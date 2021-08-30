Karnataka Bengaluru Live Updates: G Jagadeesha appointed joint secretary to CM Bommai

Karnataka: Dakshina Kannada district admin issues notice to 3 colleges mandating 'strict quarantine' of out-of-state students

The Dakshina Kannada district administration has issued notices to three institutions directing them to strictly comply with the standard operating procedures recommended to mitigate the spread of Covid-19, including the adherence with quarantine guidelines.

The notices were issued to Kanachur Institute of Medical Sciences and M V Shetty Group of Colleges in Mangaluru taluk and KVG Group of Institutions in Sullia taluk. The action, according to officials, was taken after health officials when students, who were in quarantine after their return from Kerala and Maharashtra, tested positive. While 620 students have tested positive in the last 30 days, we have noted that a majority of them were from these three institutions. We have asked the authorities of these colleges to follow strict quarantine of such students," the official added.