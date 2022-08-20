Karnataka Bengaluru Live Updates: 2 drivers dead, 10 students injured in Belagavi school bus collision

Bengaluru, Karnataka Today: Two drivers died and at least 10 students were injured Saturday after a school bus collided with a bus heading in opposite direction in Belagavi district’s Athani. The drivers of both vehicles died. The incident occurred early on Saturday.
In Bengaluru, the management of Mount Carmel College (MCC) was booked for holding a large-scale Independence Day celebration without police permission and causing traffic gridlock in the central business district on Monday. According to the High Grounds police, around 6,000-8,000 people entered the campus when only 2,000 people had the permission to do so. MCC authorities said they are cooperating with the investigation.
A Sessions Court in Ramanagara, adjoining Bengaluru, on Thursday issued a non-bailable warrant (NBW) against controversial godman Nithyananda. The III Additional District and Sessions Court issued the NBW in a case of rape in 2010. An open-ended warrant was also issued by the court against Nithyananda earlier, but the police were unable to secure him or find his whereabouts.
Bengaluru city is likely to see a maximum temperature of 28.9 degrees Celsius and a minimum temperature of 20.5 degrees Celsius, according to an 8.30 am update from the Meteorological Centre in Bengaluru. The humidity is set to be between 81-86%.
Here's the local forecast:
For 24 hours: Generally cloudy sky. Light rain likely. Maximum and minimum temperatures are very likely to be around 29 and 20 degrees Celsius respectively.
For 48 hours: Generally cloudy sky. Light rain likely. Maximum and minimum temperatures are very likely to be around 28 and 21 degrees Celsius respectively.
Karnataka Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai has said that the state government has taken the death threat to former chief minister Siddaramaiah seriously and promised him a thorough inquiry in this regard.
Talking to reporters near his Bengaluru residence on Friday, Bommai said he spoke to Siddaramaiah, the leader of the Opposition in the state legislative Assembly, and asked him or his staff to give details of the threat calls. (Read more)
The National Investigation Agency (NIA) probing the murder of BJP Yuva Morcha member Praveen Nettaru has taken all 5 accused into custody for interrogation on Friday.
A source in NIA said that the accused were taken into custody till August 23. The accused persons include Zakir Savanur, Mohammad Shafeeq Bellare, Sheik Saddam Hussain Bellare and Mohammad Harris Bellare.
More details are awaited.
