Tuesday, August 09, 2022
Karnataka, Bengaluru Live News: State police arrest two more for BJP youth leader Praveen Nettaru’s murder

Bengaluru News Today, Karnataka News Highlights August 9, 2022: With the arrest of Abid Navoor (22) and Mohammed Noufal (28), the number of arrests in the case rose to six although the main attackers remained elusive.

By: Express Web Desk | Bengaluru |
Updated: August 9, 2022 8:46:43 am
BJP youth worker Praveen Nettaru (File)

Bangalore, Karnataka News Live (August 9): Police on Monday arrested two more people in connection with the murder of BJP youth worker Praveen Nettaru at Bellare in Karnataka’s Dakshin Kannada district. With the arrest of Abid Navoor (22) and Mohammed Noufal (28), the number of arrests in the case rose to six although the main attackers remained elusive. The two arrested men were taken to the office of a local organisation to carry out a case documentation process as part of the investigation. They were allegedly present in Bellare on the day of the murder. Noufal left for Bengaluru, where he worked at a bakery, hours before the murder, according to police.

In other news, there is “clear evidence of significant improvement” in the growth of children who are given eggs as part of mid-day meals, with girls in Class 8 gaining up to 71% more weight than their peers who were not served eggs, as per a study commissioned by the Karnataka government covering over 4,500 students in two districts. Also, Karnataka’s Department of School Education and Literacy has proposed to introduce jowar roti and ragi balls in the midday meal scheme and written to the central government seeking jowar and ragi at subsidised rates for the purpose.

Owing to heavy rainfall, many reservoirs in Karnataka are filled to the brim and outflow from these has increased, according to data shared by Karnataka State Natural Disaster Monitoring Centre (KSNDMC). The outflow from the Krishna Raja Sagara (KRS) reservoir in Mandya district crossed 98,119 cusecs (cubic foot per second) Monday, it said. It also stated that the reservoir reached the level of 37.52 metres against its capacity of 38.04 metres. The district authorities asked the people living downstream of the KRS reservoir to move to safer locations with their belongings.

Catch the latest news in Bengaluru and Karnataka as we bring you highlights on the political developments, Monkeypox, rains and more in the state. Follow for the latest updates.

08:46 (IST)09 Aug 2022
BJP high command may take any decision at any time, says ex-party MLA on CM change

Amid murmurs within the Karnataka BJP circles about the possibility of an overhaul in the party and the government ahead of the 2023 Assembly polls, former MLA B Suresh Gowda on Monday indicating about some changes said the high command will take a call on replacing the Chief Minister and other matters.

He however, made it clear that he was not sure on whether there will be any changes or not, but whatever decision is taken by the party, it will be welcomed and abided by.

"There is an opinion that if things (changes) happen, everything may happen before August 15....there is a firm resolve to win the next election and bring the BJP back to power in the state in 2023, and to make Narendra Modi Prime Minister once again in 2024, so the party may take any decision at any time," Gowda told reporters in response to a question. (PTI)

The Bruhat Bengaluru Mahanagara Palike (BBMP) claimed Saturday that the Idgah ground belongs to the revenue department and not the Wakf board, after verifying documents on the contentious property at Chamarajpet in the city. BBMP joint commissioner (west) SM Srinivasa held a press conference and said that the Wakf board failed to claim the rights of the land at survey No. 40 and under quasi-judicial powers, orders were passed stating that under section 149 of BBMP Act 2020, the civic agency cancelled its earlier order asking the board to apply for khata (a legal document), and stated that it was a revenue department property.

In a major relief, the Karnataka government has ordered an aid of Rs 1,059 crore to four road transport corporations (RTCs) in the state that have been reeling under heavy losses owing to rising fuel prices and other operational costs. According to the government order issued on August 4, Karnataka State Road Transport Corporation (KSRTC) received Rs 330 crore, Bangalore Metropolitan Transport Corporation (BMTC) received Rs 279 crore, North Western Karnataka Road Transport Corporation (NWKRTC) received Rs 320 crore and Kalyana Karnataka Road Transport Corporation (KKRTC) received Rs 130 crore. The government order stated that Rs 800 crore of the total grant should be used to clear the provident fund (PF) dues and the remaining amount to meet the diesel bills.

Six people including two women were arrested in Karnataka’s Kalaburagi city last week on charges of murdering a local resident. Notably, the two women held are sisters of the victim, Nagaraj, 28. The murder took place on July 28, said the police. The accused have been identified as Nagaraj’s sisters – Sunitha and Nirmala – apart from Avinash, Asif, Rohith and Moshin. They reportedly took the victim to an isolated place and stabbed him with shards of beer bottles when he was in an inebriated state.

First published on: 09-08-2022 at 08:29:42 am