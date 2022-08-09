Karnataka, Bengaluru Live News: State police arrest two more for BJP youth leader Praveen Nettaru’s murder

The Bruhat Bengaluru Mahanagara Palike (BBMP) claimed Saturday that the Idgah ground belongs to the revenue department and not the Wakf board, after verifying documents on the contentious property at Chamarajpet in the city. BBMP joint commissioner (west) SM Srinivasa held a press conference and said that the Wakf board failed to claim the rights of the land at survey No. 40 and under quasi-judicial powers, orders were passed stating that under section 149 of BBMP Act 2020, the civic agency cancelled its earlier order asking the board to apply for khata (a legal document), and stated that it was a revenue department property.

In a major relief, the Karnataka government has ordered an aid of Rs 1,059 crore to four road transport corporations (RTCs) in the state that have been reeling under heavy losses owing to rising fuel prices and other operational costs. According to the government order issued on August 4, Karnataka State Road Transport Corporation (KSRTC) received Rs 330 crore, Bangalore Metropolitan Transport Corporation (BMTC) received Rs 279 crore, North Western Karnataka Road Transport Corporation (NWKRTC) received Rs 320 crore and Kalyana Karnataka Road Transport Corporation (KKRTC) received Rs 130 crore. The government order stated that Rs 800 crore of the total grant should be used to clear the provident fund (PF) dues and the remaining amount to meet the diesel bills.

Six people including two women were arrested in Karnataka’s Kalaburagi city last week on charges of murdering a local resident. Notably, the two women held are sisters of the victim, Nagaraj, 28. The murder took place on July 28, said the police. The accused have been identified as Nagaraj’s sisters – Sunitha and Nirmala – apart from Avinash, Asif, Rohith and Moshin. They reportedly took the victim to an isolated place and stabbed him with shards of beer bottles when he was in an inebriated state.