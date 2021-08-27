Karnataka Bengaluru Live Updates: ‘Perpetrators in Mysuru gangrape will be caught, brought to justice soon’, says CM Bommai

Karnataka Bangalore News Live Updates: Karnataka Chief Minister Basavaraj S Bommai on Thursday said his government will form a special team to investigate the case of gang-rape of a college student in Mysuru and asserted that the perpetrators will be caught soon and brought to justice.
“Once the DGP (Director General of Police) and I reach Bengaluru, we will immediately form a special team,” the chief minister, who was on a two-day visit to the national capital, told PTI. “We will not compromise (on the investigation),” he said.
Bommai also disapproved of the comments made by Karnataka Home Minister Araga Jnanendra that the girl and her male friend should not have gone to the deserted place and that the opposition Congress was trying to “rape” him by targeting him over the incident. “I just don’t agree with the comments made by my Home Minister regarding the gang-rape incident. I have advised him to give clarification,” the chief minister said, adding “I have directed the officials to pursue the matter seriously and update me on the developments.”
Talking to reporters earlier, Bommai said, “It’s an unfortunate incident. My government has taken it seriously. The perpetrators will be caught soon and brought to justice.” (PTI)
Home minister Araga Jnanendra met police officials in Mysuru on Friday morning.
As no arrests have been made in gang rape case after 60 hours, the Home minister said that the investigation is ongoing and they are confident of nabbing the accused.
The meeting was held over the gang rape cases and recent increase in crimes in Mysuru city.
Prime Minister Narendra Modi has written to Steven Harris, a student from Bengaluru, praising him for his paintings. This rising 20-year-old young artist had sent two paintings of the Prime Minister along with a letter. The Prime Minister replied with encouragement and praise.
The PMO office said, "The Prime Minister wrote that it is such a pleasure to see the interest and devotion of the young people in the creative fields. The Prime Minister wrote ‘your paintings indicate your talent for experiencing things deeply. The minute expressions executed with subtlety are heartwarming.’"
The Prime Minister lauded the young artist for his views about public health and welfare during current difficult period. The Prime Minister wrote, “Vaccine campaign, discipline, along with collective efforts of 130 crore Indians are providing strength to our fight against the pandemic.”
The Prime Minister expressed the hope that people will be inspired by the Steven’s effort to spread positivity.
National Commission for Women has taken cognizance of the Mysuru gang rape case. The Commission has written to DGP Karnataka for identifying and arresting all the accused immediately. NCW has also asked for providing medical and counseling support to the survivor.
The Bruhat Bengaluru Mahanagara Palike (BBMP) chief commissioner Gaurav Gupta has directed commercial establishments to ensure that their employees receive at least one dose of the Covid-19 vaccine.
“At least one dose of vaccination shall be complied with for employees by August 31. All such employees shall maintain proof of their vaccination status at their workplace and shall produce the same as and when enquired,” the BBMP commissioner said in a circular issued on Thursday.
The BBMP marshals and health officials have been authorised to enter commercial establishments during working hours to check compliance from September 1.
The forest division of Bruhat Bengaluru Mahanagara Palike (BBMP) permitted the felling of 67 trees in south east Bengaluru citing impediments to the construction of an elevated traffic corridor from Ejipura Main Road (Inner Ring Road) via Sony World Junction to the Kendriya Sadana project.
The official memorandum of the division also reads that 17 trees will be translocated and 12 others will be retained on the site.
“The translocation of trees should be done at suitable vacant places identified in collaboration with the Deputy Conservator of Forest (DCF) of BBMP at the premises of St John’s Medical College and Hospital in Bengaluru. In lieu of 10 trees felled, 10 healthy and heightened saplings have to be planted as per forestry practices and have to be maintained for a period of three years,” the order copy reads.
While police are yet to make an arrest in the Mysuru gangrape of a 23-year-old two days after the incident, Karnataka Home Minister Araga Jnanendra stirred a controversy Thursday by suggesting that the woman and her friend should have been more careful.
He told reporters: “Around 7-7:30 pm they went there. It is a deserted place, they should not have gone, but we can’t stop anyone from going, they went. It is a deserted place and no one usually goes there.” Attacking the Congress for raising questions over the law and order in the state, Jnanendra also said the Opposition was “raping” him.
As his remarks led to a furore, Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai, who is in Delhi, said he did not approve of the same. Towards the evening, Jnanendra apologised and said he was withdrawing his remarks.
Hindu organisation Sri Rama Sene on Thursday asked the Karnataka government to allow public celebration of Ganeshotsava this year in accordance with Covid-19 protocol.
Addressing reporters in Mangaluru, Sri Rama Sene state general secretary Anand Shetty Adyar said Covid-19 cannot be controlled merely by banning the public celebration of Ganeshotsava. He warned that if a favourable decision is not taken by the Dakshina Kannada district administration by August 29, the organisation will stage dharna in front of the offices of BJP legislators in the district from August 30.
The Sene leader urged the government to permit Ganesh Chaturthi celebration as per Covid protocols just like malls, theatres, school, colleges, elections and political functions are allowed.
If the government does not allow the celebrations, it will affect several people including those who make the Ganesha idols and people arranging shamianas, decoration and light and sound. The lives of people dependent on these fields will be at stake if celebrations are banned, he said. (PTI)
