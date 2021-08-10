Karnataka Bengaluru Live Updates: BBMP to launch door-to-door Covid-19 screening programme

A health worker collects the swab sample of a traveler Bengaluru. (Photo: AP)

Karnataka Bangalore News Live Updates: To detect COVID-19 cases, the city civic body – Bruhat Bengaluru Mahanagara Palike (BBMP) – would launch a programme involving doctors making door-to-door visits, Karnataka Revenue Minister R Ashoka said on Monday. The Minister, who held a meeting with officials of the civic body to assess the COVID-19 situation, said the programme would be launched on August 16.

To start with, two wards would be selected in each Assembly segment, he said. A team of doctors, paramedics and ASHA (accredited social health activist) workers would visit every house and screen the households. For this, an app has been developed wherein the patients would be screened for any symptoms and co-morbidities. The data would be uploaded on the app, the Minister’s office said in a press statement.

The doctors would collect details whether the residents were vaccinated, the statement said. In case of any symptomatic patients, on-the-spot tests would be conducted and medical kits provided, it said. “We have also decided that a team of doctors will reach a household within six hours of a patient testing positive. We will provide medical kits also and they will have the names and phone numbers of the doctors,” the statement said. The patients, quarantined at home, can contact the doctors any time and this would help the doctors monitor the infected, it said. (PTI)