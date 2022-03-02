Karnataka Bengaluru News Live Updates: Karnataka student killed in Ukraine ‘stayed back to help juniors, died when he went to get food’

Karnataka News Live Updates: Naveen S G, a 21-year-old fourth-year medical student from Karnataka, stepped out of the bunker, where the students had been holed up for the past six days, to buy groceries — and became the first Indian casualty in Russia’s invasion of Ukraine. “One group left on Monday. But Naveen suggested that the others wait so that we can take our juniors along, too, as they had been in Ukraine for less than a year. It was his idea to leave Kharkiv on Wednesday morning,” Amit Vaishyar, a final-year student, told The Indian Express over phone.

Meanwhile, Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai Tuesday spoke to the father of the Karnataka student killed in shelling in Kharkiv, eastern Ukraine, and offered his condolence. Expressing his grief over the death of Naveen Shekharappa Gyanagoudar, 20, Bommai told his father, Shekar Gowda, over the phone that he was with the family during their hour of grief. Bommai also said that efforts to bring back Kannadigas from Ukraine are on and two officials have been deployed at Mumbai and New Delhi to help Karnataka students arriving from Ukraine reach their homes without any hassle.

In other news, Karnataka Tuesday reported 202 fresh Covid-19 cases and seven related fatalities taking the total to 39,41,265 and 39,957 respectively. There were 971 people who were discharged. These pushed the total recoveries to 38,96,423 till date, a bulletin said. Also, the cyber crime police in south Bengaluru registered a case against an online forum and an individual allegedly over social media posts against a Karnataka High Court judge who is part of the bench that is hearing petitions on the hijab controversy in the state.