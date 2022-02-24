scorecardresearch
Thursday, February 24, 2022
Karnataka Bengaluru Live Updates: Two more arrested in Bajrang Dal activist murder case

Bengaluru News Live Updates: Karnataka on Wednesday reported 667 fresh cases of coronavirus and 21 virus-related fatalities.

By: Express Web Desk | Bengaluru |
Updated: February 24, 2022 8:34:52 am
Members of Vishwa Hindu Parishad and Hindu Jagarana Vedike stage a protest demanding ban on SDPI and PFI in the wake of a Bajarang Dal activist's murder, in Bengaluru, Wednesday, Feb 23, 2022. (PTI Photo)

Bengaluru News Live Updates: Karnataka police on Wednesday arrested two more men  — Feroz Pasha (24) and Abdul Khadar (25) — in connection with the murder of a 26-year-old Bajrang Dal activist in Seegehatti town of Shivamogga district on Sunday. Amid the continuing demand by several BJP leaders for a NIA probe into the case, CM Basavaraj Bommai said a decision would be taken after police investigation is complete.

Meanwhile, in the ongoing hearing over the hijab row, S S Naganand, advocate for the Government PU College for Girls in Udupi, said, “In an educational institution where there was peace and harmony all through, this [wearing of hijab] was not an issue” until December 2021.” He added, “On December 30, 2021 members of the Campus Front of India (CFI), which seems to be a radical organisation, approached the college authorities and insisted on wearing hijab in college and when refused the students and persons started to behave rashly.”



In other news, Karnataka on Wednesday reported 667 fresh cases of coronavirus and 21 virus-related fatalities. Of the new cases, 368 were from Bengaluru Urban that saw 849 people being discharged and 15 virus-related deaths. In view of the declining cases, the Karnataka government has ordered all state-run and private hospitals to discontinue precautionary Covid-19 testing of asymptomatic patients prior to hospitalisation, surgeries, scanning and other medical procedures.





08:34 (IST)24 Feb 2022
MM Naravane presents President’s Colours to four parachute battalions

Chief of the Army Staff (COAS) General MM Naravane presented the ‘President’s Colours’, popularly called Nishan in Army parlance, to four parachute battalions – 11 PARA (Special Forces), 21 PARA (Special Forces), 23 PARA and 29 PARA – during a Colour Presentation Parade held at the Parachute Regiment Training Centre in Bengaluru on February 23. 

The President’s Colours is the highest honour bestowed on a military unit in recognition of exceptional service. Read more

08:25 (IST)24 Feb 2022
BBMP launches campaign seeking citizens’ inputs ahead of budget

Bruhat Bengaluru Mahanagara Palike (BBMP) and NGO ‘Janaagraha’ jointly launched this year’s ‘MyCityMyBudget’ campaign seeking citizens’ participation in the BBMP Budget 2022-23 at the civic agency’s head office on Wednesday.

This year, the ‘MyCityMyBudget’ campaign will focus on collecting budget inputs from citizens with a special focus on parks, footpaths and public toilets. The ‘budget bus’ will traverse across the city and collect inputs from people in different neighbourhoods of Bengaluru till March 15. ‘Janaagraha’ will collate all the inputs received, analyse and provide the report to BBMP for incorporation in the upcoming city budget. Read more

08:14 (IST)24 Feb 2022
Kannada actor by accident, activist by choice, Chetan to remain in jail on 39th birthday

Kannada actor Chetan Kumar A, arrested for making comments against a Karnataka High Court judge hearing the hijab cases, will remain in prison on his 39th birthday, with a court on Wednesday reserving its order on his bail petition for Friday.

Chetan will turn 39 on Thursday under judicial custody in Parappana Agrahara jail.

On Tuesday police registered a suo motu case and arrested him under the Indian Penal Code’s Sections 505 (2) (statements conducing to public mischief) and 504 (intentional insult to provoke breach of the peace), six days after he, in a tweet, referred to the comments the judge had made during a rape trial. Read more

Chetan Kumar A (R) | Twitter

08:01 (IST)24 Feb 2022
Karnataka records 667 new Covid-19 cases -- 368 from Bengaluru

Karnataka on Wednesday reported 667 fresh cases of coronavirus and 21 related deaths, taking the Covid-19 tally to 39,38,699 and the death toll to 39,866. The total number of active cases across the state stood at 9,378.

In Bengaluru Urban, 368 were recorded. While 849 people were discharged, 15 succumbed to the virus. 

After Bengaluru Urban, Belagavi recorded the second-highest number of cases at 32, Shivamogga and Mysuru 28, Ballari 24, Tumakuru 20 and Dakshina Kannada 18.

07:57 (IST)24 Feb 2022
Welcome to our live blog!

Good morning and welcome to our Bengaluru live blog!

Stay tuned as we bring you the latest updates from Karnataka.

Members of Vishwa Hindu Parishad and Hindu Jagarana Vedike stage a protest demanding ban on SDPI and PFI in the wake of a Bajarang Dal activist's murder, in Bengaluru, Wednesday, Feb 23, 2022. (PTI Photo)

Bajrang Dal activist murder: CM says call on NIA probe after police investigation

Amid the continuing demand by several BJP leaders for a NIA probe into the murder of a 26-year-old Bajrang Dal activist in Seegehatti town of Shivamogga district, CM Basavaraj Bommai said a decision would be taken after police investigation is complete.

Police said the two arrested on Wednesday — Feroz Pasha (24) and Abdul Khadar (25) — are residents of Shivamogga.

On Sunday night, Harsha alias Harsha Hindu, who was involved in at least five cases of assault and attempt to murder, was attacked by a group of armed assailants.

On Tuesday, the police had arrested six people —Mohammed Kashif, Syed Nadeem, Afsifullah Khan, Rihan, Nihan, Abdul Afnan — in connection with the murder case.

Create separate enclosures for girls to remove hijab: Karnataka edu dept tells schools, colleges

Karnataka’s department of primary and secondary education on Tuesday asked schools and colleges to create separate enclosures for female students to remove their hijab inside the campus, quoting the interim order of the Karnataka High Court which restrains students from wearing religious attire in classrooms where the college development committees have prescribed uniform or dress code.

The department stated that the order is confined to institutes where uniforms exist. “We request the state government and other stakeholders to reopen the education institutions and allow the students to return to the classes at the earliest. Pending consideration of all these petitions, we restrain all the students regardless of their religion or faith from wearing saffron shawls, scarfs, hijab, religious flags or the like within the classroom until further orders. We make it clear that the order is confined to such of the institutions wherein the College Development Committees have prescribed the student dress code/uniforms,” the order signed by Padmini SN, under secretary, Department of primary and secondary education read.

