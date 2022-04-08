Karnataka Bengaluru Live Updates: CM Bommai instructs police to ascertain Al Qaeda video’s authenticity

Karnataka, Bengaluru News Updates: Karnataka Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai on Thursday said that he has directed the state police to probe the authenticity of the video that has allegedly been released by the international terror group Al-Qaeda expressing its views on India’s hijab row.

Bommai said he was not surprised with Al Qaeda chief Ayman al-Zawahiri heaping praise on college student Muskan Khan, who defended her right to wear hijab inside the classroom. The Chief Minister also slammed the leader of opposition in the legislative assembly, Siddaramaiah over his statement that Zawahiri’s video was doctored and was a ‘handiwork’ of the Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh.

Meanwhile, the Congress on Thursday lashed out at Al-Qaeda for wading into the hijab controversy in Karnataka and said the banned terrorist organisation has no business to comment about the the internal affairs of the country. The grand old party also strongly condemned Al-Qaeda chief Ayman Al-Zawahiri’s for praising college student Muskan Khan for defending the head scarf. It also charged the BJP and right wing organisations with trying to ‘polarise’ and ‘vitiate’ the atmosphere of Karnataka with an eye on the 2023 Assembly polls.