Karnataka Bengaluru Live Updates: CM Basavaraj Bommai says there will be no multiple power centres

Newly sworn-in Karnataka Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai. (Photo: PTI)

Karnataka Bangalore Live News Updates: Newly-appointed Karnataka Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai on Wednesday assured an efficient, honest and people-friendly government, as he asserted that there will be no multiple power centres in his administration

and rejected suggestions about him being likely a “rubber stamp CM”.

“My government will have the stamp of being a pro-people administration in the history of Karnataka and I will ensure it,” Bommai told reporters in Bengaluru in response to a question on him being perceived in some quarters as a rubber stamp Chief Minister as he is a confidant of his predecessor B S Yediyurappa.

Responding to a question on power centres being created in the state with Yediyurappa still around in active politics, Bommai said in his administration the centre of power will be in the team not with individuals. “In our system and the constitution there is the position of the Chief Minister, there is a cabinet, there is bureaucracy, executive and judiciary. The Chief Minister is first among equals, he is the team leader and I want to take everyone together,” he said. (PTI)