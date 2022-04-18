scorecardresearch
Follow Us:
Monday, April 18, 2022
Must Read
Live now

Karnataka Bengaluru News Live: Karnataka logs 54 new Covid-19 cases; parts of Whitefield in Bengaluru to see power cuts

Bangalore News Today Updates, Bangalore Today, Bangalore Covid-19 Cases Updates, Karnataka Live News, Bengaluru, Karnataka Today News Live, 18 Apr: Bengaluru urban district records 49 cases of Covid-19, zero deaths; prohibitory orders clamped in Hubballi after violence over morphed post on social media

By: Express Web Desk | Bengaluru |
Updated: April 18, 2022 9:04:38 am
Covid cases, Covid-19, Covid-19 caccine, Covid India, Covid cases india, India news, Indian express, Indian express news, current affairsA medic collects swab sample of a man for Covid-19 test. (PTI Photo)

Karnataka, Bengaluru News Updates: Karnataka on Sunday recorded 54 fresh cases of Covid-19 and zero fatality, taking the total infection to 39,46,369 and the deaths to 40,057 till date, according to the State Health Department. Of the total infections, Bengaluru urban district saw 49.

Areas in Whitefield, Bengaluru, may witness power cuts week on Monday due to the cabling work by Bangalore Electricity Supply Company Limited (BESCOM). According to BESCOM, on Monday (April 18), there will be a power cut between 10 am to 5 pm in Varthur main road, Halasalli road, Halasalli cross, Ballagere road and Varthur surrounding areas. On Tuesday (April 19) areas including Gunjur, Gunjur Hosahalli, Gunjur main road, and Krupanidhi college road will face power cuts between 10 am to 5 pm, BESCOM added in the release.

Meanwhile, prohibitory orders were clamped in Karnataka’s Hubballi Sunday after protesters damaged police vehicles and pelted stones over a morphed post on social media, which went viral Saturday, according to the police. Several people, including four police officers, were injured in the violence, they added. The police said that about 40 people have been taken into custody.

More from Bangalore

 

Live Blog

Catch the latest news in Bengaluru and Karnataka as we bring you live updates on the political developments, Covid-19, weather and more in the state. Follow for the latest updates.

09:04 (IST)18 Apr 2022
Parts of Whitefield in Bengaluru to see power cuts

Areas in Whitefield, Bengaluru, may witness power cuts week on Monday due to the cabling work by Bangalore Electricity Supply Company Limited (BESCOM). According to BESCOM, on Monday (April 18), there will be a power cut between 10 am to 5 pm in Varthur main road, Halasalli road, Halasalli cross, Ballagere road and Varthur surrounding areas. On Tuesday (April 19) areas including Gunjur, Gunjur Hosahalli, Gunjur main road, and Krupanidhi college road will face power cuts between 10 am to 5 pm, BESCOM added in the release.

BJP National President J.P.Nadda addresses BJP's State Executive Meeting, in Hosapete. (PTI)

PM Modi, Bommai, BSY have put Karnataka on development path: J P Nadda

IN A boost for Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai, who has been criticised by the Opposition for being slow in dealing with right-wing communal groups, BJP national president J P Nadda on Sunday said that Karnataka is being led to a golden age of development by the triumvirate of PM Modi, Bommai and former chief minister B S Yediyurappa.

“I have not come here to give you a lecture but to tell you that with the blessings of Prime Minister Narendra Modi, under the leadership of Basavaraj Bommai, and with the grace of B S Yediyurappa, Karnataka can advance to a golden age of development,” Nadda told a meeting of the state executive of the BJP in Vijayanagar on Sunday.

Hindu outfit demands arrest of former BJP min KS Eshwarappa

The Akhila Bharath Hindu Mahasabha (ABHM) has demanded the arrest of graft-accused former Karnataka BJP minister KS Eshwarappa.

In a press meet held in Mangaluru on Saturday, ABHM state president Rajesh Pavithran accused the ruling BJP of exploiting Hindu sentiments to gain political power. He said, “Santosh Patil was a Hindu and the BJP never took cognisance of the murder.”

  • The Indian Express website has been rated GREEN for its credibility and trustworthiness by Newsguard, a global service that rates news sources for their journalistic standards.
© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd