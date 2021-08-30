Karnataka Bengaluru Live Updates: G Jagadeesha appointed joint secretary to CM Bommai

Karnataka Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai and Union Minister of Housing and Urban Affairs Hardeep Singh Puri in Bengaluru on Sunday inaugurated the extended Bengaluru Metro line between Mysore Road and Kengeri. The 7.5 km long Western Extension Line under Phase-2 of Namma Metro from Mysore Road Metro Station to Kengeri Metro Stations will be open for the public starting from Monday, according to Bangalore Metro Rail Corporation Limited (BMRCL) officials.
Following special standard operating procedures (SOPs) recommended by the Health Department, over 95 per cent of the candidates who had registered for the Common Entrance Test (CET) appeared for the physics and chemistry examinations Sunday. While 1,93,588 (95.91%) candidates appeared for the physics examination, as many as 1,93,522 (95.88%) candidates turned out for the chemistry test.
The Dakshina Kannada district administration has issued notices to three institutions directing them to strictly comply with the standard operating procedures recommended to mitigate the spread of Covid-19, including the adherence with quarantine guidelines.
The notices were issued to Kanachur Institute of Medical Sciences and M V Shetty Group of Colleges in Mangaluru taluk and KVG Group of Institutions in Sullia taluk. The action, according to officials, was taken after health officials when students, who were in quarantine after their return from Kerala and Maharashtra, tested positive. While 620 students have tested positive in the last 30 days, we have noted that a majority of them were from these three institutions. We have asked the authorities of these colleges to follow strict quarantine of such students," the official added.
East division police in Bengaluru on Monday conducted searches on three houses in a suspected case of drug peddling.
DCP (East) Sharanappa SD said, 'Three special teams were conducting raids, each headed by a police inspector. The raids and searches of three persons, including one woman were carried out since they were in direct contact with a recently arrested Nigerian drug peddler.'
Searches at three places - Benson Town, Banashankari and Rajajinagar are underway. The police sources said that the raids include the house of a celebrity and a businessman.
The first day of commercial operations from Kengeri metro station to Byappanahalli started on Monday morning. The newly extended Mysuru Road-Kengeri Line was inaugurated on Sunday.
BMRCL has decided to run the operations till Kengeri Metro stations only during peak hours. All trains will run till Kengeri Metro station from Byappanahalli from 8 am to 11 am and 4.30 pm to 7.30 pm. But alternate trains will be operated till Kengeri during non-peak hours. Other trains will run between Byappanahalli and Mysuru Road.
The price from Bypanahalli Metro station to Kengeri Metro station will be Rs 56 and Byapanahalli Metro station to Mysore road Metro station will be Rs 45. There are six metro stations between Mysore road and Kengeri Metro station. The Challaghatta Metro stations which lies across NICE road is yet to be established.
Now, Namma Metro's total network will be stretched to 55 km. The purple line of Namma Meto is expected to cater atleast 75,000 passengers everyday.
Former Karnataka chief minister HD Kumaraswamy has alleged that the emergence of a system of policemen buying lucrative postings by paying politicians has led to an inefficient police system in the state. “There are a lot of issues which is leading to inefficiency that includes payments for postings and transfers,” the former CM said in the context of the Mysuru gang rape case that occurred on August 24.
“Though I do not want to dwell much on it, I blame the government for allowing people to consume alcohol in such places (the site of the crime),” Kumaraswamy said.
A system of policemen buying their way to postings in lucrative executive positions is a widely discussed subject in police and power circles in Karnataka.
Karnataka Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai and Union Minister of Housing and Urban Affairs Hardeep Singh Puri in Bengaluru on Sunday inaugurated the extended Bengaluru Metro line between Mysore Road and Kengeri.
The 7.5 km long Western Extension Line under Phase-2 of Namma Metro from Mysore Road Metro Station to Kengeri Metro Stations will be open for the public starting from Monday, according to Bangalore Metro Rail Corporation Limited (BMRCL) officials. “The inauguration of the western extension metro line today is a step towards the goals of Bengaluru Mission 2022 to enable faster commute and smart mobility options in the City,” BMRCL officials said.
A 37-year-old man, accused of allegedly raping a minor girl has died by suicide inside a police station in Karnataka. However, relatives of the accused suspect foul play.
The incident took place at Sindagi in Vijayapura district.
The man was arrested by the police for raping a 13-year-old girl on Saturday night and booked under POCSO Act. The police said that he had hung himself inside the cell the same night or late night in the toilet.
On Sunday, family members who came to know about his death staged a protest in front of the police station, stating foul play. District SP Anand Kumar said that the case will be handed over to CID for investigation.
The Covid-19 Technical Advisory Committee (TAC) constituted by the Karnataka government has recommended resuming offline sessions for Classes 6 to 8 from September 13. However, the TAC has urged that a final decision should be taken after assessing the impact of the offline classes that resumed for classes 9 and 10 from August 23.
As per the latest TAC report, factors such as the number of students testing positive, clinical presentation, severity, and their management, and the response of the parents, teachers, school management, and the public at large, are recommended to be looked into. “The situation will be reviewed on September 8,” the report mentioned.
Further, Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai has convened a TAC meeting on Monday to decide on a further course of action. An estimated 29 lakh children aged between 11 and 13 study in Classes 6 to 8 in various schools across the state.
Acting on a tip-off, the Bengaluru unit of the Narcotics Control Bureau (NCB) arrested three persons and seized high-grade marijuana worth Rs 21 crore from a Maharashtra-registered truck near the Hyderabad Ring Road toll booth Friday.
The arrested men have been identified as D Shinde, M R Kamble and N Jogdand, all from Latur district in Maharashtra.
An NCB official said the contraband was packed neatly and stashed away. “On thorough examination it was found that 3,400 kg of ganja was concealed in the truck. It was packed systematically in 141 gunny bags concealed under tarpaulin sheets and further covered by varieties of nursery saplings in huge quantities. It was difficult to detect the contraband,” the official said.
While the Chikaballapur district administration has blamed heavy rains for the August 24 landslide at the popular tourist destination Nandi Hills, located around 50 km from Bengaluru, environmentalists believe that it may have been triggered by the illegal stone crushing units that operate in the region.
While heavy rains are known to cause landslides, human activities like mining and quarrying can act as catalysts, they point out. The landslide, which occurred in the Brahmagiri hill range, washed away the road to Nandi Hills.
Former Indian Forest Service officer A N Yellapa Reddy attributed the recent landslide to the continuous blasts at quarries in the area. “Stone quarrying units are functional at 100 places near Nandi Hills. Rapid urbanisation has already flattened several hills in and around Bengaluru and Nandi Hills is among the country’s oldest rock beds. Tourism should also be restricted here. Unfortunately, the government does not care,” Reddy said.
Following special standard operating procedures (SOPs) recommended by the Health Department, over 95 per cent of the candidates who had registered for the Common Entrance Test (CET) appeared for the physics and chemistry examinations Sunday.
While 1,93,588 (95.91%) candidates appeared for the physics examination, as many as 1,93,522 (95.88%) candidates turned out for the chemistry test. Held over the weekend, a total of 2,01,834 candidates had registered for CET-2021 for admissions to professional colleges in the state.
Higher Education Minister C N Ashwath Narayan said 12 Covid-positive students were among those who appeared for both papers. “They wrote the examination at their respective Covid care centres. Exams were held at all 530 locations across the state in a hassle-free manner adhering to Covid-19 protocols,” he informed.
Udupi deputy commissioner G Jagadeesha has been appointed joint secretary to Karnataka Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai. M Kurma Rao, an IAS officer of 2011 batch, will be replacing Jagadeesha as deputy commissioner of Udupi.
The order was issued by the state government on Sunday, official sources said.
Jagadeesha has been serving as deputy commissioner of Udupi since 2019. Kurma Rao presently serves as managing director of north eastern Karnataka road transport corporation in Kalaburagi. (PTI)
