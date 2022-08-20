Karnataka Bengaluru Live Updates: 2 drivers dead, 10 students injured in Belagavi school bus collision

scorecardresearch
Saturday, August 20, 2022
By: Express Web Desk
Bengaluru | Updated: August 20, 2022 11:10:34 am
belagaviA photograph from the school bus collision in Belagavi district's Athani.

11:05 (IST)20 Aug 2022
Hello Bengaluru, here's the weather update for today

Bengaluru city is likely to see a maximum temperature of 28.9 degrees Celsius and a minimum temperature of 20.5 degrees Celsius, according to an 8.30 am update from the Meteorological Centre in Bengaluru. The humidity is set to be between 81-86%.

Here's the local forecast:

For 24 hours: Generally cloudy sky. Light rain likely. Maximum and minimum temperatures are very likely to be around 29 and 20 degrees Celsius respectively.

For 48 hours: Generally cloudy sky. Light rain likely. Maximum and minimum temperatures are very likely to be around 28 and 21 degrees Celsius respectively.

10:30 (IST)20 Aug 2022
Police to probe death threats to Siddaramaiah, says CM Bommai

Karnataka Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai has said that the state government has taken the death threat to former chief minister Siddaramaiah seriously and promised him a thorough inquiry in this regard.

Talking to reporters near his Bengaluru residence on Friday, Bommai said he spoke to Siddaramaiah, the leader of the Opposition in the state legislative Assembly, and asked him or his staff to give details of the threat calls. (Read more)

10:09 (IST)20 Aug 2022
Praveen Nettaru murder: police take 5 suspects into custody

The National Investigation Agency (NIA) probing the murder of BJP Yuva Morcha member Praveen Nettaru has taken all 5 accused into custody for interrogation on Friday. 

A source in NIA said that the accused were taken into custody till August 23. The accused persons include Zakir Savanur, Mohammad Shafeeq Bellare, Sheik Saddam Hussain Bellare and Mohammad Harris Bellare.

10:06 (IST)20 Aug 2022
2 drivers dead, 10 students injured in Belagavi school bus collision

Two drivers died and at least 10 students were injured Saturday after a school bus collided with a bus heading in opposite direction in Belagavi district’s Athani. The drivers of both vehicles died. The incident occurred early on Saturday.

More details are awaited. 

10:05 (IST)20 Aug 2022
Non-bailable warrant against controversial godman Nithyananda

A Sessions Court in Ramanagara, adjoining Bengaluru, on Thursday issued a non-bailable warrant (NBW) against controversial godman Nithyananda.

The III Additional District and Sessions Court issued the NBW in a case of rape in 2010.

An open-ended warrant was also issued by the court against Nithyananda earlier, but the police were unable to secure him or find his whereabouts. (Read more)

10:04 (IST)20 Aug 2022
Mount Carmel College officials booked for ‘chaotic’ Independence Day celebration

The management of Bengaluru’s Mount Carmel College (MCC) was booked for holding a large-scale Independence Day celebration without police permission and causing traffic gridlock in the central business district on Monday.

According to the High Grounds police, around 6,000-8,000 people entered the campus when only 2,000 people had the permission to do so. Police also accused the college of selling tickets to its silver jubilee event despite having sought permission only for the Independence Day celebration. (Read more)

Tata Motors bags order of 921 electric buses for Bengaluru Metropolitan Transport Corporation

Commercial vehicle manufacturer Tata Motors on Thursday announced it has won an order of 921 electric buses from Bengaluru Metropolitan Transport Corporation (BMTC). Under the larger tender by Convergence Energy Services Limited (CESL), Tata Motors will supply, operate and maintain 12-metre electric buses for a period of 12 years, as per the contract. (Read more)

A year later, Singena Agrahara lake’s water quality improves

More than a year after the Singena Agrahara lake in Bengaluru’s Anekal was cleared of encroachments and protected from sewage discharge following a citizens’ initiative, an internal state government report has found that the water body is now free from pollution.

Water samples from the lake were collected by a Bengaluru-based laboratory, Environmental Health and Safety Research Development Centre, on July 13, and analysed on 35 parameters. The analysis was completed on July 19 and the report was published earlier this month. (Read more)

First published on: 20-08-2022 at 10:03:38 am