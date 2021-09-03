Karnataka Bengaluru Live Updates: Passengers from Brazil, South Africa can leave airports only if they test negative

Karnataka Bangalore News Live Updates: The Karnataka government has made RT-PCR test mandatory for passengers from select countries arriving at airports in the State even if they possess a negative COVID-19 report. However, those coming from Brazil and South Africa will have to wait at the airport for test results and be allowed to leave only after testing negative.
“The passengers arriving from the UK, Europe, (the) Middle East, Bangladesh, Botswana, China, Mauritius, New Zealand and Zimbabwe on arrival at the Kempegowda International Airport and other entry airports in Karnataka shall provide the sample and leave the airport for further compliance as per the Standard Operating Procedure,” an order said on Wednesday.
The order further said, “The passengers arriving from Brazil and South Africa after providing the samples at Kempegowda International Airport/ other entry airports shall wait for the results at the airport. They shall leave the airport only after testing negative”.
The order issued by the Additional Chief Secretary in the Department of Health and Family Welfare, Jawaid Akhtar said strict tele-monitoring of these passengers should be ensured. He also said in his order that the protocols should be periodically reviewed according to the scenario of COVID-19 in the state. (PTI)
The Central crime branch police in Bengaluru seize Rs 2 crore-worth narcotic substances from a house and arrested two persons.
Initial probe revealed that a person in Delhi, who is suspected to be the kingpin used to buy these substances from the dark web. He had hired two people in Bengaluru to sell it and was paying monthly salaries to them.
The cops said that probe underway. The seizure includes hybrid marijuana, ecstasy pills, MDMA and many more.
Yet another nursing college in the state was identified as a Covid-19 cluster and sealed Thursday after 34 students of the private institution in Bengaluru tested positive for the virus.
“The college authorities have helped us identify that the cluster mostly comprises students who returned to the state from Kerala and West Bengal. The cluster, in the Mahadevapura zone, is the biggest active cluster in the city as well,” a senior BBMP official told The Indian Express.
According to officials of Bruhat Bengaluru Mahanagara Palike (BBMP), all students who tested positive in the college situated at Horamavu have been shifted to the Covid Care Centre (CCC) at the premises of Hindustan Aeronautics Limited (HAL).
Karnataka Chief Minister Basavaraj S Bommai on Thursday said he would discuss with the Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman the issue of rising retail fuel prices.
"It depends on international prices," he said when asked about the rising prices of petrol and diesel and LPG cylinder and that "people are angry about it". "Let's see. I will speak to Central Ministers (on rising prices)", Bommai said.
On the Congress allegation that retail prices have gone up despite crude oil prices ruling lower, he said the prices do not depend on only that factor. In this context, he referred to various factors including refining, financial health of companies in the sector and payments in lieu of oil bonds (issued by the previous UPA government).
"They (the Congress) know it. They were in power earlier. The prices had also gone up when they were in power," Bommai said. "Anyway, the Finance Minister (Nirmala Sitharaman) is coming (to Karnataka) on September 5. I will discuss with her," the Chief Minister added. (PTI)
The modus operandi is simple — and yet, audacious.
A nexus of operators creates fake documents and claims ownership to prime property. Then, a case is filed in the small causes court, which deals with civil matters, for eviction of a fictitious tenant named by the fake owner. Once a favourable decree is obtained, it is used to try and forcibly evict the legal owner.
So far, 118 cases have been unearthed in Bengaluru, where “fake decrees” were obtained by the nexus including a former public prosecutor and at least six lawyers, in an investigation conducted by the CID after the racket came to the notice of the Karnataka High Court last year.
More than hundred persons representing the civil society, including historians Ramachandra Guha, Dr Usha Rao, academician Professor Janaki Nair and heritage expert Dr Meera Iyer, sought the intervention of Karnataka Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai in the communalisation of Begur Lake in south Bengaluru.
The civil society members have also apprised the CM about encroachments at the lake.
“Despite the Karnataka High Court prima facie finding the construction of islands on the lake illegal and also the subsequent decision of installation of a statue of Lord Shiva, individuals claiming to be from Right-wing groups unveiled the statue,” the civil society members have said in their letter.
On his first visit to Karnataka since changes in the state leadership, Union Home Minister Amit Shah showered praises on new Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai and expressed confidence about the BJP returning to power under his leadership. Shah also said that veteran BJP leader B S Yediyurappa had stepped aside from the CM’s post in July on his own.
“Yediyurappaji recently decided to make way for a new person and a new leader to take responsibility for Karnataka. The BJP decided to give Basavaraj Bommai the responsibility,” Shah said at a public event in the city of Davangere on Thursday.
The minister attended the wedding of the elder daughter of Union Minister for Parliamentary Affairs Pralhad Joshi in Hubli. He also attended an event at the GMIT college campus in Davangere to inaugurate a few projects.
Ten days after a 30-year-old woman was allegedly gangraped and murdered in a village in Karnataka’s Tumkur district, police are yet to make any headway in the investigation.
The Tumkur case is solely dependent on ground information, unlike the Mysuru rape-murder case, which took place on the same day, made headlines and where police managed to nab the accused through mobile phone location information and witness account, police sources said.
“This probe cannot be compared with the Mysuru case as no mobile phones were active at the location and there are no witnesses or victims alive to share even a word of information. We are suspecting that someone who is known (to the victim) or lives in neighbouring villages might have committed the crime,” a police officer said.
