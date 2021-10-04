Karnataka Bengaluru Live Updates: State records 664 new Covid-19 cases, 8 deaths

Representative image/PTI

Covid-19 vaccination for children: Bengaluru civic body begins data collection

The Bruhat Bengaluru Mahanagara Palike (BBMP) has begun data collection ahead of an anticipated rollout of Covid-19 vaccine for children between 12-18 years.

BBMP Chief Commissioner Gaurav Gupta said the civic body was expecting the Centre to release guidelines for inoculating children soon.

“Through this exercise, we will be able to decide whether vaccination drives for children can be carried out at the PHC (primary health centre) level or on a ward-to-ward basis. The option of vaccinating kids at schools is also there,” Gupta told reporters.

Karnataka likely to reintroduce mid-day meal scheme after Dussehra holidays

A week after Karnataka Education Minister B C Nagesh said that the government was looking into the feasibility of resuming the mid-day meal scheme for school students, officials have hinted that it would be reintroduced after Dussehra holidays.

A senior official from the Department of Public Instruction (DPI) told Indianexpress.com that suggestions have been sought from all Deputy Directors of Public Instruction (DDPIs) on measures to be taken to implement the scheme. “The DDPIs have been enquired on their preparedness to distribute mid-day meals at schools when they reopen after Dussehra holidays as well,” the official said.