Karnataka Bengaluru News Live: Karnataka logs 54 new Covid-19 cases; parts of Whitefield in Bengaluru to see power cuts

Karnataka, Bengaluru News Updates: Karnataka on Sunday recorded 54 fresh cases of Covid-19 and zero fatality, taking the total infection to 39,46,369 and the deaths to 40,057 till date, according to the State Health Department. Of the total infections, Bengaluru urban district saw 49.

Areas in Whitefield, Bengaluru, may witness power cuts week on Monday due to the cabling work by Bangalore Electricity Supply Company Limited (BESCOM). According to BESCOM, on Monday (April 18), there will be a power cut between 10 am to 5 pm in Varthur main road, Halasalli road, Halasalli cross, Ballagere road and Varthur surrounding areas. On Tuesday (April 19) areas including Gunjur, Gunjur Hosahalli, Gunjur main road, and Krupanidhi college road will face power cuts between 10 am to 5 pm, BESCOM added in the release.

Meanwhile, prohibitory orders were clamped in Karnataka’s Hubballi Sunday after protesters damaged police vehicles and pelted stones over a morphed post on social media, which went viral Saturday, according to the police. Several people, including four police officers, were injured in the violence, they added. The police said that about 40 people have been taken into custody.