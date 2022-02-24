Karnataka Bengaluru Live Updates: Two more arrested in Bajrang Dal activist murder case

Bengaluru News Live Updates: Karnataka police on Wednesday arrested two more men — Feroz Pasha (24) and Abdul Khadar (25) — in connection with the murder of a 26-year-old Bajrang Dal activist in Seegehatti town of Shivamogga district on Sunday. Amid the continuing demand by several BJP leaders for a NIA probe into the case, CM Basavaraj Bommai said a decision would be taken after police investigation is complete.
Meanwhile, in the ongoing hearing over the hijab row, S S Naganand, advocate for the Government PU College for Girls in Udupi, said, “In an educational institution where there was peace and harmony all through, this [wearing of hijab] was not an issue” until December 2021.” He added, “On December 30, 2021 members of the Campus Front of India (CFI), which seems to be a radical organisation, approached the college authorities and insisted on wearing hijab in college and when refused the students and persons started to behave rashly.”
In other news, Karnataka on Wednesday reported 667 fresh cases of coronavirus and 21 virus-related fatalities. Of the new cases, 368 were from Bengaluru Urban that saw 849 people being discharged and 15 virus-related deaths. In view of the declining cases, the Karnataka government has ordered all state-run and private hospitals to discontinue precautionary Covid-19 testing of asymptomatic patients prior to hospitalisation, surgeries, scanning and other medical procedures.
Chief of the Army Staff (COAS) General MM Naravane presented the ‘President’s Colours’, popularly called Nishan in Army parlance, to four parachute battalions – 11 PARA (Special Forces), 21 PARA (Special Forces), 23 PARA and 29 PARA – during a Colour Presentation Parade held at the Parachute Regiment Training Centre in Bengaluru on February 23.
The President’s Colours is the highest honour bestowed on a military unit in recognition of exceptional service. Read more
Bruhat Bengaluru Mahanagara Palike (BBMP) and NGO ‘Janaagraha’ jointly launched this year’s ‘MyCityMyBudget’ campaign seeking citizens’ participation in the BBMP Budget 2022-23 at the civic agency’s head office on Wednesday.
This year, the ‘MyCityMyBudget’ campaign will focus on collecting budget inputs from citizens with a special focus on parks, footpaths and public toilets. The ‘budget bus’ will traverse across the city and collect inputs from people in different neighbourhoods of Bengaluru till March 15. ‘Janaagraha’ will collate all the inputs received, analyse and provide the report to BBMP for incorporation in the upcoming city budget. Read more
Kannada actor Chetan Kumar A, arrested for making comments against a Karnataka High Court judge hearing the hijab cases, will remain in prison on his 39th birthday, with a court on Wednesday reserving its order on his bail petition for Friday.
Chetan will turn 39 on Thursday under judicial custody in Parappana Agrahara jail.
On Tuesday police registered a suo motu case and arrested him under the Indian Penal Code’s Sections 505 (2) (statements conducing to public mischief) and 504 (intentional insult to provoke breach of the peace), six days after he, in a tweet, referred to the comments the judge had made during a rape trial. Read more
Chetan Kumar A (R) | Twitter
Karnataka on Wednesday reported 667 fresh cases of coronavirus and 21 related deaths, taking the Covid-19 tally to 39,38,699 and the death toll to 39,866. The total number of active cases across the state stood at 9,378.
In Bengaluru Urban, 368 were recorded. While 849 people were discharged, 15 succumbed to the virus.
After Bengaluru Urban, Belagavi recorded the second-highest number of cases at 32, Shivamogga and Mysuru 28, Ballari 24, Tumakuru 20 and Dakshina Kannada 18.
