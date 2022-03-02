Karnataka Bengaluru News Live Updates: Karnataka student killed in Ukraine ‘stayed back to help juniors, died when he went to get food’

scorecardresearch
Wednesday, March 02, 2022
Updated: March 2, 2022 9:21:28 am
Naveen S G, a 21-year-old fourth-year medical student from Karnataka, was killed in Kharkiv on Tuesday morning.

Karnataka News Live Updates: Naveen S G, a 21-year-old fourth-year medical student from Karnataka, stepped out of the bunker, where the students had been holed up for the past six days, to buy groceries — and became the first Indian casualty in Russia’s invasion of Ukraine. “One group left on Monday. But Naveen suggested that the others wait so that we can take our juniors along, too, as they had been in Ukraine for less than a year. It was his idea to leave Kharkiv on Wednesday morning,” Amit Vaishyar, a final-year student, told The Indian Express over phone.

Meanwhile, Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai Tuesday spoke to the father of the Karnataka student killed in shelling in Kharkiv, eastern Ukraine, and offered his condolence. Expressing his grief over the death of Naveen Shekharappa Gyanagoudar, 20, Bommai told his father, Shekar Gowda, over the phone that he was with the family during their hour of grief. Bommai also said that efforts to bring back Kannadigas from Ukraine are on and two officials have been deployed at Mumbai and New Delhi to help Karnataka students arriving from Ukraine reach their homes without any hassle.

In other news, Karnataka Tuesday reported 202 fresh Covid-19 cases and seven related fatalities taking the total to 39,41,265 and 39,957 respectively. There were 971 people who were discharged. These pushed the total recoveries to 38,96,423 till date, a bulletin said. Also, the cyber crime police in south Bengaluru registered a case against an online forum and an individual allegedly over social media posts against a Karnataka High Court judge who is part of the bench that is hearing petitions on the hijab controversy in the state.

09:20 (IST)02 Mar 2022
Karnataka student killed in Ukraine ‘stayed back to help juniors, died when he went to get food’

Numbed by the sound of explosions outside, a group of students at the Kharkiv National Medical University in eastern Ukraine decided it was time to leave — even if it meant a cross-country dash of over 1,500 km from their city near the Russian border to the Hungarian border in the southwest. “One group left on Monday. But Naveen suggested that the others wait so that we can take our juniors along, too, as they had been in Ukraine for less than a year. It was his idea to leave Kharkiv on Wednesday morning,” Amit Vaishyar, a final-year student, told The Indian Express over phone.

On Tuesday morning, Naveen S G, a 21-year-old fourth-year medical student from Karnataka, stepped out of the bunker, where the students had been holed up for the past six days, to buy groceries — and became the first Indian casualty in Russia’s invasion of Ukraine. Read more

 
09:02 (IST)02 Mar 2022
09:00 (IST)02 Mar 2022
Hello and welcome to today's live blog

Welcome to today's live blog. Stay tuned for the latest news updates from Bengaluru and Karnataka today!

Researchers at the Indian Institute of Science (IISc) and Queensland Brain Institute (QBI) in Australia have developed a mathematical model that predicts how antibodies generated by Covid-19 vaccines confer protection against symptomatic infections and to what extent. The study was published in the journal Nature Computational Science.

The researchers claim that predicting the efficacy of Covid-19 vaccines would aid further development of vaccine and usage strategies. In order to achieve this, they developed a multi-scale mathematical model that proposes mechanistic links between Covid-19 vaccine efficacies and the neutralising antibody (NAb) responses they elicit.

The Karnataka State Pollution Control Board (KSPCB) has issued a notice to the Bangalore Water Supply and Sewerage Board (BWSSB) seeking an explanation on why sewage has been entering the Horamavu-Agara lake which has resulted in the death of fish. Residents of Horamavu noticed dead fish floating in the lake on Sunday.

A senior BBMP official with the lakes department said, “Yesterday, officials from the BBMP and KSPCB visited the lake. We found sewage entering the lake through the stormwater drain. We have created a diversion channel to prevent this. Unfortunately, the BWSSB is laying underground sewage lines for the 110 villages recently added to the municipal body and they are yet to be connected to the main trunk line. The resultant entry of sewage into the lake leads to reduced dissolved oxygen levels, causing the death of fish. The KSPCB has issued a notice to the BWSSB seeking an explanation.”

READ | Bengaluru: Notice issued to BWSSB over sewage, fish kill in Horamavu-Agara lake

