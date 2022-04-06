Karnataka Bengaluru Live Updates: Amid Azaan row, Bengaluru police begin seizing mics from places of worship

City police commissioner Kamal Pant on Tuesday said that several microphones were seized from religious places where court orders were violated. (Express)

Karnataka, Bengaluru News Updates: With several right-wing Hindu groups launching campaigns against playing of ‘Azaan’ through loudspeakers at mosques, Bengaluru city police began seizing microphones from places of worship which allegedly defied court orders on noise pollution. City police commissioner Kamal Pant on Tuesday said that several microphones were seized from religious places where court orders were violated. The police have booked cases and the drive will continue to monitor the prescribed decibel levels and action will be initiated, he added.

Meanwhile, Karnataka Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai Tuesday hit back at Telangana IT Minister KT Rama Rao for suggesting that companies should quit Bengaluru and shift to Hyderabad. Also, Bommai on Tuesday approved a 2.75 per cent increase in the Dearness Allowance (DA) for state government employees with retrospective effect from January 1 this year, the state finance department said. In other news, amid speculation about a rejig of his cabinet, Karnataka Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai on Tuesday indicated that he could meet BJP chief J P Nadda and Home Minister Amit Shah to discuss the issue.

In a separate development, the Bruhat Bengaluru Mahanagara Palike (BBMP) budget for fiscal year 2022-23 has projected total revenue collection of Rs 10,484.28 crore and expenditure of Rs 10,480.93 crore. The corporation has estimated it would collect Rs 3,107 crore from property taxes and another Rs 1,000 crore under ‘B’ Khata to ‘A’ Khata Regularization Scheme.