Karnataka Bengaluru Live Updates: Hubballi-Dharwad, Belagavi, Kalaburagi corporation poll results to be announced today

The polls for three corporations were held on September 3 by adhering to COVID-19 protocols.

Karnataka Bangalore News Live Updates: The results for the Hubballi-Dharwad, Belagavi and Kalaburagi city corporation polls in Karnataka will be announced today by the state Election Commission.

The polls for three corporations were held on September 3 by adhering to COVID-19 protocols. For the 55-ward Kalaburagi City Corporation, 300 candidates are in the fray. There are as many as 83 Independent candidates, 55 from Congress, 47 from the BJP, 45 from the Janata Dal (Secular), 26 from the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) and 20 from the All India Majlis-e-Ittehadul Muslimeen (AIMIM). Some other parties are also in the fray but on a lesser number of seats.

In the 82-ward Hubballi Dharwad Municipal Corporation, 420 candidates are in the fray, while the BJP and the Congress are contesting in all wards. For the 58-ward Belagavi corporation, 385 candidates are in the fray. In 2013, the BJP had emerged as the single largest party in the 82-ward Hubballi-Dharwad corporation, while the Congress had won 55-ward Kalaburagi corporation.

Kalaburagi city corporation had recorded a polling percentage of 58.59 and Hubballi-Dharwad Municipal Corporation recorded 53.81 percent, while 50.41 per cent was recorded in 58 wards of Belagavi City Corporation on September 3.