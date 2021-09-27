Karnataka Bengaluru Live Updates: Security measures in place to ensure no untoward incidents during Bharat Bandh in state

Karnataka Bangalore News Live Updates: The Karnataka government has put in place elaborate security measures to ensure that there is no untoward incident or disturbance to daily activities, during the ‘Bharat Bandh’ called by farmer unions on Monday to protest the Centre’s three farm laws. “Police have been instructed to take all the necessary precautionary measures to maintain peace and order in the wake of Bharat Bandh tomorrow,” Home Minister Araga Jnanendra said in a statement on Sunday.
Directions have been given to maintain a special vigil to see to it that no untoward incidents take place in Bengaluru city, district centres and all sensitive areas in the state, he said. Farmer organisations have planned ‘Rasta Roko’ on major national and state highways during the dawn to dusk bandh on Monday.
With several organisations only extending moral support for the bandh, it is unlikely to have any major impact on the normal life in Bengaluru and other parts of the state, police sources said. Citing losses due to COVID pandemic and its induced lockdown, public transport (KSRTC and BMTC) employees’ unions, hotel owners association, lorry, auto rickshaw and taxi owners unions have said they support the protest, but will continue to operate on Monday.
Metro services are also likely to operate as usual during the bandh. The Associated Managements of Primary and Secondary Schools in Karnataka (KAMS), association of private schools in the state have said that schools will remain open and they are extending only moral support for the bandh. Restaurants and eateries are also likely to function as usual. (PTI)
A report submitted to the Karnataka High Court after a random assessment conducted by the Karnataka State Legal Services Authority (KSLSA) has said that there is a lack of adequate healthcare professionals and infrastructure at several public healthcare centres (PHCs) in the state.
“No quality medical service can be expected from health workers in the absence of requisite medical officers and midwives,” stated the report submitted to the HC after an inspection conducted at 100 PHCs and one Community Health Centre (CHC).
Further, the report pointed out that the staff pattern was not uniform in all the PHCs.
Senior Congress leader Siddaramaiah on Sunday alleged that “BJP are “Talibanis” and also claimed that it’s actually the RSS which is running the administration in Karnataka.
“BJP has a factory of lies with them, they only produce and market lies. We can relate it to Goebbels theory that was under Hitler rule. Hitler had a Minister called Goebbels (Paul Joseph Goebbels) for spreading false propaganda,” he said.
The former Chief Minister said, “RSS and BJP are from Hitler’s ”vamsha” (genealogy). BJP are Talibanis. Be careful about them.”
Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) consolidated their third spot on the IPL 2021 points table after beating defending champions Mumbai Indians (MI) by 54 runs at the Dubai International Stadium on Sunday.
After being sent to bat first, RCB recovered well early on after losing Devdutt Padikkal as Virat Kohli (51) and Srikar Bharat (32) built a 68-run partnership. After their dismissals, Glenn Maxwell’s 37-ball 56 powered RCB to 165/6 at the end of 20 overs. Chasing, MI got off to a brilliant start as Rohit Sharma (43) and Quinton de Kock (24) stitched a fifty-run opening stand in no time. But Mumbai crumbled under pressure and went from 79/1 to 106/8 in just six overs. Harshal Patel (4/17) and Yuzvendra Chahal (3/11) ended MI’s innings on 111-all out after 18.1 overs.
The Centre for Airborne Systems (CABS), Bengaluru, has prepared a blueprint to modify six of the 56 C-295 military transport aircraft that are likely to be procured by the Indian government from Spain for maritime usage by the Indian Coast Guard.
The defence ministry signed a contract with Airbus Defence and Space, Spain, Friday, for procurement of the C-295 aircraft for the Indian Air Force. Under the deal, 16 aircraft will be supplied in a fly away condition while 40 will be made in India by Tata Advanced Systems Ltd.
The aircraft procured for the coast guard will be modified into a Multi-Mission Maritime Aircraft (MMMA) variant for airborne surveillance with C4ISR (Command, Control, Communications, Computers Intelligence, Surveillance and Reconnaissance) capabilities for the ICG at CABS — a DRDO laboratory in Bengaluru.
Government hospitals in Bengaluru are ill-equipped to treat severe burn injuries since they lack adequate reserve of skin graft required for reconstructive procedures.
The lone skin bank at the state government-run Victoria Hospital has just 4,500 sq cm of skin graft left which, at best, might suffice for two patients. While skin reconstruction is free of cost at Victoria Hospital, the prices can be exorbitant at private hospitals.
Dr Ramesh KT, Head of the Plastic Surgery Department at Bangalore Medical College and Research Institute (BMCRI), told The Indian Express that the skin bank has seen no activity in the last one year owing to the pandemic.
A special court in Bengaluru refused a plea by the Enforcement Directorate (ED) to recall the court’s September 4 refusal to split up the trial in a money laundering case brought against officials of the start-up firm Devas Multimedia following a failed 2005 satellite deal with ISRO’s commercial arm Antrix Corporation.
The special court, which is hearing the money laundering case against Devas Multimedia, has pulled up the ED for seeking to split the trial in the case after failing to serve summons on a US-based CEO of the firm Ramachandran Vishwanathan and a US subsidiary Devas Multimedia America Incorporated.
The court has called the ED plea for two separate trials “a shortcut” taken by the investigating agency without serious efforts to serve summons.
With several organisations extending their support to the Samyukt Kisan Morcha’s (SKM) call for a Bharat Bandh on Monday, to mark the first anniversary of the three ‘controversial’ farm laws getting Presidential assent, traffic in Bengaluru city is likely to take a hit.
Apart from farmer unions, The All India Bank Officers’ Confederation, the All India Centre of Trade Unions (AICTU), auto-rickshaw drivers and the state Congress unit have extended their support to the protest.
A farmer leader, Kodihalli Chandrashekar, said between 8,000 to 10,000 farmers, fruit and vegetable vendors are likely to participate in the agitations on Monday. “We are going to take out a procession from the KR Puram market to the Town Hall,” he added.
Within days of a Dalit family being fined Rs 25,000 after a three-year-old child entered a temple in Koppal district, a 24-year-old Dalit youth was fined Rs 11,000 for entering the premises of a temple in the same district.
The incident came to light only on Saturday when local police visited the village. According to police sources, a youth entered Mahalakshmi temple in Nagankal village under Karatagi taluk on September 16 around 9 am. The priest and a few other persons reportedly objected to the presence of the youth and fined him Rs 11,000. They claimed that the fine amount would be used to ‘purify’ the temple.
Nagankal police have registered a suo motu case in the matter. The superintendent of police, T Sreedhara, told the IndianExpress.com that they have registered a case and were probing the incident. A case was registered under Sections 504 and 149 of the Indian Penal Code and several sections of the Scheduled Caste and Scheduled Tribe (Prevention of Atrocities) Act, 1989. However, cops are yet to make any arrest in the case.
