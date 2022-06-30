Bengaluru Live Updates: Justice Aradhe appointed acting CJ of Karnataka HC; Hindu outfits to start ‘I’m Nupur Sharma Supporter’ campaign

Udaipur killing: Karnataka State Committee of SUCI(C) issued statement

The Karnataka State Committee of SUCI(C) has issued the following statement today:

Expressing extreme shock regarding the barbaric killing of Mr. Kanhaiya Lal in Udaipur, Rajasthan allegedly by Islamic extremists, the State Committee of SUCI(C) severely condemns this gruesome incident.

It's reported in the media that the victim had supported and shared the views of a BJP leader who had made derogatory remarks about Prophet Muhammad. As a retaliation, the accused have murdered him, according to a video circulated by the accused. This incident has shaken the people of Rajasthan and has created communal tension in the state.

Firstly, as the accused are already captured, a speedy trial and stringent punishment for the guilty to be ensured. Secondly, the people must understand that the kind of competitive communalism being propagated, destroys the peace, harmony and unity of the people, essential for conducting normal life and will not sent any other great purpose. Also, we urge upon the people to realise the conspiracy of the ruling bourgeois parties to divert the attention of the exploited toiling people from the real-life issues by spreading the communal venom and unitedly fight against them.