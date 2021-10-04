Karnataka Bengaluru Live Updates: State records 664 new Covid-19 cases, 8 deaths

Karnataka Bengaluru Live Updates: According to the Karnataka Health Department’s bulletin, the state recorded 664 new Covid-19 cases and eight fatalities on Sunday. With 711 recoveries, the total number of active cases stood at 12,301.
Meanwhile, with a fresh Covid-19 cluster identified at a residential school in Chikkamagaluru, the number of educational institutions from where similar incidents were reported in Karnataka during the last week alone has risen to four. The latest addition to the list is Morarji Desai Model Residential School in Sarapanahalli, where 17 students who were residents of the hostel in the campus were diagnosed with the infection, Chikkamagaluru District Surveillance Officer (DSO) Dr Manjunatha H K said.
In other news, Netflix has blocked the first episode of its new crime documentary series, “Crime Stories: India Detectives”, titled ‘A Murdered Mother’”, in the wake of an order from the Karnataka high court. One Sridhar Rao had petitioned the high court against the telecast of the said episode, after which the court had issued the order on October 1. Rao is an accused in the murder documented in the first episode of the series.