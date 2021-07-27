scorecardresearch
Tuesday, July 27, 2021
Karnataka Bengaluru Live Updates: BJP parliamentary board, legislators to decide BSY’s successor, says Arun Singh

Karnataka Bangalore Latest News Live Updates: Yediyurappa will be the caretaker Chief Minister until “alternate arrangements are made”, Governor Thawarchand Gehlot said in a notification after accepting the resignation and dissolving the Council of Ministers.

By: Express Web Desk | Bengaluru |
Updated: July 27, 2021 8:31:49 am
B S YediyurappaB S Yediyurappa speaks at an event in Bengaluru on Monday (PTI)

Karnataka Bangalore Live News Updates: BJP national general secretary and Karnataka in-charge Arun Singh on Monday declined to comment on the next chief minister after the resignation of B S Yediyurappa, saying the decision is left to the party’s parliamentary board and BJP legislature party.

Also Read |Karnataka: As BJP looks for successor, Yediyurappa will have say

“I will not say now. The parliamentary board of the BJP will decide the next chief minister and in the legislature party meeting,” Singh told reporters in New Delhi. When asked when the meeting was likely, he said he cannot say anything at this juncture.

To a question on the reason behind Yediyurappa’s resignation as Chief Minister, Singh said he himself has explained it. (PTI)

Live Blog

B S Yediyurappa to remain as state caretaker until appointment of successor | Catch the latest news in Bengaluru and Karnataka as we bring you live updates on the political developments in the state. Also read Tamil Nadu Chennai news

08:31 (IST)27 Jul 2021
Karnataka schools reopening likely to be delayed

The Karnataka government's decision on reopening schools, after nearly a year and a half due to Covid-19, is likely to be delayed further courtesy the political situation in the state.  

However, the Director of Public Instruction (DPI) handed over its report to the government on Monday recommending reopening of schools on August 1. As per sources in the directorate, the report has indicated that classes for higher classes (Class 6 and above) should reopen in the first or second week of August followed by classes for younger students a week later. 

Earlier last week, Primary and Secondary Education Minister S Suresh Kumar had announced that a decision would be taken on Monday or Tuesday. However, with the council of ministers now dissolved following Chief Minister B S Yediyurappa's resignation accepted by the Governor, the process is likely to face more delays.

08:24 (IST)27 Jul 2021
Karnataka: Colleges resume offline classes, many without vaccine certificates asked to go back

As classes resumed on college campuses Monday after nearly four months, several students were sent back by the authorities asking them to return only when they can furnish a certificate indicating reception of at least one dose of Covid-19 vaccine.

"While most students produced their vaccination certificate and consent letters from parents, some failed to do so. They have been asked to come back only with these mandatory requisites," the principal of a Bengaluru college said. 

While Bangalore University recorded 52 per cent attendance, the Visvesvaraya Technological University noted the same as 38 per cent on the first day.

08:22 (IST)27 Jul 2021
Manner of BSY's exit points to increasing centralisation in BJP, high command culture it professed opposition to

BS Yediyurappa’s resignation as Karnataka Chief Minister on Monday has brought an end to a chapter in the BJP’s politics in the state. That he has been the party’s most prominent leader in Karnataka, and that the present state government was of his making, could not help him stay on in office, two years into his fourth term as chief minister. He could take solace in the fact that these are difficult times for chief ministers, many of whom seem to be battling centralising tendencies of their political parties, factional intrigue and the rebellion of ambitious colleagues — be it Amarinder Singh in Punjab, Shivraj Singh Chouhan in Madhya Pradesh, Ashok Gehlot in Rajasthan, Adityanath in UP, Bhupesh Baghel in Chhattisgarh, or Biplab Kumar Deb in Tripura.

Those who seem relatively more comfortable in office — Naveen Patnaik in Odisha, Nitish Kumar in Bihar, Mamata Banerjee in West Bengal, Y S Jagan Mohan Reddy in Andhra Pradesh, K Chandrashekar Rao in Telangana and M K Stalin in Tamil Nadu among them — head regional parties. It would appear that at a time when voters express a preference for strong leaders in office, the central leaderships of national parties seem increasingly wary of powerful state leaders.

More specifically, Yediyurappa’s unceremonious resignation points to the trend towards centralisation in the BJP. The party is yet to give a public reason or rationale for the change of guard in Bengaluru. Is it that Yediyurappa has crossed 75, the unofficial retirement age in BJP? Or did corruption allegations against him cost him his job? But none of these considerations are recent or new — Yediyurappa is 79, and he was seen to be more embroiled in controversy in his earlier stints in office.

08:14 (IST)27 Jul 2021
Yediyurappa quits as Karnataka CM: ‘no coercion from anyone’

Shortly delivering an emotional speech to mark the second anniversary of his government, when he recalled the days of travelling on cycle and going on “padayatra” to build a base for the BJP in a state where it had none, B S Yediyurappa resigned on Monday afternoon, ending several months of speculation over his position as Chief Minister of Karnataka.

The BJP national leadership is expected to pick a “younger replacement” for the 78-year-old Lingayat leader in the next few days by balancing the demands of caste, administrative experience and the need to “fulfil the vision of Prime Minister Narendra Modi” and the BJP.

08:13 (IST)27 Jul 2021
BJP parliamentary board and legislators to decide next CM: BJP gen secretary Arun Singh

BJP national general secretary and Karnataka in-charge Arun Singh on Monday declined to comment on the next chief minister after the resignation of B S Yediyurappa, saying the decision is left to the party's parliamentary board and BJP legislature party.

"I will not say now. The parliamentary board of the BJP will decide the next chief minister and in the legislature party meeting," Singh told reporters in New Delhi. When asked when the meeting was likely, he said he cannot say anything at this juncture.

To a question on the reason behind Yediyurappa's resignation as Chief Minister, Singh said he himself has explained it.

Regarding his next Bengaluru visit, he said he would let people know later. (PTI)

08:13 (IST)27 Jul 2021
Welcome to today's live blog

Good morning Bengaluru!
Welcome to the live blog from Bengaluru where we bring to you the latest updates on Yediyurappa's resignation, BJP leadership change, Karnataka politics, BBMP and more across Bengaluru and Karnataka. Follow the blog to stay up to date with the state in real time. 

Hours after BS Yediyurappa resigned from the post of Karnataka Chief Minister, Opposition party leader and former Chief Minister Siddaramaiah termed him as the “most corrupt chief minister” and said that the resignation was expected.

Ending months-long speculations over a leadership change in Karnataka, Chief Minister B S Yediyurappa on Monday (July 26) announced his resignation during a programme commemorating two years of the BJP government in the state. While his replacement hasn’t been announced yet, Yediyurappa said that the party leaders will decide the next CM soon.

