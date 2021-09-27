Karnataka Bengaluru Live Updates: Security measures in place to ensure no untoward incidents during Bharat Bandh in state

With several organisations only extending moral support for the bandh, it is unlikely to have any major impact on the normal life in the city and other parts of the state, police sources said.

Karnataka Bangalore News Live Updates: The Karnataka government has put in place elaborate security measures to ensure that there is no untoward incident or disturbance to daily activities, during the ‘Bharat Bandh’ called by farmer unions on Monday to protest the Centre’s three farm laws. “Police have been instructed to take all the necessary precautionary measures to maintain peace and order in the wake of Bharat Bandh tomorrow,” Home Minister Araga Jnanendra said in a statement on Sunday.

Directions have been given to maintain a special vigil to see to it that no untoward incidents take place in Bengaluru city, district centres and all sensitive areas in the state, he said. Farmer organisations have planned ‘Rasta Roko’ on major national and state highways during the dawn to dusk bandh on Monday.

With several organisations only extending moral support for the bandh, it is unlikely to have any major impact on the normal life in Bengaluru and other parts of the state, police sources said. Citing losses due to COVID pandemic and its induced lockdown, public transport (KSRTC and BMTC) employees’ unions, hotel owners association, lorry, auto rickshaw and taxi owners unions have said they support the protest, but will continue to operate on Monday.

Metro services are also likely to operate as usual during the bandh. The Associated Managements of Primary and Secondary Schools in Karnataka (KAMS), association of private schools in the state have said that schools will remain open and they are extending only moral support for the bandh. Restaurants and eateries are also likely to function as usual. (PTI)