Karnataka Bengaluru Live Updates: Two more arrested in Bajrang Dal activist murder case

Members of Vishwa Hindu Parishad and Hindu Jagarana Vedike stage a protest demanding ban on SDPI and PFI in the wake of a Bajarang Dal activist's murder, in Bengaluru, Wednesday, Feb 23, 2022. (PTI Photo)

Bengaluru News Live Updates: Karnataka police on Wednesday arrested two more men — Feroz Pasha (24) and Abdul Khadar (25) — in connection with the murder of a 26-year-old Bajrang Dal activist in Seegehatti town of Shivamogga district on Sunday. Amid the continuing demand by several BJP leaders for a NIA probe into the case, CM Basavaraj Bommai said a decision would be taken after police investigation is complete.

Meanwhile, in the ongoing hearing over the hijab row, S S Naganand, advocate for the Government PU College for Girls in Udupi, said, “In an educational institution where there was peace and harmony all through, this [wearing of hijab] was not an issue” until December 2021.” He added, “On December 30, 2021 members of the Campus Front of India (CFI), which seems to be a radical organisation, approached the college authorities and insisted on wearing hijab in college and when refused the students and persons started to behave rashly.”

In other news, Karnataka on Wednesday reported 667 fresh cases of coronavirus and 21 virus-related fatalities. Of the new cases, 368 were from Bengaluru Urban that saw 849 people being discharged and 15 virus-related deaths. In view of the declining cases, the Karnataka government has ordered all state-run and private hospitals to discontinue precautionary Covid-19 testing of asymptomatic patients prior to hospitalisation, surgeries, scanning and other medical procedures.