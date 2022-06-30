scorecardresearch
Follow Us:
Thursday, June 30, 2022
Must Read
Live now

Bengaluru Live Updates: Justice Aradhe appointed acting CJ of Karnataka HC; Hindu outfits to start ‘I’m Nupur Sharma Supporter’ campaign

Bengaluru Live Updates: Law Minister Kiren Rijiju tweeted about the appointment of Justice Aradhe as the acting chief justice of the Karnataka High Court.

By: Express Web Desk | Bengaluru |
Updated: June 30, 2022 1:42:10 pm
Karnataka High Court. (File photo)

Karnataka, Bengaluru News Live Updates: Justice Alok Aradhe was on Thursday appointed as the acting chief justice of the Karnataka High Court as Chief Justice Ritu Raj Awasthi demits office on July 2. Law Minister Kiren Rijiju tweeted about the appointment of Justice Aradhe as the acting chief justice of the Karnataka High Court.

Meanwhile, condemning the brutal killing of a tailor in Udaipur, Sri Rama Sene leader Pramod Mutalik on Wednesday stated that Hindu society will not tolerate such acts of terror, and demanded capital punishment for those involved in the killing. He also announced “I’m Kanhaiya Lal”, “I’m Nupur Sharma Supporter” campaigns.

In the wake of the gradual rise of Covid-19 cases in Bengaluru since June 10, the Karnataka health department on the recommendation of the state-appointed Technical Advisory Committee (TAC) Tuesday issued guidelines for testing, isolation, treatment, and quarantine for clusters in apartment buildings, offices, and educational institutions other than schools up to Class 12.

Live Blog

Catch the latest news in Bengaluru and Karnataka as we bring you live updates on the political developments, Covid-19, weather and more in the state. Follow for the latest updates.

13:42 (IST)30 Jun 2022
Watch: When the tunnel boring machine reached Pottery Town Station

Bengaluru's URJA tunnel boring machine, which started tunnelling from Cantonment station towards Pottery Town Station on Dec 22, 2021, completed this stretch and had a breakthrough at Pottery Town Station on June 30.

13:40 (IST)30 Jun 2022
Udaipur killing: Karnataka State Committee of SUCI(C) issued statement

The Karnataka State Committee of SUCI(C) has issued the following statement today:

Expressing extreme shock regarding the barbaric killing of Mr. Kanhaiya Lal in Udaipur, Rajasthan allegedly by Islamic extremists, the State Committee of SUCI(C) severely condemns this gruesome incident.

It's reported in the media that the victim had supported and shared the views of a BJP leader who had made derogatory remarks about Prophet Muhammad. As a retaliation, the accused have murdered him, according to a video circulated by the accused. This incident has shaken the people of Rajasthan and has created communal tension in the state.

Firstly, as the accused are already captured, a speedy trial and stringent punishment for the guilty to be ensured. Secondly, the people must understand that the kind of competitive communalism being propagated, destroys the peace, harmony and unity of the people, essential for conducting normal life and will not sent any other great purpose. Also, we urge upon the people to realise the conspiracy of the ruling bourgeois parties to divert the attention of the exploited toiling people from the real-life issues by spreading the communal venom and unitedly fight against them.

13:34 (IST)30 Jun 2022
Hindu outfits to start 'I'm Nupur Sharma Supporter' campaign, says Sri Ram Sene leader Pramod Mutalik

Condemning the brutal killing of a tailor in Udaipur, Sri Rama Sene leader Pramod Mutalik on Wednesday stated that Hindu society will not tolerate such acts of terror, and demanded capital punishment for those involved in the killing.

He also announced "I'm Kanhaiya Lal", "I'm Nupur Sharma Supporter" campaigns.

"...the blood is boiling, the Hindu society is outraged, they have not just killed Kanhaiya Lal but are killing Hindu society and provoking it....this is too much, the central government must intervene as they have threatened PM Modi too, and should ensure that those behind the incident are hanged," Mutalik demanded. (PTI)

13:34 (IST)30 Jun 2022
Hindu outfits to start 'I'm Nupur Sharma Supporter' campaign, says Sri Ram Sene leader Pramod Mutalik

Condemning the brutal killing of a tailor in Udaipur, Sri Rama Sene leader Pramod Mutalik on Wednesday stated that Hindu society will not tolerate such acts of terror, and demanded capital punishment for those involved in the killing.

He also announced "I'm Kanhaiya Lal", "I'm Nupur Sharma Supporter" campaigns.

"...the blood is boiling, the Hindu society is outraged, they have not just killed Kanhaiya Lal but are killing Hindu society and provoking it....this is too much, the central government must intervene as they have threatened PM Modi too, and should ensure that that those behind the incident are hanged," Mutalik demanded. (PTI)

13:22 (IST)30 Jun 2022
Prayer meet disrupted in Chitradurga

Alleging forcible conversion, apparent members of a pro-Hindu outfit barged into a house in Chitradurga district of Karnataka and set Bible and other religious books on fire.

A group of men wearing saffron scarves reportedly barged into the house and disrupted the prayer meet. They also threatened a woman named Enkatamma, in whose residence the prayer meet was being held on Tuesday night. The men disrupted the prayers and forced them to stop abruptly.

13:14 (IST)30 Jun 2022
Bengaluru: 11-year-old boy falls to death from apartment passageway

A 11-year-old boy fell to death from the window of a passageway on the eighth floor of Gopalan Grandeur apartment near Hoodi on Tuesday night.

The deceased has been identified as Adhrith Roy, who was a seveth standard student. He was the only child of software engineer couple from Bengaluru. The incident took place around 8.30 pm when Adhrith was playing in the passage way.

Police suspect he slipped on the floor and later fell through the window. Mahadevapura police have registered a case and have continued the probe.

13:10 (IST)30 Jun 2022
Furious over divorce discussions, man sets father-in-law and family members on fire

A man in Karnataka, reportedly furious over not getting a divorce from his wife, allegedly set his father-in-law, brother and two relatives ablaze on Wednesday in the Yadgir district of Karnataka. Two of them died while the other two are being treated in a hospital.

According to the police sources, the accused in the case Sharanappa was married to Huligemma 16 years ago and have two children. The couple wanted to separate but had issues with the conditions of the divorce. On the pretext of holding a meeting, Sharanappa met his wife's family at his residence and set them on fire. 

The deceased are Sharanappa's relatives Nagappa Hagaragunda (35) and Sharanappa Saruru (65). His father-in-law Siddaramappa Mural (65) and brother-in-law Muttappa Mural (40) are being treated at a hospital.

13:09 (IST)30 Jun 2022
Justice Aradhe appointed acting CJ of Karnataka HC

Justice Alok Aradhe was on Thursday appointed as the acting chief justice of the Karnataka High Court as Chief Justice Ritu Raj Awasthi demits office on July 2.


'In exercise of the power conferred by Article 223 of the Constitution of India, the President is pleased to appoint, Shri Justice Alok Aradhe, senior-most Judge of the Karnataka High Court, to perform the duties of the office of the Chief Justice of that High Court with effect from 03.07.2022 consequent upon the retirement of Shri Justice Ritu Raj Awasthi, Chief Justice, Karnataka High Court,' said an official release. 

Here are a few contacts that might come in handy for you in emergency situations:

COVID-19 related queries / emergencies / clarifications: 104 (toll free); +91-80-4684-8600/6669-2000 | Home Quarantine-related queries: Telegram messenger/WhatsApp - +91 97777 77684, Voice call - 080 45451111 | BBMP control room: 080-22221188 | In case of power disruptions, contact BESCOM: 1912. If the water supply is hit in your area, contact BWSSB: 1916

  • The Indian Express website has been rated GREEN for its credibility and trustworthiness by Newsguard, a global service that rates news sources for their journalistic standards.