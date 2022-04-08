scorecardresearch
Friday, April 08, 2022
Karnataka Bengaluru Live Updates: CM Bommai instructs police to ascertain Al Qaeda video’s authenticity

Bangalore News Today Updates, Bangalore Today, Karnataka Live News, Bengaluru, Karnataka Today News Live, 8 Apr: Al-Qaeda indulging in polarisation in India, says Congress

By: Express Web Desk | Bengaluru |
Updated: April 8, 2022 9:23:28 am
Karnataka Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai (File)

Karnataka, Bengaluru News Updates: Karnataka Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai on Thursday said that he has directed the state police to probe the authenticity of the video that has allegedly been released by the international terror group Al-Qaeda expressing its views on India’s hijab row.

Bommai said he was not surprised with Al Qaeda chief Ayman al-Zawahiri heaping praise on college student Muskan Khan, who defended her right to wear hijab inside the classroom. The Chief Minister also slammed the leader of opposition in the legislative assembly, Siddaramaiah over his statement that Zawahiri’s video was doctored and was a ‘handiwork’ of the Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh.

Meanwhile, the Congress on Thursday lashed out at Al-Qaeda for wading into the hijab controversy in Karnataka and said the banned terrorist organisation has no business to comment about the the internal affairs of the country. The grand old party also strongly condemned Al-Qaeda chief Ayman Al-Zawahiri’s for praising college student Muskan Khan for defending the head scarf. It also charged the BJP and right wing organisations with trying to ‘polarise’ and ‘vitiate’ the atmosphere of Karnataka with an eye on the 2023 Assembly polls.

Live Blog

Catch the latest news in Bengaluru and Karnataka as we bring you live updates on the political developments, Covid-19, weather and more in the state. Follow for the latest updates.

09:23 (IST)08 Apr 2022
Man sets son on fire over financial dispute, arrested in Bengaluru

In a shocking incident, a man allegedly set his son on fire over a financial dispute in broad daylight with chilling videos showing him engulfed in flames trying desperately to save himself. Read more

Here are a few contacts that might come in handy for you in emergency situations:

Covid-19 related queries / emergencies / clarifications: 104 (toll free); +91-80-4684-8600/6669-2000 | Home Quarantine-related queries: Telegram messenger/WhatsApp - +91 97777 77684, Voice call - 080 45451111 | BBMP control room: 080-22221188 | In case of power disruptions, contact BESCOM: 1912. If the water supply is hit in your area, contact BWSSB: 1916

