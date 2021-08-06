Karnataka Bengaluru Live Updates: Cabinet ministers to be allocated portfolios today

Karnataka Bangalore News Live Updates: Karnataka Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai on Thursday said allocation of portfolios to 29 Ministers inducted into his new cabinet, will be done on August 6.
A week after taking over as the Chief Minister of Karnataka, Bommai on Wednesday had expanded his new cabinet, by inducting 29 Ministers. In the cabinet expansion exercise that was seen as the first challenge before the new Chief Minister, Bommai has tried to play safe, as he has by and large retained the old faces, as 23 of them were Ministers in the previous B S Yediyurappa cabinet, while six are new.
While some Ministers are hoping to retain the portfolio they had in the previous cabinet, some are hoping to get bigger portfolios. (PTI)
Former chief of Bengaluru's civic body BBMP N Manjunatha Prasad has been appointed Principal Secretary to new Karnataka CM Basavaraj Bommai. An official notification issued on Thursday mentioned that he would replace E V Ramana Reddy.
Further, Prasad, an IAS officer of the 1994 Batch, will also be the Principal Secretary, Department of Information and Public Relations, Bengaluru. Prasad was Principal Secretary of the Revenue Department during Yediyurappa's tenure. He has also served as the Principal Secretary of the Social Welfare Department earlier.
The Karnataka High Court has issued notices to former chief minister B S Yediyurappa and others including his son B Y Vijayendra, who is BJP state unit vice president, to appear before it on August 17 in a case alleging corruption in a housing project.
The notices were issued on a petition by activist T J Abraham seeking quashing of an order of additional city civil and sessions judge, who had dismissed his petition for want of sanction from a competent authority to try Yediyurappa, the then chief minister and former minister S T Somashekar.
Challenging the dismissal, Abraham had moved the High Court, which served notice to Yediyurappa and others.
Read more
The Central Crime Branch (CCB) wing of the Karnataka police force Friday morning confirmed the arrest of "the kingpin of hashish oil in Bengaluru." According to Joint Commissioner of Police (Crime) Sandeep Patil, the prime accused had been on the run for the last two years.
Further, CCB sleuths seized drugs worth Rs 6 crore during the same operation in which three more accused, including a foreign drug peddler was arrested. "We have seized 15 kilograms Hashish oil, 10 kg marijuana apart from Ecstacy tablets. Cases have been booked at Hennur and Byappanahalli police stations," an officer explained.
Following NIA raids, the grandson of the late Congress MLA B M Idinabba was arrested from Ullal in Mangaluru on Wednesday. Ammar Abdul Rahman, 35, was picked up in connection with the case of a Kerala module of the Islamic State registered in March this year.
Rahman’s niece is believed to have been among the 13 residents of Kasaragod, Kerala, who left the country to join the IS in 2016. In a chargsesheet filed in January 2017, the NIA hinted that Ajmala and her husband Shifas K P left India via Bengaluru on May 24, 2016, and joined IS in the Nangarhar province of Afghanistan. Sources said Ajmala is believed to have been killed sometime in 2018. A total of 21 people left Kerala around the time to join the IS.
Read more
The allocation of portfolios to the 29 ministers inducted into the newly formed cabinet in Karnataka will be done of Friday, Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai has confirmed.
While some ministers, of the 23 who were retained from the previous Yediyurappa-led cabinet hope to retain the portfolio they held formerly, others are hoping to get bigger portfolios.
The ministers had taken the oath of office and secrecy at a function held at Karnataka Raj Bhavan in Bengaluru on Wednesday.
Good morning Bengaluru!
Welcome to the live blog from Bengaluru where we bring to you the latest updates on Basavaraj Bommai, Karnataka cabinet, Karnataka politics, Covid-19, BBMP and more across Bengaluru and Karnataka. Follow the blog to stay up to date with the state in real time.