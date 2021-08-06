Karnataka Bengaluru Live Updates: Cabinet ministers to be allocated portfolios today

Karnataka Governor Thawar Chand Gehlot and Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai with newly inducted ministers during swearing-in ceremony to form the cabinet at Raj Bhavan in Bengaluru. (Photo: PTI)

Karnataka Bangalore News Live Updates: Karnataka Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai on Thursday said allocation of portfolios to 29 Ministers inducted into his new cabinet, will be done on August 6.

A week after taking over as the Chief Minister of Karnataka, Bommai on Wednesday had expanded his new cabinet, by inducting 29 Ministers. In the cabinet expansion exercise that was seen as the first challenge before the new Chief Minister, Bommai has tried to play safe, as he has by and large retained the old faces, as 23 of them were Ministers in the previous B S Yediyurappa cabinet, while six are new.

While some Ministers are hoping to retain the portfolio they had in the previous cabinet, some are hoping to get bigger portfolios. (PTI)