first dose and the extent of coverage of the second dose stands at 57 per cent. The second dose coverage should touch 70 per cent by the end of December,” Bommai was quoted as saying by news agency PTI.

In other news, Bommai has ordered a probe into alleged kickback charges across the state following a letter by contractors to Prime Minister Narendra Modi over the issue. The association said they are made to give around 25-30 per cent of the tender amount to elected representatives and others before starting work.

Meanwhile, the Anti-Corruption Bureau has unearthed unaccounted assets worth over Rs 72 crore while raiding state government officials. In the two-day searches, the department has seized cash, gold ornaments, investment documents, shares, bonds, land and other property details.