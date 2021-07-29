Karnataka Bengaluru Live Updates: CM Basavaraj Bommai says there will be no multiple power centres

Karnataka Bangalore Live News Updates: Newly-appointed Karnataka Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai on Wednesday assured an efficient, honest and people-friendly government, as he asserted that there will be no multiple power centres in his administration
and rejected suggestions about him being likely a “rubber stamp CM”.
“My government will have the stamp of being a pro-people administration in the history of Karnataka and I will ensure it,” Bommai told reporters in Bengaluru in response to a question on him being perceived in some quarters as a rubber stamp Chief Minister as he is a confidant of his predecessor B S Yediyurappa.
Responding to a question on power centres being created in the state with Yediyurappa still around in active politics, Bommai said in his administration the centre of power will be in the team not with individuals. “In our system and the constitution there is the position of the Chief Minister, there is a cabinet, there is bureaucracy, executive and judiciary. The Chief Minister is first among equals, he is the team leader and I want to take everyone together,” he said. (PTI)
Newly-appointed Karnataka Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai on Wednesday announced a new scholarship plan for the children of farmers in the state. “Rs 1,000 crore has been set aside for this special student stipend scheme which aims to promote higher education to the children of farmers,” he announced after attending the first cabinet meeting held just a few hours after he took over as the CM this morning.
Further, Bommai announced revisions to some of the existing schemes including pension for widows and the specially-abled in the state. “The pension disbursed under the Sandhya Suraksha Yojana will be increased to Rs 1,200 while the same for widows and the specially-abled will be hiked by Rs 200,” he announced.
Namma Metro in Bengaluru is likely to begin commercial operations on the extended Purple Line on Mysuru Road by August, top officials indicate.
Expressing confidence in the same, Bangalore Metro Rail Corporation Limited (BMRCL) managing director Anjum Parwez said officials were waiting for a date for safety inspections on the stretch between Mysore Road and Kengeri.
"All Documents that are required have been submitted to the Commissioner of Metro Railway Safety (CMRS). We can begin commercial operations on this seven-kilometre stretch by August after obtaining safety clearance from CMRS," Parwez said.
With six stations, namely Nayandahalli, Rajarajeshwarinagar, Jnanabharathi, Pattengere, Kengeri Bus Terminal, and Kengeri, on the extended Purple line, the route is expected to benefit 70,000 passengers daily. Operations on this stretch were initially scheduled to be in 2020.
As many as 33,344 children in Karnataka from the age group 6 to 18 and another 1,26,245 aged between three and six in rural areas are not going to school, an ongoing survey has revealed.
The findings were submitted before a Division Bench of the Karnataka High Court comprising Chief Justice Abhay Shreeniwas Oka and Justice N S Sanjay Gowda. The Bench was hearing of a PIL petition which the court had initiated in 2013 suo motu based on a newspaper report on out-of-school-children.
However, the door-to-door survey has been completed to only nearly 90 per cent in rural areas, after which the data is transmitted to a child survey portal, officials clarified.
Even as several leaders from the BJP continue to lobby for plum positions in the yet-to-be formed Basavaraj Bommai-led Karnataka cabinet, former Chief Minister Jagadish Shettar Thursday announced he would like to opt out of the ministerial race.
"Yediyurappa is our tallest leader under whom all of us grew in politics. I had worked as a Minister under him earlier as well and hence had no issues to become a minister in his cabinet. However, Bommai has worked in my Cabinet as a minister earlier and it would not be nice for me to work now in his Cabinet. Hence, I have opted out," Shettar said in Bengaluru.
The 65-year-old leader was the Industries and Commerce Minister in the previous Yediyurappa-led cabinet.
In his first meetings with senior officials in the Karnataka government, Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai has called for an end to a “chalta hai attitude”, fiscal discipline and creation of a file movement system that will facilitate speedy decision making.
Bommai, who took oath as the 23rd Chief Minister of Karnataka on Wednesday morning, also held a one-man cabinet meeting where he took a few decisions to spotlight the “pro-people, pro-poor” agenda that he intends to pursue in the remaining 22 months of BJP governance in the state.
Jailed gangster Ravi Pujari, who was brought to Ahmedabad on July 19 for investigation in several crimes cases lodged against him in Gujarat, was sent back to Bangalore Central Jail in Bengaluru, Karnataka, on Wednesday.
According to officials of Ahmedabad Detection of Crime Branch (DCB), Pujari was sent to Bengaluru by flight on Wednesday night after his additional one day police remand given by a court in Borsad of Anand ended.
Ahmedabad DCB had brought Pujari from Bengaluru to investigate a 2017 case of attempt to murder on independent councillor Pragnesh Patel in Borsad town of Anand which was allegedly done at the behest of Pujari.
Karnataka Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai is scheduled to visit flood-affected areas in the state on Thursday, on his second day in office. The CM will visit Yellapur, Karwar, and Ankola where he will assess the damages caused by floods that followed incessant rains during the last forntight.
Welcome to the live blog from Bengaluru where we bring to you the latest updates on Basavaraj Bommai, BJP leadership change, Karnataka politics, BBMP and more across Bengaluru and Karnataka. Follow the blog to stay up to date with the state in real time.