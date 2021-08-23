Karnataka Bengaluru Live Updates: CM Bommai asks ministers to visit schools, PU colleges reopening today

Karnataka Bangalore News Live Updates: With schools for classes nine and ten and pre-university colleges in Karnataka reopening from today, Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai Sunday asked his Cabinet colleagues to visit the campuses to encourage teachers and students.
In a set of tweets, Bommai Sunday asked the students to review the precautionary measures for COVID-19. “Children of classes 9, 10 and PUC get back to their schools & colleges from tomorrow. I urge my Cabinet colleagues to visit the campuses in their districts, encourage students, teachers and review the precautionary measures taken for the safe conduct of physical classes,” Bommai tweeted.
He said the state government has decided to reopen schools and colleges considering the future of the children. Stating that all safety measures have been taken as suggested by experts, Bommai said, “I appeal to parents to encourage their children to attend physical classes and follow COVID-appropriate behaviour.” (PTI)
Senior BJP MLA Basanagouda Patil Yatnal on Sunday urged Karnataka Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai not to impose restrictions on the celebration of Ganesha Chathurthi or any other Hindu festival citing COVID-19.
"I have told the Chief Minister that if he imposes restrictions (during Ganesha festival) then I am not going to heed to it. I am telling the deputy commissioner and the superintendent of police present here that if you impose restrictions on Hindu festivals in Vijayapura then I will not remain silent. You can shoot me to silence me," Yatnal said jocularly at an event in Vijayapura.
He charged the government with allowing others to organise events comprising 10,000 people and said when it comes to Ganesha festival, the administration imposes several restrictions in the name of COVID-19 control.
Yatnal asked the district authorities to impose curbs on everyone if they really wish to check the spread of COVID-19 but not in a selective manner. The MLA also claimed that the third wave of COVID-19 will not have any effect on the district bordering Maharashtra as the vaccination is highest there and cases have come down substantially. (PTI)
A 30-year-old African man, who arrived in Bengaluru allegedly to get treated for a kidney ailment, was arrested for carrying a cocaine consignment in the form of capsules in his stomach. Investigations by the police and the Directorate of Revenue Intelligence found that he was a drug mule smuggling nearly 1.3 kg of cocaine worth Rs 11 crore.
Based on a tip off, the Bengaluru unit of the DRI at the Kempegowda International Airport intercepted the man who came from West Asia on Tuesday. On checking his luggage, they couldn’t find anything. Following this, the DRI officials, who had credible information, got a medical scan carried out on the suspect and reportedly found a large quantity of capsules in his stomach.
The suspect was hospitalised to extract the capsules which contained cocaine.
