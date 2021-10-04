scorecardresearch
Monday, October 04, 2021
PANDORA PAPERS
Karnataka Bengaluru Live Updates: State records 664 new Covid-19 cases, 8 deaths

Karnataka Bangalore Latest News Live Updates: The Bruhat Bengaluru Mahanagara Palike (BBMP) has begun data collection ahead of an anticipated rollout of Covid-19 vaccine for children between 12-18 years.

By: Express Web Desk | New Delhi |
October 4, 2021 8:42:33 am
A medical worker inoculates a woman with a dose of the Covid-19 vaccine at a vaccination centre in Bengaluru. (PTI/File)

Karnataka Bengaluru Live Updates: According to the Karnataka Health Department’s bulletin, the state recorded 664 new Covid-19 cases and eight fatalities on Sunday. With 711 recoveries, the total number of active cases stood at 12,301.

Meanwhile, with a fresh Covid-19 cluster identified at a residential school in Chikkamagaluru, the number of educational institutions from where similar incidents were reported in Karnataka during the last week alone has risen to four. The latest addition to the list is Morarji Desai Model Residential School in Sarapanahalli, where 17 students who were residents of the hostel in the campus were diagnosed with the infection, Chikkamagaluru District Surveillance Officer (DSO) Dr Manjunatha H K said.

In other news, Netflix has blocked the first episode of its new crime documentary series, “Crime Stories: India Detectives”, titled ‘A Murdered Mother’”, in the wake of an order from the Karnataka high court. One Sridhar Rao had petitioned the high court against the telecast of the said episode, after which the court had issued the order on October 1. Rao is an accused in the murder documented in the first episode of the series.

Live Blog

Catch the latest news in Bengaluru and Karnataka as we bring you live updates on the political developments, Covid-19, weather and more in the state. Follow for the latest updates.

Representative image/PTI

Covid-19 vaccination for children: Bengaluru civic body begins data collection

The Bruhat Bengaluru Mahanagara Palike (BBMP) has begun data collection ahead of an anticipated rollout of Covid-19 vaccine for children between 12-18 years.

BBMP Chief Commissioner Gaurav Gupta said the civic body was expecting the Centre to release guidelines for inoculating children soon.

“Through this exercise, we will be able to decide whether vaccination drives for children can be carried out at the PHC (primary health centre) level or on a ward-to-ward basis. The option of vaccinating kids at schools is also there,” Gupta told reporters.

Karnataka likely to reintroduce mid-day meal scheme after Dussehra holidays

A week after Karnataka Education Minister B C Nagesh said that the government was looking into the feasibility of resuming the mid-day meal scheme for school students, officials have hinted that it would be reintroduced after Dussehra holidays.

A senior official from the Department of Public Instruction (DPI) told Indianexpress.com that suggestions have been sought from all Deputy Directors of Public Instruction (DDPIs) on measures to be taken to implement the scheme. “The DDPIs have been enquired on their preparedness to distribute mid-day meals at schools when they reopen after Dussehra holidays as well,” the official said.

