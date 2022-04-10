Karnataka Bengaluru Live Updates: CM Bommai hands over Bengaluru youth murder case to CDI

A 22-year-old youth was stabbed to death on Tuesday by a man following a minor collision between their motorcycles in the Haleguddadahalli area. Home Minister Araga Jnanendra said that Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai has handed over the case to CDI for an impartial enquiry.

Bommai said Saturday that the state government has nothing to do with an ongoing campaign which seeks a ban on the Wakf Board. Sri Rama Sene chief Pramod Muthalik has, in a fresh campaign on various platforms, demanded a ban on the Wakf Board and the laws that govern it. Reacting to the demand, Bommai said, “People practice their respective traditions. The government is run in accordance with the laws. The government has nothing to do with these campaigns. All are equal in the government’s view. Maintaining law and order in the state is our objective.” The chief minister made the statement in Bidar on Saturday.

Amid the recent communal issues in Karnataka, the BJP central leadership has asked leaders of its state unit and ministers to bring the development agenda to the fore and showcase the achievements of the government, in the wake of assembly polls next year. Several ministers are holding press conferences at the party office to list out their achievements.