Karnataka Bengaluru Live Updates: Hubballi-Dharwad, Belagavi, Kalaburagi corporation poll results to be announced today

Karnataka Bangalore News Live Updates: The results for the Hubballi-Dharwad, Belagavi and Kalaburagi city corporation polls in Karnataka will be announced today by the state Election Commission.
The polls for three corporations were held on September 3 by adhering to COVID-19 protocols. For the 55-ward Kalaburagi City Corporation, 300 candidates are in the fray. There are as many as 83 Independent candidates, 55 from Congress, 47 from the BJP, 45 from the Janata Dal (Secular), 26 from the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) and 20 from the All India Majlis-e-Ittehadul Muslimeen (AIMIM). Some other parties are also in the fray but on a lesser number of seats.
In the 82-ward Hubballi Dharwad Municipal Corporation, 420 candidates are in the fray, while the BJP and the Congress are contesting in all wards. For the 58-ward Belagavi corporation, 385 candidates are in the fray. In 2013, the BJP had emerged as the single largest party in the 82-ward Hubballi-Dharwad corporation, while the Congress had won 55-ward Kalaburagi corporation.
Kalaburagi city corporation had recorded a polling percentage of 58.59 and Hubballi-Dharwad Municipal Corporation recorded 53.81 percent, while 50.41 per cent was recorded in 58 wards of Belagavi City Corporation on September 3.
An announcement by Union Home Minister Amit Shah that the BJP will fight the next Assembly elections in Karnataka under the leadership of Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai has not gone down too well with senior leaders in the Karnataka BJP, and a few veterans have suggested that polls will be fought under a collective leadership.
The minister’s endorsement of Bommai – a relatively new entrant to the BJP – has come at a time when veteran leader B S Yediyurappa has expressed keenness to travel around the state to build the BJP’s prospects for the 2023 polls. However, the former CM is yet to get a green signal from the BJP leadership to travel across the state on behalf of the party.
While Yediyurappa has not responded to Shah’s remarks, BJP veterans such as former deputy CM K S Eshwarappa and former CM Jagadish Shettar have made statements.
In the wake of persisting concerns over Covid-19 cases, the Karnataka government has banned public processions and cultural programmes for Ganesh Chaturthi festival, set to be celebrated from September 10.
In revised guidelines issued on Sunday, the state government banned cultural events but has allowed to installation of pandals in public places – where more than 20 devotees should not gather at a time. The guidelines make it mandatory for organisers to check for either vaccination certificates or Covid negative reports.
