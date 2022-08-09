Karnataka, Bengaluru Live News: State police arrest two more for BJP youth leader Praveen Nettaru’s murder

Bangalore, Karnataka News Live (August 9): Police on Monday arrested two more people in connection with the murder of BJP youth worker Praveen Nettaru at Bellare in Karnataka’s Dakshin Kannada district. With the arrest of Abid Navoor (22) and Mohammed Noufal (28), the number of arrests in the case rose to six although the main attackers remained elusive. The two arrested men were taken to the office of a local organisation to carry out a case documentation process as part of the investigation. They were allegedly present in Bellare on the day of the murder. Noufal left for Bengaluru, where he worked at a bakery, hours before the murder, according to police.
In other news, there is “clear evidence of significant improvement” in the growth of children who are given eggs as part of mid-day meals, with girls in Class 8 gaining up to 71% more weight than their peers who were not served eggs, as per a study commissioned by the Karnataka government covering over 4,500 students in two districts. Also, Karnataka’s Department of School Education and Literacy has proposed to introduce jowar roti and ragi balls in the midday meal scheme and written to the central government seeking jowar and ragi at subsidised rates for the purpose.
Owing to heavy rainfall, many reservoirs in Karnataka are filled to the brim and outflow from these has increased, according to data shared by Karnataka State Natural Disaster Monitoring Centre (KSNDMC). The outflow from the Krishna Raja Sagara (KRS) reservoir in Mandya district crossed 98,119 cusecs (cubic foot per second) Monday, it said. It also stated that the reservoir reached the level of 37.52 metres against its capacity of 38.04 metres. The district authorities asked the people living downstream of the KRS reservoir to move to safer locations with their belongings.
Amid murmurs within the Karnataka BJP circles about the possibility of an overhaul in the party and the government ahead of the 2023 Assembly polls, former MLA B Suresh Gowda on Monday indicating about some changes said the high command will take a call on replacing the Chief Minister and other matters.
He however, made it clear that he was not sure on whether there will be any changes or not, but whatever decision is taken by the party, it will be welcomed and abided by.
"There is an opinion that if things (changes) happen, everything may happen before August 15....there is a firm resolve to win the next election and bring the BJP back to power in the state in 2023, and to make Narendra Modi Prime Minister once again in 2024, so the party may take any decision at any time," Gowda told reporters in response to a question. (PTI)