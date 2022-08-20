Karnataka Bengaluru Live Updates: 2 drivers dead, 10 students injured in Belagavi school bus collision

Bengaluru, Karnataka Today: Two drivers died and at least 10 students were injured Saturday after a school bus collided with a bus heading in opposite direction in Belagavi district’s Athani. The drivers of both vehicles died. The incident occurred early on Saturday.

In Bengaluru, the management of Mount Carmel College (MCC) was booked for holding a large-scale Independence Day celebration without police permission and causing traffic gridlock in the central business district on Monday. According to the High Grounds police, around 6,000-8,000 people entered the campus when only 2,000 people had the permission to do so. MCC authorities said they are cooperating with the investigation.

A Sessions Court in Ramanagara, adjoining Bengaluru, on Thursday issued a non-bailable warrant (NBW) against controversial godman Nithyananda. The III Additional District and Sessions Court issued the NBW in a case of rape in 2010. An open-ended warrant was also issued by the court against Nithyananda earlier, but the police were unable to secure him or find his whereabouts.